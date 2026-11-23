ARTICLE · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
Telecommunications (Radio Equipment Possession Authorisation) Rules, 2026
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On July 8, 2026, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) notified the Telecommunications (Radio Equipment Possession Authorisation) Rules, 2026, establishing a framework for obtaining authorisation...
On July 8, 2026, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) notified the Telecommunications (Radio Equipment Possession Authorisation) Rules, 2026, establishing a framework for obtaining authorisation from the Central Government to lawfully possess radio equipment. The rules prescribe the conditions and procedures for the grant, renewal, modification, surrender, and related compliance obligations in relation to possession of radio equipment. Eligible applicants include companies and limited liability partnerships (subject to applicable foreign direct investment compliance requirements), partnership firms or sole proprietorships holding a valid licence to carry on trade, Central and State Governments, and any person who holds a licence under the Indian Wireless Telegraphy (Possession) Rules, 1965.
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