Recovery Of Excess Salary Payments: Supreme Court Clarifies The Role Of Employee Undertakings And Equitable Relief

Introduction

The recovery of excess salary and service benefits mistakenly paid to public employees has long required courts to balance two competing considerations: the employer’s right to recover amounts paid without legal entitlement and the employee’s protection against recovery that may be inequitable or unduly harsh. In Dr. M.K. Ravi Varma & Ors. v. National Institute of Technology & Ors., the Supreme Court examined this tension in the context of Academic Grade Pay extended to teachers employed at National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

The judgment addresses the scope of protection available to employees who receive excess payments without fraud or misrepresentation, the significance of undertakings permitting recovery, and the circumstances in which equitable considerations may justify judicial intervention. It also revisits the relationship between earlier Supreme Court decisions on recovery of excess payments, highlighting the continuing importance of examining the facts of each case.

Factual Background

The appellants, who were Lecturers and Assistant Professors, had received financial benefits arising from the grant of Academic Grade Pay in or around October 2009. These benefits were subsequently withdrawn in January 2010 on the ground that the appellants had not completed the requisite years of service.

The appellants challenged the withdrawal and recovery proceedings before the Kerala High Court. A Single Judge allowed their writ petitions on 26 November 2014. However, a Division Bench reversed that decision on 13 November 2015, accepting the institutions’ position that the benefits had been extended erroneously and could be recovered.

Before the Supreme Court, the appellants relied principally on State of Punjab v. Rafiq Masih (White Washer) (2015) 4 SCC 334 and Thomas Daniel v. State of Kerala (2022 INSC 498). They contended that recovery should not be permitted where employees had neither misrepresented facts nor committed fraud in obtaining the payments.

The respondents had also relied on an undertaking furnished by the appellants, recorded as Exhibit R2(c), expressing their willingness to permit recovery if the pay fixation was subsequently found to be erroneous.

The central question before the Supreme Court was whether financial benefits voluntarily extended by the employer, in the absence of misrepresentation, fraud or fault on the part of the employees, could subsequently be withdrawn and recovered.

Recovery of Excess Payments and Equitable Protection

The Supreme Court examined the principles emerging from a series of decisions concerning the recovery of excess payments made to public employees.

In Chandi Prasad Uniyal v. State of Uttarakhand, (2012) 8 SCC 417, the Court had observed that recovery of excess payments does not invariably depend upon proof of fraud or misrepresentation by the recipient. Payments made without authority of law may ordinarily be recovered, subject to exceptions arising from extreme hardship. The Court also emphasised that permitting a recipient to retain money to which they are not legally entitled may result in unjust enrichment.

This position must be read alongside Rafiq Masih (White Washer), which identified categories of cases in which recovery would generally be impermissible. These include recovery from employees belonging to Group C and Group D services, retired employees or those due to retire within one year, and cases involving payments made in excess for more than five years before the recovery order. Protection was also recognised where recovery would be so iniquitous, harsh or arbitrary that it would outweigh the employer’s equitable right to recover.

The judgment in Ravi Varma examined the relationship between these decisions and the subsequent decision in High Court of Punjab & Haryana v. Jagdev Singh, (2016) 14 SCC 267. In Jagdev Singh, the Supreme Court had held that an employee who furnished an undertaking agreeing to refund excess payments could be bound by that undertaking.

The Court observed that the principles governing recovery could not be applied without regard to the circumstances in which the payment was made, the applicable legal entitlement and the existence of an undertaking permitting recovery.

The Supreme Court’s Reasoning:

An erroneous payment does not automatically become an enforceable entitlement

The Court found that the Academic Grade Pay benefits had been extended to the appellants by mistake and were withdrawn promptly after the error was detected. Significantly, the appellants had not contended before the Supreme Court that they were legally entitled to those benefits and that their withdrawal was itself erroneous.

The distinction between an amount actually due and an amount paid through an administrative error was therefore central to the decision. The absence of fraud or misrepresentation, by itself, did not establish a right to retain benefits for which the employees were not entitled under the applicable rules.

Employee undertakings can materially affect the outcome

The undertaking furnished by the appellants was a significant consideration. Relying on the principle explained in Jagdev Singh, the Court held that the undertaking permitting recovery in the event of erroneous pay fixation supported the employer’s action.

The decision underscores the importance of examining the terms of undertakings furnished by employees when accepting revised pay scales or service benefits. Such undertakings may materially influence the legal position in subsequent recovery proceedings.

Equitable protection remains available in appropriate cases

The Court did not hold that recovery of excess payments is permissible in every case. It expressly recognised that hardship must be assessed on the facts of the particular case.

Illustratively, the judgment contemplated a situation in which an employee could establish that the entire excess payment had been spent on medical treatment and that repayment would cause immense hardship. In an appropriate case, supported by evidence and subject to the absence of fraud or misrepresentation, a writ court could quash a notice seeking recovery or refund.

However, the appellants had not pleaded such circumstances in their writ petitions. The Court consequently rejected their hardship argument.

Section 72 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872

The Court also drew attention to Section 72 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, which provides that a person to whom money has been paid, or anything delivered, by mistake or under coercion must repay or return it.

Observing that earlier decisions had not expressly discussed this provision, the Court noted that the reasoning in Chandi Prasad Uniyal appeared to draw inspiration from it. The provision upheld the general principle that money received by mistake may be recoverable, although its application must be considered alongside the relevant service-law principles and recognised equitable exceptions.

Decision and Practical Implications

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeals, holding that the recovery did not warrant interference with the Division Bench’s judgment. The prompt correction of the erroneous payment, the undertakings furnished by the appellants and the absence of a properly pleaded case of exceptional hardship weighed against them.

Employees seeking equitable protection must specifically plead and substantiate the hardship relied upon. The judgment makes clear that hardship cannot be presumed to be sufficient merely because repayment is burdensome; the relevant circumstances must be established before the court.

Conclusion

This judgment reiterates that the recovery of excess salary and service benefits involves more than determining whether the recipient acted fraudulently. The legal entitlement to the payment, the circumstances of the erroneous disbursement, any undertaking permitting recovery and the existence of demonstrable hardship all remain relevant.

Thus, public employees cannot ordinarily claim an absolute right to retain benefits paid without legal entitlement. At the same time, it preserves the role of equitable judicial review in cases where recovery would cause exceptional and demonstrable hardship.