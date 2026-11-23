ARTICLE · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
Notifications Under Tamil Nadu Shops And Establishments Act
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The Government of Tamil Nadu, by way of a Notification dated August 24, 2026, has permitted all establishments in the State to remain open on all 365 days of the year for a further period of three years.
The Government of Tamil Nadu, by way of a Notification dated August 24, 2026, has permitted all establishments in the State to remain open on all 365 days of the year for a further period of three years. The exemption is subject to conditions, including, inter alia: (i) one weekly holiday on rotation; (ii) regular working hours of eight hours per day and 48 hours per week, with maximum working hours including overtime not exceeding 10.5 hours per day and 57 hours per week; (iii) credit of wages including overtime wages; (iv) a prohibition on requiring women employees to work beyond 8.00 p.m. except with written consent and adequate safeguards for dignity, and provision of transport for women employees working in shifts; and (v) the constitution of an operative Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.
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