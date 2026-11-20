In this episode, Aditee Bohra discusses the Supreme Court's decision in M/s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited v. Suryakand D. Lad & Ors., reported as 2026 INSC 1019, decided on 9 September 2026.

The case examines an important distinction under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, concerning the entitlement of contract workers to gratuity, the liability of principal employers, and the statutory limits on the powers exercised by the Controlling Authority.

The dispute arose when individuals engaged through independent contractors at ONGC establishments initiated gratuity proceedings, resulting in liability being imposed upon ONGC. Although the Bombay High Court upheld this liability, ONGC challenged the decision before the Supreme Court, maintaining that the workers were employed by independent contractors and that no direct employer-employee relationship existed between ONGC and the concerned workers.

The Supreme Court examined whether the Controlling Authority could determine the existence of an employer-employee relationship and consequently impose gratuity liability upon a principal employer in proceedings involving workers engaged through contractors.

The Court held that the Controlling Authority had exceeded its statutory jurisdiction by adjudicating the underlying dispute concerning the employment relationship and imposing liability upon ONGC. Accordingly, the Supreme Court allowed ONGC's appeals, set aside the Bombay High Court's order, and restored the decision of the Appellate Authority.

Importantly, the judgment does not establish that contract workers are categorically disentitled to gratuity or that principal employers can never be held liable. Rather, it emphasises that questions concerning employment relationships and statutory liability must be determined by an authority legally competent to adjudicate them.

The episode also highlights the Supreme Court's direction protecting gratuity amounts already disbursed to the concerned workers, despite the appeals being decided in ONGC's favour.

For businesses engaging contract labour, the decision reinforces the importance of clearly structured contractor agreements, appropriate allocation of statutory employment obligations, and careful consideration of the actual nature of the employment relationship.

The ruling serves as an important reminder that the determination of gratuity liability requires not only an examination of the applicable statutory provisions and employment arrangements but also an assessment of whether the authority concerned possesses the jurisdiction to decide the dispute.