For most employers, provident fund withdrawals are the employee's business. The employer deducts and deposits contributions, marks the date of exit, and the claim is then between the member and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). However, the rules on when and how much a member can withdraw shape the questions that HR and payroll teams field at every exit, and for establishments that run their own exempted PF trusts, those rules are ones the trust must itself apply.

On 19 November 2026, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the EPF, at its 240th meeting chaired by the Union Minister for Labour and Employment, approved three changes to PF withdrawals: a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) allowing retiring members to take their savings in instalments, a reduction in the minimum balance that must be kept in the account from 25% to 10% of contributions, and a reduction in the waiting period for final withdrawal from 12 months to 2 months. It also approved relief for establishments with legacy exemption cases under the old Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme.

These are Board approvals. According to the official press release, the amendments to the EPF scheme will be notified after approval from the Ministry, and none of the changes is in force yet. This article explains what has been approved, how it fits within the EPF Scheme, 2026 framed under the Code on Social Security, 2020, and what employers and trustees of exempted PF trusts should prepare for. It is written for HR and payroll heads, and trustees and administrators of exempted PF trusts.

Approved, But Not Yet in Force

The table below compares the current rule with what the Board has approved.

Subject Current rule under the EPF Scheme, 2026 Approved by the CBT on 19 November 2026 Final withdrawal after ceasing employment Permitted where the member has not been employed in an establishment covered by the Scheme for a continuous period of not less than twelve months before applying (paragraph 49(2)) Waiting period reduced to 2 months Minimum balance 25% of total contributions credited to the member, including both shares and interest, must remain after a partial withdrawal (paragraph 46) Reduced to 10% of contributions Payment on retirement Lump sum Option of periodic instalments, i.e. monthly, quarterly or half-yearly, under an SWP

Until the amendments are notified, the current rules continue to apply, and both EPFO and exempted trusts will process claims on that basis.

Where These Changes Fit

The Code on Social Security, 2020 replaced the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 as the governing statute, and on 29 June 2026 the Central Government notified the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, 2026 (G.S.R. 525(E)), framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Code, together with new pension and EDLI schemes. The EPF Scheme, 2026 superseded the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 1952. The withdrawal changes now approved will therefore be made by amending the EPF Scheme, 2026.

The approvals also partly reverse changes made a year ago. At its 238th meeting on 13 October 2025, the CBT consolidated the grounds for partial withdrawal into three categories, introduced the 25% minimum balance and increased the waiting period for premature final settlement from 2 months to 12 months. The 240th meeting has now reduced the minimum balance to 10% and restored the 2-month waiting period.

What The Three Changes Do

Two months to final settlement: Under paragraph 49(2) of the EPF Scheme, 2026, a member who ceases to be employed may withdraw the full amount in the Fund only after a continuous period of not less than twelve months without employment in a covered establishment. The Board has approved reducing this to two months. Separately, paragraph 49(1) already allows withdrawal on specified events, such as retirement after the age of 55, permanent migration abroad and retrenchment, and these grounds are not affected by the change.

A lower minimum balance: Paragraph 46 allows partial withdrawals for essential needs, housing and special circumstances, but only from the "Eligible Member Balance", i.e. the balance remaining after deducting the Minimum Balance. The Minimum Balance is currently 25% of the total contributions credited to the member, including both the employee's and employer's share and interest on them. Reducing it to 10% increases the amount available for partial withdrawal.

Instalments on retirement: The SWP allows retiring members to receive their PF savings in periodic instalments instead of a lump sum. According to the press release, the option is voluntary, the remaining corpus continues to earn returns, and the option may extend to eligible family members or beneficiaries. If a member dies during the payout period, the nominee or dependant may either withdraw the balance or continue to receive instalments. The release also states that a corresponding amendment to the Income Tax Act is being taken up with the Ministry of Finance The tax treatment of instalments will therefore depend on that amendment.

What Changes for Employers at Exit

The approved changes do not alter any employer obligation directly, but the two-month waiting period, in particular, will bring forward the point at which departing employees are able to claim their full PF balance. That makes the employer's exit processes more time-sensitive.

Exit data: Paragraph 24(2)(v) of the EPF Scheme, 2026 requires the employer to upload details of employees who left service during the preceding month within fifteen days of the close of each month. With a two-month waiting period, a delay in uploading exit details will affect a larger share of the time available to the member. Claims settlement: Under paragraph 54, claims must be settled and the benefit paid within twenty days, with any deficiency communicated within twenty days, and penal interest at 12% per annum may be charged on the benefit amount for delay. Employers' role in ensuring correct records, such as the date of exit and member details, supports timely settlement. Full and final settlement communications: HR teams that currently tell departing employees that a full PF withdrawal requires 12 months without employment should not change that guidance until the amendment is notified, and should then update exit letters and FAQs. Retirement communications: Once the SWP is notified, retiring employees will have a choice between a lump sum and instalments. Communications on this choice will need to reflect the tax position, which will depend on the amendment to the Income Tax Act that the press release says is being taken up.

What Exempted PF Trusts Must Consider

Exempted establishments administer their own provident funds through a board of trustees, under the conditions set out in the EPF Scheme, 2026. The approved changes matter to them in four ways.

The benefits test: Under the first proviso to paragraph 12, exemption is granted only where the benefits available to employees under the establishment's scheme are substantially similar to or superior to those under the Code and the Scheme. Once the amendments are notified, trustees will need to compare their trust rules on minimum balance, waiting period and payment on retirement with the amended Scheme.

Amending trust rules: Paragraph 13(13) provides that an amendment to the establishment's rules that is more beneficial than the existing rules applies automatically to employees and must be informed to the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner. Under paragraph 13(14), the employer must inform the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner of any rule that is not more beneficial, who then passes a reasoned order after notice to the employer and the employee. Trust deeds and rules should therefore be reviewed once the amendments are notified, and any changes processed through these mechanisms.

Claims processing: Paragraph 13(15) requires all claims for withdrawals, advances and transfers to be filed electronically, and paragraph 13(16) requires the establishment to provide online claim settlement and to settle claims within the time limit specified in the Scheme. Trusts will need to apply the amended rules on waiting period and minimum balance to claims from the date the amendments take effect.

EDLI legacy relief: The Board also approved amendments to the EDLI Scheme, 2026 to resolve long-pending exemption cases under the EDLI Scheme, 1976. According to the press release, eligible establishments will have a six-month window to renew expired exemptions, and establishments that maintained continuous group insurance at or above the statutory EDLI benefits and settled eligible claims may receive relief from contribution liability for the intervening period, together with protection from penal damages and interest, subject to verification. Establishments with expired EDLI exemptions should identify their position and gather records of group insurance cover and claims settled, so that they can apply when the window opens.

The Board also reviewed the surrender of exemption by 27 establishments and the cancellation of exemption for four, which, according to the press release, will transfer about ₹5,996 crore of accumulated PF savings of 1,44,437 members to EPFO's direct administration. Under paragraph 13(36), all accumulations are transferred to EPFO on surrender or cancellation of exemption. For trusts, the practical point is that keeping pace with the Scheme, including withdrawal rules and online claim settlement, is part of retaining the exemption.

How To Prepare

Do not change processes yet. Continue to apply the 12-month waiting period and the 25% minimum balance until the amendments are notified. Track the notification. Monitor the Gazette and EPFO circulars for the amendments to the EPF Scheme, 2026, and for the related Income Tax Act amendment on the SWP. Tighten exit data uploads. Ensure that exit details are uploaded within the fifteen-day period under paragraph 24(2)(v), since member claims will become payable earlier. Prepare updated communications. Draft revised exit letters, FAQs and retirement guidance so that they can be issued as soon as the amendments take effect. For exempted trusts, prepare a rules comparison. Identify the trust rules on minimum balance, waiting period and payment on retirement that will need to change, and be ready to process the amendments through paragraphs 13(13) and 13(14). For establishments with lapsed EDLI exemptions, assemble records. Collect group insurance policies and claim records to support an application in the six-month window.

Conclusion

The 240th CBT meeting points to a more flexible PF regime: members will be able to withdraw their full balance two months after leaving employment, keep only 10% of contributions as a minimum balance, and take their retirement savings in instalments. None of this is in force yet, and employers should not change their processes until the amendments to the EPF Scheme, 2026 are notified. However, employers can prepare now by tightening exit data uploads and drafting updated communications, and exempted PF trusts should be ready to compare and amend their rules, since their exemption depends on providing benefits substantially similar to or better than the Scheme's.