Ashok Kumar v. Central Bank of India and Others

Civil Appeal arising out of SLP (C) No. 29916 of 2024

2026 INSC 1242 | Decided on November 18, 2026

The Supreme Court of India, in Ashok Kumar v. Central Bank of India and Others, examined the consequences of keeping a bank employee under suspension for several decades and the delayed release of salary and other consequential service benefits. The judgment highlights the importance of timely resolution of disciplinary proceedings and clarifies that an employee’s claim for interest arising from subsequent delay in payment of salary may constitute a separate cause of action.

Background of the Dispute

The appellant, Ashok Kumar, joined the Central Bank of India on March 1, 1969. He was placed under suspension on November 22, 1978, following allegations of defalcation. Criminal proceedings were initiated against him under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. He was acquitted by the trial court on July 15, 1983, and the subsequent appeal and revision proceedings challenging his acquittal were dismissed by the High Court on May 27, 1991.

Despite the acquittal, the Bank initiated departmental proceedings against Kumar on May 16, 1990. He challenged the disciplinary proceedings before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, contending that the charges arose from the same allegations in which he had already been acquitted.

On October 12, 2007, the High Court allowed his writ petition and quashed the departmental enquiry. It directed that, if Kumar had not attained the age of superannuation, he should be reinstated and granted all consequential benefits relatable to reinstatement. If he had already retired, he would be entitled to the corresponding consequential benefits.

The Bank's appeal against this order was dismissed by the Division Bench, and its subsequent Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court was also dismissed on July 26, 2011.

Kumar, however, continued under suspension until his retirement on March 31, 2009. Following the dismissal of the Bank's Special Leave Petition, the Bank released approximately Rs. 37.07 lakh towards his dues on December 1, 2011, followed by a further payment of approximately Rs. 4.89 lakh towards provident fund dues.

Claim for Interest on Delayed Salary Arrears

Kumar subsequently approached the High Court seeking interest at 18% per annum, compounded annually, on the delayed payment of salary and arrears. He also sought further interest on the accumulated interest.

The High Court rejected the claim, reasoning that interest had not been sought in the original writ petition and that granting it subsequently would amount to modifying a judgment that had attained finality. Kumar then filed a miscellaneous application under Section 151 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, in the original writ proceedings. This application was also dismissed, a decision upheld by the Division Bench.

Before the Supreme Court, the central question was whether the claim for interest was barred by the principles of constructive res judicata or whether it arose from a subsequent and independent cause of action.

Supreme Court's Observations on Service Benefits and Prolonged Suspension

The Supreme Court distinguished between the original challenge to the disciplinary proceedings and the subsequent claim arising from delayed payment of salary arrears.

It observed that when Kumar instituted the original writ petition in 1991, his grievance concerned the initiation of departmental proceedings and his continued suspension. At that stage, he could not have anticipated that the litigation would continue for years or that the consequential financial benefits would remain unpaid even after the proceedings concluded.

The Court clarified that the consequential benefits directed by the High Court in 2007 included payment of salary for the entire period spent under suspension, after deducting subsistence allowance and other notional benefits, if any. This was an important clarification concerning the financial consequences of the order quashing the disciplinary proceedings.

The Court further held that the subsequent delay in releasing the monetary benefits gave rise to a distinct cause of action. Consequently, the claim for interest could not be rejected merely because it had not been raised in the original writ petition. The principles of res judicata and Order II Rule 2 of the CPC apply to claims that could have been raised when the earlier proceedings were instituted. They cannot automatically bar a claim founded on a subsequent event.

The Court also observed that determining entitlement to interest would require consideration of separate issues, including the period of delay attributable to each party and the applicable rate of interest. Such a claim was therefore substantive and independent, rather than merely incidental to the original proceedings.

Importantly, the Supreme Court reiterated that interest is not a penalty or punishment but a normal accretion on capital, relying on its earlier decision in Alok Shanker Pandey v. Union of India. It also invoked the principle of actus curiae neminem gravabit, which means that an act of the Court should prejudice no one.

Relief Granted and Significance of the Judgment

Although the Supreme Court upheld the dismissal of the miscellaneous application on procedural grounds, it criticised the rejection of Kumar's subsequent writ petition on the ground that interest had not been claimed earlier.

Considering the prolonged litigation, the fact that Kumar had remained away from active service from 1978 until his retirement in 2009, and the circumstances in which he had pursued his dues, the Supreme Court exercised its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution. It directed the Bank to pay an additional sum of Rs. 5 lakh to Kumar within two months, in full and final settlement of his dues.

The judgment shows the importance of timely disciplinary proceedings and the proper treatment of employees who remain under suspension for extended periods. It also clarifies that an order granting reinstatement or consequential benefits may carry financial implications that extend beyond the original dispute. Where payment of such benefits is delayed due to subsequent events, an employee may have an independent cause of action to seek appropriate relief, including interest.

For employers, particularly banks and other institutions with formal disciplinary frameworks, the decision reinforces the need to ensure that disciplinary proceedings and the implementation of consequential service benefits are handled without undue delay.