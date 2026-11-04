Unravelling The Legal Nuances Of Performance-Based Termination In India

Introduction

Termination of employment in India is governed by a combination of statutory requirements and contractual terms. The legal requirements applicable to a termination depend on several factors, including the employee’s classification, the nature of the establishment and the circumstances surrounding the termination. These considerations are particularly relevant in performance-based termination, where an employer seeks to terminate employment because an employee has failed to meet the expectations associated with their role.

Underperformance may manifest in various ways, including failure to achieve agreed targets, inadequate quality or timeliness of work, declining productivity or an inability to discharge assigned responsibilities effectively. Although employers have a legitimate interest in maintaining performance standards and addressing persistent deficiencies, a termination decision should be based on objectively assessed and adequately substantiated concerns. Employers must consider the expectations communicated to the employee, the nature and extent of the deficiencies, the circumstances contributing to them and the steps taken to address the concerns.

Accordingly, performance-based termination requires more than an assessment of whether an employee has met the employer’s expectations. It also requires an examination of the legal framework governing the employment relationship and compliance with the applicable contractual and statutory requirements. This article examines the nature of underperformance in the employment context, the factors relevant to its assessment, the distinction between underperformance and misconduct, and the legal framework governing performance-based termination in India. It also considers the key legal and procedural requirements employers must address when managing persistent underperformance and deciding whether termination is warranted.

The Concept of Underperformance in Employment

Indian employment statutes do not prescribe any definition of underperformance. Underperformance is generally assessed against the responsibilities associated with an employee’s role and the performance standards reasonably applicable to that role. It may include persistent failure to achieve agreed targets, repeated errors, delays in completing assigned work or an inability to deliver work at the expected standard. Performance deficiencies may arise from several factors, including inadequate training, insufficient resources, unclear instructions, changes in responsibilities or unrealistic expectations. Employers should therefore evaluate the underlying circumstances before determining whether the deficiencies are attributable to the employee’s performance.

Underperformance must be distinguished from misconduct, which involves conduct that may constitute a breach of applicable workplace rules, disciplinary obligations or employment terms. An inability to meet performance expectations does not, by itself, establish misconduct. Conversely, deliberate disobedience, dishonesty or other independently actionable conduct may warrant disciplinary action. This distinction is important because the appropriate response depends on the substance of the concerns. Where the issue relates to an employee’s ability to perform their duties effectively, a structured performance management process may help identify deficiencies and assess whether improvement is achievable. The employer’s response should reflect the nature of the underlying issue and the legal requirements applicable to the proposed action.

Legal Framework Governing Performance-Based Termination in India

There is no standalone statutory framework specifically governing performance-based termination in India. The applicable requirements must be determined by reference to the employee’s classification, the employment contract, relevant labour legislation and any applicable standing orders. A key consideration is whether the employee qualifies as a worker under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 (the “IR Code”). The definition generally excludes persons employed in managerial or administrative capacities and certain supervisory employees who fall within the applicable statutory exclusion. Classification depends on the employee’s actual duties and responsibilities rather than designation alone. It is significant because the employee’s classification determines the statutory protections and remedies that may be available in the event of a termination dispute.

For employees who do not qualify as workers, the employment contract and applicable state Shops and Establishments legislation generally provide the principal basis for determining the requirements governing termination, subject to other applicable laws. Employers should examine the contractual provisions relating to notice, payment in lieu of notice and other termination conditions, while ensuring compliance with mandatory statutory requirements. Compliance with a contractual notice provision does not necessarily establish that the termination is lawful in all respects.

For employees who qualify as workers, employers must additionally assess whether termination on performance grounds constitutes retrenchment under the IR Code or falls within an applicable statutory exclusion. Where the termination constitutes retrenchment and no exclusion applies, the employer must comply with the relevant statutory requirements, including those relating to notice, compensation and procedure.

The legal assessment must therefore extend beyond the employment contract and the employee’s performance record. Employers should identify the statutory framework applicable to the particular employment relationship, determine the legal character of the proposed termination and ensure that all mandatory requirements are satisfied before the decision is implemented.

Assessing and Addressing Performance Concerns

A structured performance management process can help employers identify deficiencies, communicate expectations and assess whether the employee can meet the required standards. Although Indian law does not universally require employers to implement a formal performance improvement process before terminating employment on performance grounds, adopting a consistent approach can support the fairness and defensibility of the decision. Where a performance management policy has been adopted, its requirements should be followed alongside the employment contract, applicable standing orders and statutory obligations. The following key steps may help employers assess and address performance concerns in a structured and consistent manner:

Establishing clear and objective performance standards: Performance should be assessed against clearly communicated, role-specific expectations and consistently applied criteria. Employers should identify the particular deficiencies, the standards that have not been met and the effect of those deficiencies on the employee’s responsibilities. They should also consider whether inadequate training, insufficient resources, unclear instructions or changes in the employee’s role have contributed to the concerns. This helps ensure that the assessment is based on the employee’s actual performance rather than general impressions or subjective expectations. Providing feedback and an opportunity to improve: Where appropriate, a Performance Improvement Plan (“PIP”) may be used to identify performance gaps, specify the improvements expected, establish review periods and outline the support to be provided. Although a PIP is not a universal statutory prerequisite to performance-based termination, it can provide a structured opportunity for improvement and help establish the basis for the employer’s subsequent decision.

Employers should maintain accurate records of performance appraisals, review meetings, written feedback, relevant correspondence and the outcomes of improvement measures. Such documentation should reflect the concerns communicated to the employee and the progress, or lack of progress, observed during the review period. Where a PIP or other formal process is initiated under an applicable company policy, the employer should ensure that it is implemented consistently.

Evaluating the Basis: Before proceeding with any decision, employers should review the available performance records to determine whether the identified deficiencies remain unresolved and whether the proposed course of action is supported by sufficient evidence. If termination is being considered, employers should also verify the employee’s statutory classification, examine the applicable contractual and legal requirements, and determine whether the termination triggers any statutory notice, compensation or procedural obligations.

The final decision should be based on a reasoned assessment of the employee’s performance and the circumstances of the case. Employers should ensure that the proposed action complies with applicable statutory requirements, contractual terms and company policies. While employers may, in appropriate circumstances, deviate from an established internal process, they should carefully assess the justification for doing so, document the reasons for the deviation and evaluate any potential legal implications before proceeding, as an unjustified departure may expose the employer to legal challenges and undermine the defensibility of the termination.

Key Legal Risks and Employer Liabilities

Employers should also be mindful of the legal and financial risks that may arise from performance-based termination, particularly where the decision is not adequately supported or the applicable contractual and statutory requirements have not been followed. The key risks and potential liabilities are outlined below:

Non-compliance with contractual and statutory requirements: Failure to comply with applicable notice periods, payment in lieu of notice, statutory compensation or prescribed termination procedures may expose an employer to claims for outstanding dues, compensation, penalties or other relief available under applicable law. Employers must also comply with relevant standing orders and binding contractual requirements. Where an internal performance management policy prescribes a particular process, unexplained deviations may undermine the defensibility of the termination. Contractual rights cannot override mandatory statutory protections. Inadequate documentation and inconsistent performance assessments: An employer may face difficulty establishing the legitimacy of a performance-based termination where the identified deficiencies are not supported by contemporaneous records or the employee was not adequately been informed of the applicable expectations. Inconsistent appraisals, unexplained departures from established performance standards and an absence of documented feedback may raise questions about the basis for the decision.

Maintaining accurate records of performance assessments, feedback discussions, improvement targets and review outcomes can help demonstrate that the decision was based on identifiable deficiencies and a reasoned evaluation of the employee’s performance.

Discrimination, victimisation and retaliation: A performance-based termination may be challenged where the decision is influenced by a legally prohibited ground, follows an employee’s complaint or grievance, or is connected with the exercise of a statutory right. Employers should ensure that performance standards are applied consistently, that relevant statutory protections are observed and that the decision is supported by genuine performance-related considerations.

Employers should also assess whether the circumstances surrounding the termination could give rise to allegations that the stated performance concerns were a pretext for an impermissible decision. The risks and liabilities outlined above are not exhaustive, and other legal challenges or consequences may arise depending on the facts of the case and the applicable legal framework.

Conclusion

Performance-based termination in India requires a case-specific assessment of the employee’s performance, the circumstances underlying the deficiencies and the legal framework governing the employment relationship. While employers may take appropriate action in response to persistent underperformance, the lawfulness of such action depends on the applicable contractual and statutory requirements and the circumstances in which the decision is made.

A sound understanding of these considerations enables employers to distinguish genuine performance concerns from issues requiring a different response and to make termination decisions that are both commercially justified and legally defensible.