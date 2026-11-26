Case: Uttar Pradesh Ground Water Department Non Gazetted Employee Association (Regd.) & Anr. v. The Chief Secretary & Ors.

Introduction

The Supreme Court has declared the Uttar Pradesh Qualifying Service for Pension and Validation Act, 2021 and the Uttar Pradesh Entitlement to Pension and Validation Act, 2025 unconstitutional. The Court held that the State could not retrospectively exclude service rendered by work-charged, temporary, daily-wage and muster-roll employees from pension computation after their subsequent regularisation. The judgment reiterates the principles laid down in Prem Singh v. State of Uttar Pradesh (2019) 10 SCC 516 and clarifies that regularisation obliterates the original character or “birthmark” of an employee's initial appointment.

Background of the Dispute

The dispute concerned employees of various Uttar Pradesh Government departments, including the Public Works, Ground Water and Irrigation Departments. Many had initially worked in work-charged establishments or as daily-wage and muster-roll employees before being regularised. The State refused to count their pre-regularisation service towards qualifying service for pension. In Prem Singh v. State of Uttar Pradesh, decided on 2 September 2019, the Supreme Court read down Rule 3(8) of the Uttar Pradesh Retirement Benefits Rules, 1961 and held that service rendered in a work-charged establishment must be counted for pension. Following the judgment, the State enacted the Uttar Pradesh Qualifying Service for Pension and Validation Act, 2021, retrospectively effective from 1 April 1961. It subsequently enacted the Uttar Pradesh Entitlement to Pension and Validation Act, 2025, introducing the requirement of being a “substantive appointee” for pension eligibility. Both enactments sought to validate earlier decisions denying pensionary benefits. The employees challenged these laws, arguing that the State had merely revived an exclusion already rejected by the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court on Validating Legislation

The Supreme Court examined whether the legislature could retrospectively alter the legal position established in Prem Singh. Relying on Shri Prithvi Cotton Mills Ltd. v. Broach Borough Municipality (1969) 2 SCC 283, the Court reiterated that validating legislation must satisfy three requirements:

The legislature must be competent to enact the law. The legislation must remove the defect identified in the earlier judgment. The enactment must comply with Part III of the Constitution.

The Court found that neither the 2021 nor the 2025 Act removed the underlying defect. Although the State introduced new statutory definitions, both enactments continued to exclude substantially the same category of employees from pensionary benefits. The Court clarified that the legislature may change the legal basis of a judgment but cannot nullify its effect merely by changing statutory terminology.

Violation of Constitutional Guarantees

The Court also examined the enactments under Articles 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution. The State argued that work-charged and regular establishments were distinct in their appointment procedures, administrative structures and service conditions. The Court acknowledged that different categories of employees may be subject to different service conditions. However, such classification must have a rational connection with its intended objective. It held that the distinction between work-charged and regular establishments could not justify disregarding the entire period of service rendered by employees who were subsequently regularised. The retrospective exclusion therefore failed constitutional scrutiny.

Regularisation Erases the Birthmark of Initial Appointment

The most significant aspect of the judgment is its clarification regarding the effect of regularisation. The Court held that when an employee is regularised under a duly formulated scheme, the employee becomes integrated into the regular establishment. Consequently, the original character of the appointment stands obliterated, subject to the terms of the applicable regularisation scheme. The State cannot subsequently revive the initial appointment status through retrospective legislation to deny pensionary benefits otherwise available to regular employees. The Court, however, clarified that this principle does not mean every temporary or contractual engagement automatically qualifies for pension. The benefit depends upon regularisation under the applicable scheme.

Directions and Final Decision

The Supreme Court declared both the 2021 and 2025 Validation Acts unconstitutional and directed that eligible employees' pension claims be considered in accordance with Prem Singh. Retired employees falling within the judgment may approach the competent authority with their service particulars. Their claims must be decided within six months. The monetary benefits will ordinarily remain subject to the three-year restriction laid down in Prem Singh, with an exception for eligible legal representatives of employees who died after retirement before that judgment. The Court further directed that any rejection must follow an opportunity of hearing and be supported by a reasoned order. Delayed payment beyond the prescribed period will attract simple interest at 9% per annum.

The Court also granted the State a final period of six months to comply with the directions in the pending contempt proceedings, warning that continued non-compliance could attract further consequences.

Conclusion

The judgment reinforces that retrospective legislation cannot be used to perpetuate a constitutional defect already identified by the Supreme Court. More importantly, it establishes that once an employee is regularised under a duly formulated scheme, the State cannot selectively rely upon the employee's initial appointment to deny pensionary benefits. By striking down the two Validation Acts, the Supreme Court reaffirmed that pensionary entitlements must be governed by constitutional principles of equality and fairness, and that legislative power cannot be exercised to circumvent binding judicial decisions.