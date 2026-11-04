ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026
Telecommunications (Authorisation For Telecommunication Network) Rules, 2026
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On July 20, 2026, the Department of Telecommunications (‘DoT’) notified the Telecommunications (Authorisation for Telecommunication Network) Rules, 2026, which provide for an authorisation framework to establish, maintain, operate, or expand telecommunication networks covered under Infrastructure Providers, Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Providers (‘DCIPs’), Internet Exchange Point Providers, Satellite Earth Station Gateway Providers, Cloud-hosted Telecommunication Network Providers and Mobile Number Portability Providers. The rules do not envisage assigning spectrum to newly authorised DCIPs and permit them to utilise the spectrum of a partnering entity. The DoT has also operationalised the ‘Telecom eServices Portal’ as a single-window platform for applications for fresh authorisations and migration of existing licences to the new regime.
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