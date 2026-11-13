Supreme Court Decides The Limits On The Power To Write Down Investor Holdings: YES Bank v. Axis Trustee

Introduction

In YES BANK Limited & Anr. v. Axis Trustee Services Limited & Ors., 2026 INSC 1132, the Supreme Court of India examined whether YES BANK’s Administrator could write down its Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds to zero during the bank’s reconstruction in 2020. The judgment considers the relationship between the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) banking regulations, the terms governing AT-1 bonds and the powers available to an Administrator during a bank’s reconstruction.

The decision is significant because it clarifies that powers exercised during a banking crisis must remain within the authority granted by the applicable legal framework. A general provision preserving an Administrator’s powers cannot, by itself, justify an action that is not specifically authorised.

Background to the Dispute

YES BANK issued AT-1 bonds worth ₹3,000 crore in December 2016 and a further ₹5,415 crore in October 2017. Axis Trustee Services Limited acted as trustee for the bondholders. AT-1 bonds are financial instruments that banks issue to strengthen their capital. Unlike ordinary debt instruments, they carry specific conditions under which investors may bear losses if the issuing bank faces financial difficulties.

Following a significant deterioration in YES BANK’s financial position, the Central Government imposed a moratorium on the bank on 5 March 2020 under Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. An Administrator was appointed in place of the bank’s Board of Directors, and a draft reconstruction scheme was published for public comments.

The draft scheme contained a provision for writing down the AT-1 bonds in full. However, when the Central Government notified the final YES BANK Limited Reconstruction Scheme, 2020 on 13 March 2020, that provision was omitted. Despite this omission, the Administrator wrote down the bonds to zero on 14 March 2020, effectively wiping out the bondholders’ investments.

The action was challenged before the Bombay High Court, which set it aside. YES BANK, the RBI and the Union of India subsequently challenged the High Court’s decision before the Supreme Court.

Key Findings of the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court examined whether the Administrator retained the authority to write down the bonds despite the absence of an express provision permitting this action in the final reconstruction scheme.

The Court noted that the write-down provision had appeared in the draft scheme but was excluded from the final version after objections and representations from stakeholders. The omission was material. The final scheme reflected the Government’s decision on how YES BANK was to be reconstructed, and the Administrator could not subsequently act contrary to that decision by writing down the bonds.

YES BANK and the Administrator also relied on a general provision in the reconstruction scheme that preserved certain existing powers. The Court rejected this argument, holding that a general provision of this nature could not independently confer the specific power to write down the AT-1 bonds. Where a particular action requires authority under the applicable regulatory framework, that authority cannot simply be inferred from a broad, general clause.

The Court further considered the RBI’s Master Circular on Basel III Capital Regulations and the terms of the Information Memoranda governing the bonds. These documents formed part of the framework regulating the bonds and the circumstances in which they could absorb losses. The Administrator’s action had to be assessed against this framework, rather than treated as an unrestricted power arising from the bank’s financial crisis.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court upheld the Bombay High Court’s conclusion that the Administrator could not write down the bonds in contravention of the final reconstruction scheme.

Implications of the Judgment

A public authority or administrator must act within the powers conferred by the applicable legal framework. The seriousness of a financial crisis does not, by itself, expand those powers.

It also highlights the importance of the distinction between a draft regulatory or government scheme and its final notified version. Where a provision appears in a draft but is omitted from the final scheme after stakeholder consultation, the omission may be relevant to determining the scope of the authority ultimately granted.

For banks, investors and trustees, the decision underscores the need to examine the applicable RBI directions, the terms of the relevant financial instruments and the final reconstruction scheme together. AT-1 bonds may carry substantial investment risks, but the exercise of powers affecting them must still comply with the governing legal and contractual framework.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court’s decision in YES BANK v. Axis Trustee Services Limited clarifies that the resolution of a banking crisis does not permit authorities to disregard the limits of their legal powers. By holding that the Administrator could not rely on a general savings provision to justify the write-down of the AT-1 bonds, the Court emphasised the importance of legal authorisation, regulatory compliance and adherence to the final reconstruction scheme. The judgment is therefore relevant to banking and financial law, as well as the broader principles governing the exercise of statutory and administrative powers.