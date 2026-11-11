Can A Foreign Investor Transfer Shares In An Indian Company To Another Non-Resident Investor?

Yes, a foreign investor can generally transfer shares in an Indian company to another non resident investor. However, a Nonresident Share Transfer must comply with India’s foreign exchange regulations, sector specific restrictions, applicable pricing rules and reporting requirements. Government approval may also be necessary, depending on the company’s business activities and the investment route.

For overseas investors considering an exit, restructuring or change in ownership, understanding these requirements is essential. A transaction may be commercially agreed between the parties but still require regulatory checks before it can be completed. The key framework is the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), the Foreign Exchange Management (Non Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, and the Reserve Bank of India’s directions on foreign investment.

Is a Transfer of Shares Between Two Non Residents Permitted in India?

As a general rule, a person resident outside India may transfer shares or other eligible equity instruments of an Indian company to another person resident outside India through a sale or gift. The RBI’s Master Direction on Foreign Investment in India recognises such transfers, subject to applicable conditions.

For companies operating in sectors under the automatic route, a transfer between non residents generally does not require prior Government approval solely because the shares are being transferred. However, where the company operates in a sector subject to the Government approval route, the required approval must be obtained before completing the transaction.

The parties should also check whether the buyer is eligible to invest in the relevant sector, whether the transaction would breach a foreign investment cap, and whether any additional conditions apply to the investor or the company. The permissibility of a transfer depends on the facts of the transaction, rather than simply on both parties being based outside India.

The principal regulatory reference is the RBI Master Direction on Foreign Investment in India, which sets out the applicable rules for transfers involving non residents.

What Conditions Must Be Checked Before Transferring Shares?

1. Foreign investment rules and sectoral restrictions

The first step is to identify the sector in which the Indian company operates and establish the foreign investment rules applicable to it. Some sectors permit foreign investment under the automatic route, while others require Government approval for all or part of the permitted investment.

The parties should review the company’s existing foreign shareholding, the proposed buyer’s eligibility and the effect of the transfer on the investment position. They should also consider any sector specific performance conditions or restrictions.

A transfer may change the identity of the controlling investor or the ultimate beneficial ownership, even where the percentage of foreign shareholding remains unchanged. This can make additional regulatory analysis necessary.

2. The buyer’s investor category

The rules can differ according to the legal category of the transferor and transferee. A foreign company, an individual non resident, a Non Resident Indian (NRI), an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and a Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) may be subject to different requirements.

For example, an NRI or OCI holding shares on a non repatriation basis may be subject to specific conditions when transferring those shares. An FPI must also consider the regulatory framework applicable to portfolio investments, including relevant investment limits and reporting requirements.

The parties should establish the status under which the seller originally acquired and holds the shares, and the capacity in which the buyer proposes to acquire them. Treating every overseas investor as belonging to the same category can lead to errors in structuring and reporting the transfer.

3. Government approval and ownership considerations

Prior approval may be required where the investee company operates in a sector subject to the Government route. Other restrictions may also apply depending on the identity of the buyer, the ownership structure and the applicable foreign investment policy.

The parties should examine whether the transaction changes beneficial ownership or control and whether any special approval requirements apply. Where relevant, they should also review restrictions concerning investors from countries sharing a land border with India and entities or individuals falling within the applicable rules.

The regulatory position should be confirmed before the parties sign unconditional completion documents or transfer funds.

How Are Share Transfers Between Non Residents Priced?

Pricing is an important consideration in a Nonresident Share Transfer, particularly where the shares are held in an unlisted Indian company.

The applicable pricing framework depends on the nature of the transaction, the investor categories and the relevant FEMA provisions. Where a transfer is subject to FEMA pricing guidelines, the parties must establish the permissible price or valuation method before finalising the consideration.

For unlisted shares, a valuation prepared using an appropriate methodology may be required to demonstrate compliance. Listed shares can involve additional considerations under the applicable securities market framework.

The parties should not assume they can agree any price simply because both the seller and buyer are non residents. Nor should they assume the same pricing conditions apply to every transfer. The transaction should be reviewed under the rules applicable to the specific shareholding and investor categories.

A suitable valuation report, transaction agreement and supporting records can help demonstrate how the consideration was determined. The parties should also check whether the proposed payment structure is permitted and whether any tax consequences arise for the seller or buyer.

Is Form FC TRS Required for a Transfer Between Non Residents?

Form FC TRS is not automatically required for every transfer between non residents. The reporting obligation depends on the transaction and the applicable RBI reporting rules.

The RBI’s Foreign Exchange Management (Mode of Payment and Reporting of Non Debt Instruments) Regulations, 2019 prescribe FC TRS reporting for specified transfers. These include certain transfers between a non resident holding equity instruments on a repatriable basis and a non resident holding them on a non repatriable basis, as well as specified transfers involving residents.

Consequently, the parties should not assume either that every overseas to overseas transfer must be reported or that no reporting is required simply because both parties are non residents. They should classify the transaction correctly and confirm the reporting position with the company’s authorised dealer bank.

Where a reporting obligation applies, the responsible party must follow the prescribed process and deadline. The transaction file should retain relevant payment records, valuation documents, investor details and evidence of the completed transfer.

The official RBI reporting regulations provide the detailed framework for payment and reporting requirements. Since the rules may be amended, the parties should confirm the latest requirements before proceeding.

What Documents Are Needed for a Non Resident Share Transfer?

The documents required depend on the company’s structure, the form in which its shares are held and the terms of the transaction. A typical transaction file may include the share purchase agreement or gift documentation, details of the seller and buyer, corporate authorisations where required, and supporting records for the consideration or valuation.

The company’s constitutional documents should also be reviewed. Articles of association may contain transfer restrictions, rights of first refusal, pre emption rights, consent requirements or other conditions affecting the transfer. A shareholders’ agreement may impose additional contractual obligations on the seller or buyer.

For shares held in physical form, the applicable transfer instrument and statutory formalities must be followed. Transfers of dematerialised shares require compliance with the relevant depository and securities market processes.

The Indian company must also complete the necessary corporate records and update its register of members or other relevant records as appropriate. A transfer agreement alone does not remove the need to comply with statutory transfer procedures.

Section 56 of the Companies Act, 2013 addresses the transfer and transmission of securities. The applicable requirements should be checked against the company’s circumstances and the form in which the shares are held.

How Does the Share Transfer Process Work?

A well managed transaction generally begins with a review of the existing shareholding, the seller’s investment status and the buyer’s eligibility. The parties should then identify the relevant FEMA conditions, any approval requirements, transfer restrictions and pricing rules.

Once the regulatory position is clear, they can agree the commercial terms and prepare the transaction documents. Any required Government approval or third party consent should be addressed at the appropriate stage. The parties should coordinate with the company, its company secretary and the authorised dealer bank where relevant.

Completion involves executing the required documents, arranging payment through a permitted method, following the applicable transfer process and updating the company’s records. Any required RBI reporting must be completed within the prescribed timeframe.

For investors assessing broader NRI investment opportunities, understanding transfer restrictions at the time of acquisition can make a later exit more straightforward. An investor should consider not only the rights attached to the shares but also the regulatory steps involved in transferring them to another eligible buyer.

What Risks Can Delay or Complicate the Transfer?

A transfer may be delayed if the parties overlook an approval requirement, misunderstand the seller’s investment status or fail to satisfy the company’s constitutional documents. Incomplete valuation evidence, unclear payment arrangements and inconsistent shareholding records can also create difficulties.

Another risk arises where the parties focus only on the commercial agreement and leave regulatory checks until completion. This can create uncertainty over whether the buyer can legally acquire the shares on the proposed terms.

Investors should also consider tax implications, contractual restrictions and any existing security interest over the shares. If the seller’s original investment or earlier reporting contains an unresolved compliance issue, this may need to be examined before proceeding.

Where the transaction involves a complex ownership structure, a regulated sector or a proposed change in control, specialist legal and tax review can help identify issues early. Businesses dealing with overseas corporate structures may also need to distinguish a share transfer from foreign firm registration, since the two involve different legal and regulatory processes.

Conclusion

A foreign investor can generally transfer shares in an Indian company to another non resident investor, but the transaction must be assessed under the applicable foreign investment and company law framework. The key issues include sectoral restrictions, investor eligibility, pricing, transfer documentation, reporting obligations and the company’s own constitutional requirements.

Confirming these matters before completion can reduce the risk of delays, regulatory non compliance and disputes between the parties. The precise requirements should always be checked against the latest rules and the facts of the proposed transfer

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a foreign investor sell shares in an Indian company to another foreign investor?

Yes. Such transfers are generally permitted, subject to the applicable FEMA framework, sectoral restrictions, approval requirements and any conditions specific to the investor or shares.

Is Government approval always required for a transfer between non residents?

No. A transfer in a sector under the automatic route generally does not require Government approval solely because ownership is moving from one non resident to another. Approval may be necessary for sectors under the Government route or where another applicable restriction requires it.

Is Form FC TRS mandatory for every non resident to non resident transfer?

No. The reporting obligation depends on the transaction and the relevant RBI rules. Certain transfers involving different repatriation statuses require reporting, so the parties should verify the position rather than assume a blanket exemption.

Can shares be transferred as a gift to another non resident?

A gift may be permitted, subject to the applicable rules and the investor categories involved. The parties should confirm whether approval, reporting or other conditions apply before completing the gift.

Can the seller and buyer agree any price for the shares?

Not necessarily. Where FEMA pricing guidelines apply, the consideration must comply with the relevant pricing framework. The correct approach depends on the type of shares, the parties’ status and the circumstances of the transaction.

Do the company’s articles of association affect the transfer?

Yes. The articles may contain restrictions or procedural requirements, particularly in a private company. The parties should review the articles and any shareholders’ agreement before agreeing to complete the transfer.

Should legal advice be obtained before transferring shares?

Legal advice is particularly useful where the company operates in a regulated sector, the buyer’s status is complex, Government approval may be required, the valuation is disputed or earlier compliance issues remain unresolved.