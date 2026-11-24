QUARTER AT A GLANCE: MAJOR UPDATES

Development Summary FOREIGN INVESTMENT, EXCHANGE CONTROL, AND TRADE Draft Foreign Investment Rules, 2026 Draft rules proposed to replace the Non-Debt Instruments Rules, 2019, governing inbound investment, including revised definitions of foreign direct investment and foreign portfolio investment and replacing foreign-owned or controlled companies with foreign-controlled entities, with ownership and control thresholds to be determined by applicable sectoral regulator. Foreign Exchange Management (Deposit) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2026 Non-resident are permitted to open special non-resident rupee (SNRR) accounts with authorised dealers (AD) in India or their overseas branches and use them for a wider range of transactions. Transfers from non-resident ordinary to non-resident external/SNRR accounts are also permitted within the prescribed United States Dollar (USD) 1 million annual remittance limit for non-resident Indian (NRI) and persons of Indian origin (PIOs). Press Note 3 (2026): Inventory-based e-commerce for exports Foreign invested e-commerce entities may adopt an inventory-based model solely for exporting goods manufactured in India. Such exports must comply with the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP), 2023 and the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. INDUSTRIAL POLICY AND SECTOR INCENTIVES Semicon India Programme 2.0 notified Semicon 2.0 expands India’s semiconductor ecosystem through incentives covering semiconductor design, equipment and materials, wafer and display fabs, ATMP/OSAT facilities, and advanced semiconductor R&D. The scheme provides fiscal support ranging from 25% to 40% of eligible capex, along with design-linked incentives and support for R&D and talent development. Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme notified USD 6.46 billion scheme to support mobile phone manufacturing and Indian mobile phone brands. Eligible manufacturers/ Electronic Manufacturing Services companies can receive up to 5% of eligible sales, with an additional 1.5% incentive for specified domestically sourced components, while eligible Indian brands can receive a 5% sales-linked incentive plus 3% for product design and R&D. PM Surya Sarovar Yojana USD 523.8 million scheme to support 5,000 MW of floating solar projects with at least two hours of energy storage. Commissioned projects will receive USD 103,300 per MW, along with up to USD 51,650 per project for feasibility studies. Samudra Manthan offshore exploration scheme USD 8.68 billion scheme to boost domestic oil and gas exploration. The scheme covers seismic data acquisition, deepwater and frontier drilling, shared offshore infrastructure, and the establishment of a new oil and gas manufacturing and services zone. GOBARdhan compressed biogas scheme USD 2.45 billion scheme to increase domestic production and use of compressed biogas as a transport fuel. Key features include dedicated procurement by city gas distribution entities, capital assistance of up to USD 206,600 per tonne per day of capacity, and credit guarantees for micro small and medium enterprises projects. Green Energy Corridor Phase III USD 19.26 billion scheme to extend intra-state transmission for up to 135 GW of renewable energy and deploy 50 GWh of battery storage. BANKING, FINANCE, AND CAPITAL MARKETS Securities Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 Open market buybacks are now permitted through stock exchanges, capped at less than 15% of paid-up capital and free reserves. Reserve Bank of India aligns know your customer (KYC) requirements for non-residents and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) FPIs can now submit KYC documents certified overseas, which was previously allowed only for NRIs and PIOs.

Foreign Investment, Exchange Control & Trade

Changes to the regulatory framework governing inbound investment, non-resident accounts, cross border e-commerce and online retail.

Draft Foreign Investment Rules, 2026 released

On July 21, 2026, Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) released the draft Foreign Exchange Management (Foreign Investment) Rules, 2026 (“Draft FI Rules”) for public consultation, proposing to replace the existing Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 (“NDI Rules”).1 The draft rules aim to simplify and overhauls India's foreign investment framework, improve alignment with the Foreign Direct Investment (“FDI”) policy, and reduce compliance complexity while retaining key regulatory safeguards. Stakeholder comments were invited until August 31, 2026.

KEY POINTS

1. Simplified foreign investment framework and definitions: The Draft FI Rules seek to streamline the regulatory architecture by introducing clearer and more comprehensive definitions for FDI, sectoral caps, entry routes, and foreign-controlled entities (“FCE”), amongst others.

2. FDI-FPI Classification Rationalised: Under the NDI Rules, all foreign investment in an unlisted company is treated as FDI, while investment in a listed company qualifies as FDI only upon crossing the 10% threshold, with holdings below 10% classified as foreign portfolio investment (“FPI”). The Draft FI Rules eliminate the listed-unlisted distinction and introduce a uniform threshold, whereby foreign investment of 10% or more in the equity of a company or limited liability partnership constitutes FDI, while investment below 10% is treated as FPI.

3. Expansion from foreign owned or controlled company (“FOCC”) to FCE: Notably, the existing concept of a FOCC, dealt under the Rule 23 of the NDI Rules is proposed to be replaced with the broader concept of a FCE and bring direct and indirect investment into a single definition of ‘foreign investment’.

4. Greater flexibility in foreign investment and transfer structures: The proposed framework permits foreign investment through multiple routes, including subscriptions, purchases, gifts, pledges, depository receipts, transactions on international stock exchanges, and share swap arrangements. Compared to the NDI Rules, the Draft FI Rules appear to broaden the range of recognised transaction structures, including the scope of permissible pledge arrangements. Further clarity is expected once the RBI notifies Annexure II (FDI policy) and Annexure III (operational requirements) under the Draft FI Rules.

5. New investment, pricing and compliance requirements: The Draft FI Rules propose simplified pricing norms linked to SEBI regulations for listed entities and internationally accepted valuation methodologies for unlisted entities. They further clarify that certain corporate actions such as bonus and rights issues, where foreign shareholding remains unchanged, would not be subject to entry route, sectoral cap, or sectoral condition requirements. The RBI will continue to administer operational aspects of foreign investment, while interpretation of FDI policy, sectoral caps and entry routes will remain with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (“DPIIT”).

RBI issued circular on Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (“SRVAs”)

On July 17, 2026, RBI issued a consolidated circular on Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (“SRVAs”), superseding its earlier circulars on international trade settlement in Indian Rupees (“INR”).2 The revised framework consolidates the existing instructions governing SRVAs and provides a comprehensive framework for settlement of cross-border transactions in INR.

KEY POINTS

1. Expanded scope of transactions through SRVAs: RBI has clarified that SRVAs may be used not only for invoicing, payment and settlement of export and import transactions in INR, but also for settlement of all permissible current account and capital account transactions under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (“FEMA”). Additionally, authorised dealer (“AD”) banks maintaining SRVAs may open separate current accounts for exporters and importers exclusively for settlement of trade transactions.

2. Funding and utilisation of SRVA balances clarified: SRVAs may be funded through inward remittances or transfers from other repatriable INR accounts in accordance with the Foreign Exchange Management (Deposit) Regulations, 2016. Balances arising from permissible current and capital account transactions under FEMA may also be retained in the account, thereby providing greater operational flexibility for overseas correspondent banks and their customers.

3. Investment and compliance framework streamlined: Investments in debt instruments out of balances held in SRVAs will be governed by the Master Direction - RBI (Non-resident Investment in Debt Instruments) Directions, 2025. Further, documentation and reporting requirements for transactions undertaken through SRVAs will continue to be governed by existing FEMA regulations and RBI directions. The details of SRVAs maintained by overseas correspondent banks may also be included in the Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association of India SRVA Directory to facilitate trade settlement arrangements.

Foreign Exchange Management (Deposit) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2026 notified

On June 18, 2026, RBI notified the Foreign Exchange Management (Deposit) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (“Amended Deposit Regulations”), amending the Foreign Exchange Management (Deposit) Regulations, 2016.3 The amendments seek to enhance operational flexibility for non-residents, facilitate cross-border transactions, and align the deposit framework with evolving international financial services and remittance requirements.

KEY POINTS

1. Expanded framework for Special Non-Resident Rupee (“SNRR”) Accounts: The Amended Deposit Regulations permits a person resident outside India to open, hold and maintain an SNRR Account with an AD in India or its branch outside India, including branches located in International Financial Services Centre. This regulation also broadens the scope of SNRR accounts to facilitate permissible current and capital account transactions with persons resident in India, as well as bona fide transactions with persons resident outside India.

2. Greater account transfer and remittance flexibility: The Amended Deposit Regulations allow transfers from Non-Resident Ordinary (“NRO”) accounts to Non-Resident External (“NRE”) accounts and SNRR accounts, subject to the limits prescribed under the Foreign Exchange Management (Remittance of Assets) Regulations, 2016 (“Remittance Regulations”). Correspondingly, transfers from NRO accounts have also been recognised as a permissible credit to NRE accounts within the prescribed remittance limits. Under the Remittance Regulations, Non-resident Indians (“NRI”) and Persons of Indian Origin (“PIO”) may remit up to USD 1 million per Financial Year (“FY”) out of NRO balances, sale proceeds of assets or inherited assets, and anything above that threshold requires RBI's prior approval.

3. Rationalisation of SNRR Account provisions: The Amended Deposit Regulations now expressly permit transactions which are not covered under FEMA Act, read with allied rules or regulations, between two non-residents through SNRR Accounts, based on instructions from the account holder specifying the underlying purpose of the transfer.

DPIIT reviews FDI policy for E-commerce exports

On July 25, 2026, the DPIIT announced a significant review of the FDI Policy relating to the e-commerce sector through Press Note No. 3 of 2026 Series.4 The policy amendment is aimed at boosting exports by providing Indian manufacturers and sellers greater access to global markets through e-commerce channels.

KEY POINTS

1. Inventory-based e-commerce permitted for export activities: Under the existing FDI framework, foreign investment is permitted in Business to Business (“B2B”) e-commerce and marketplace models, while FDI in inventory-based e-commerce models (where the e-commerce entity owns, controls and sells inventory directly to customers) is generally prohibited. The revised policy creates an exception by permitting e-commerce entities to engage in an inventory-based model exclusively for exports of goods manufactured and/or produced in India.

2. Relaxation of existing e-commerce restrictions for exports: The revised policy clarifies that restrictions applicable to inventory-based e-commerce models will not apply where the activity is limited to the export of domestically manufactured or produced goods. Eligible export transactions must comply with the provisions of the Foreign Trade Policy (“FTP”), 2023, the Handbook of Procedures, and the Foreign Exchange Management (Export of Goods & Services) Regulations, 2026 (effective from October 1, 2026).

3. Encouragement of export-led growth through digital platforms: The policy change is intended to facilitate greater participation of Indian businesses in global e-commerce markets, improve export opportunities for domestic manufacturers, and support India's export promotion objectives through enhanced use of digital commerce platforms.

Inventory-based cross-border E-commerce export framework

On August 5, 2026, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade amended the FTP, 2023 introducing a framework for inventory-based cross-border e-commerce facilitation.5 The framework operationalises the recent FDI policy changes brought by Press Note 3 of 2026 that permitted inventory-based e-commerce models for exports. Under the framework of FTP, the Seller-on-Record (“SOR”) refers to the Indian seller or manufacturer that supplies goods for export, while the Exporter-on-Record (“EOR”) is the entity responsible for procuring such goods, undertaking the export transaction, and complying with applicable export regulatory requirements.

KEY POINTS

1. Introduction of EOR model: The framework allows registered EOR entities to procure and hold inventory exclusively for export through e-commerce channels. Where a foreign-invested e-commerce entity intends to undertake export-only inventory operations, such activities must be conducted through a separate legal entity registered, with disclosure of ownership and shareholding details.

2. Export-only inventory model with strict safeguards: Only goods of Indian origin are eligible under the framework, and transfer of title from the SOR to the EOR can occur only against a confirmed export order from an overseas buyer. EORs are also required to maintain digital records ensuring identification and traceability of export inventory.

3. Timely payments and sharing of export incentives: The framework mandates that EORs make payment to SOR within seven days of acceptance of goods, irrespective of whether export proceeds have been realised.

4. Reverse logistics and domestic sale restrictions: The EOR is responsible for managing reverse logistics and bearing associated costs for returned or rejected consignments. Importantly, goods returned from foreign buyers cannot be sold or supplied in the domestic market, either directly or indirectly.

Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026 notified

On September 9, 2026, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Consumer Affairs) notified the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026 (“E-Commerce Amendment Rules”), amending the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020.6 The E-Commerce Amendment Rules will come into force on January 1, 2027.

KEY POINTS

1. Enhanced grievance redressal and consumer disclosures: E-commerce entities must provide consumers with a copy of the complaint as recorded by the grievance officer, in addition to complying with the existing timelines for acknowledgement and resolution of complaints. Entities are now required to participate in the National Consumer Helpline convergence framework.

2. Greater pricing and advertising transparency: Entities are prohibited from misleading consumers through manipulation of search results or rankings, and sponsored listings must be clearly identified. Price reduction claims must be accompanied by the prior price, being the lowest price offered during the preceding 30 days. Invoices must also display the seller's name in the same font size as that of the e-commerce entity. Now, annual self-audits for dark patterns7 have been made mandatory, with entities required to prominently display a compliance certificate.

3. Restrictions on data usage and enhanced seller disclosures: Marketplace entities may not, without the consumer's express consent, use consumer data to promote private-label products or sellers associated with the marketplace. These rules also prohibit charging bundled fees for services unrelated to the platform, while exempting loyalty and membership programmes.

4. Expanded disclosure requirements: Sellers must disclose, among other things, the country of origin, best-before/use-before dates (where applicable), return, refund, warranty, delivery and payment terms, and identification numbers such as GSTIN registration details. Inventory-based e-commerce entities are also required to disclose best-before/use-before dates.

Industrial Policy & Sector Incentives

New government schemes and sector rules for electronics, energy, mobility, and pharmaceuticals.

ELECTRONICS

Semicon India Programme 2.0

On July 15, 2026, the Union Cabinet approved the Semicon 2.0 - Scheme for Development of Semiconductor Design and Manufacturing Ecosystem in India (“Semicon 2.0”) with an outlay of USD 13.16 billion.8 Semicon 2.0 constitutes the second phase of the Semicon India Programme (Semicon 1.0) under the India Semiconductor Mission. Further, on August 31, 2026, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (“MeitY”) formally notified the Semicon 2.0 with detailed incentives and guidelines,9 which are as follows:

KEY POINTS

1. Six Pillars: Semicon 2.0 will focus on six key pillars: (a) support for chip design and intellectual property creation; (b) incentives for research and manufacturing of semiconductor equipment and materials; (c) support for establishing semiconductor fabrication facilities; (d) expansion of semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging capabilities; (e) support for research and development of advanced semiconductor manufacturing technologies; and (f) strengthening semiconductor education and workforce development.

2. Strategic semiconductor design: Category 1 covers semiconductor IPs, chips, system on chips (“SoCs”) and modules for national importance and strategic priorities. Eligible applicants must be Indian-incorporated and headquartered companies with significant Indian operations and manpower, owned and controlled by Indian citizens. Consortiums with global companies, R&D organisations and academic institutions are also permitted. Projects will be selected through proposals issued by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (“C-DAC”) and competitive bidding, with fiscal and chip-design infrastructure support for category 1 determined as per the approved terms and conditions of the relevant proposal.

3. Commercial Semiconductor Design: Category 2 supports the design and development of semiconductor IPs, chips and SoCs for commercial applications. Applicants meeting the eligibility criteria under Category 1 above, with the applicable ownership requirements, may participate independently or through consortiums. Fiscal support for category 2 includes Design Infrastructure Support (“DIS”), Product Design Linked Incentive (“P-DLI”) seed funding of up to USD 1.55 million for eligible start-ups/micro, small and medium enterprises (“MSMEs”), and equity co-investment for other applicants securing venture capital/private equity funding. Other eligible companies may receive royalty financing or equity co-investment.

4. Deployment-linked incentive (“DLI”) (Category 3): Applicants eligible under categories 1 and 2 may receive 9% reimbursement of net sales for five years for eligible IPs, chips and SoCs launched for the first time after the scheme announcement and having no prior sales. The incentive is capped at USD 3.1 million per application and USD 12.4 million per company, including group companies.

5. Machines and Materials (Category 4): Eligible projects covering semiconductor equipment, raw materials and test/characterisation facilities may receive 30% of eligible capex on the same terms. Applicants are required to own or possess licensed technology to qualify for the incentives. Minimum capex/revenue thresholds under the Semicon 2.0 are: (a) USD 5.17 million/USD 2.07 million for raw materials; and (b) USD 31 million/USD 12.4 million for equipment R&D and equipment/components. Equipment/components manufacturers may additionally receive production linked incentives of 10%, 8%, 6%, 4% and 2% of the value of goods sourced from domestic manufacturers for five years from FY 2028-29, subject to an overall ceiling of 50% of eligible capex.

6. Silicon Wafer Fabs: Category 5 covers 300mm wafer fabs with capacity of at least 40,000 wafer starts per month. Applicants must possess production-grade licensed technology and meet minimum thresholds of USD 2.07 billion capex and USD 775 million revenue (including group companies/joint ventures). Fiscal support is 40% of eligible capex.

7. Compound semiconductor, photonics, sensor and discrete fabs (Category 6): Eligible projects must meet specified wafer-size and capacity thresholds, including 500 wafer starts per month, minimum capex of USD 51.65 million and revenue of USD 20.66 million. Fiscal support is available at 35% of eligible capex.

8. Display Fabs (Category 7): Support of 35% of eligible capex is available for eligible OLED, Micro LED and LCD fabs meeting prescribed technology and capacity thresholds. Key minimum thresholds include USD 1.03 billion capex / USD 516.5 million revenue for OLED and LCD projects and USD 155 million capex / USD 62 million revenue for micro-LED projects.

9. ATMP/OSAT (Category 8): Advanced packaging projects may receive 35% of eligible capex, while legacy packaging projects may receive 25%, subject to applicable technology requirements and minimum USD 103.31 million capex and USD 20.66 million revenue thresholds.

10. Advanced Semiconductor R&D: Category 9 supports research and development in advanced silicon photonics, display fabrication, chiplet-based advanced packaging and other advanced semiconductor technologies. Semiconductor companies may apply independently or with academic/R&D institutions. Support is available for up to 75% of project cost, including capex, opex and state incentives, and may include part-funding under the research, development and innovation scheme. Detailed guidelines are to be issued separately.

11. Tenure and implementation: The initial application period is three years. Individual project duration will be determined on a project-by-project basis, preferably up to six years. The India Semiconductor Mission will act as the nodal agency for applications, appraisal and recommendations and may implement the design categories in association with C-DAC.

12. Approval and disbursement: Project appraisal will consider factors including technology, implementation capability, operational capability and offtake. For design and talent projects, projects below USD 10.33 million will be approved by the secretary, MeitY; projects above USD 10.33 million and up to USD 51.65 million by the minister, MeitY; and projects above USD 51.65 million by the cabinet. Projects under other categories require cabinet approval. Fiscal support will be disbursed by the nodal agency in accordance with the applicable approval conditions, with a mid-term appraisal after three years or as required.

Approval of Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme

On August 21, 2026, MeitY notified the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (“MPMS”), with a budgetary outlay of USD 6.46 billion.10 The scheme seeks to strengthen the mobile phone manufacturing supply chain, increase domestic value addition and manufacturing capabilities, and support Indian mobile phone brands.

KEY POINTS

1. Target Segments and tenure: The scheme comprises two target segments: (a) Target Segment 1 (“TS1”) - incentivising mobile phone manufacturing; and (b) Target Segment 2 (“TS2”) - supporting Indian mobile phone brands. The scheme will operate for five years from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31, with a one-year gestation period for TS2 applicants.

2. Eligibility - TS1: Mobile phone manufacturers, including electronics manufacturing services (“EMS”) companies, registered in India with minimum turnover of USD 1.03 billion in FY 2025-26 are eligible. Existing brands must meet annual threshold sales over and above FY 2025-26 sales, increasing from USD 516.53 million in FY 2026-27 to USD 2.58 billion in FY 2030-31. New brands become eligible after achieving USD 103.31 million annual sales in India and must thereafter meet the applicable annual threshold.

3. TS1 Incentives: Incentives are calculated on the eligible sales of mobile phones manufactured in India. The first portion of eligible sales i.e. up to the difference between the average sales of FY 2023-24, FY 2024-25 and FY 2025-26 and the applicable baseline sales is incentivised at 2.75% in FY 2026-27 and FY 2027-28, 2.5% in FY 2028-29 and FY 2029-30, and 2.25% in FY 2030-31. The remaining eligible sales are incentivised at 5% in FY 2026-27 and FY 2027-28, 4.5% in FY 2028-29 and FY 2029-30, and 4% in FY 2030-31.

4. Domestic Sourcing Incentive: An additional incentive of up to 1.5% is available under both TS1 and TS2 for domestic sourcing of specified components/sub-assemblies, including display modules, camera modules, enclosures, batteries and USB cables. The incentive is available where such components are localised for at least 25% of total mobile phone units sold in the relevant FY and is paid on a pro-rata basis.

5. Eligibility - TS2: Mobile phone manufacturers, including EMS companies, registered in India with minimum turnover of USD 103.31 million in FY 2025-26 are eligible. Indian brands must be incorporated in India, hold their intellectual property and trademarks in India, have management control with Indian citizens, have more than 51% Indian citizen shareholding, and maintain in-house R&D and design capabilities in India. No minimum threshold sales requirement applies to Indian brands.

6. TS2 Incentives: Eligible Indian brands will receive 5% incentive on eligible sales, together with an additional 3% incentive for Indian product design and research and development. The scheme also provides for non-fiscal support for development of Indian mobile phone brands.

7. Computation and Claims: For TS1, FY 2026-27 is the first performance year. Eligible sales are calculated by deducting the applicable baseline sales from total target-segment sales, with baseline sales generally comprising the preceding year's sales plus 15%. For TS2, baseline sales are FY 2025-26 sales (or FY 2026-27 where the one-year gestation period is used). Claims may be submitted quarterly, subject to satisfaction of the eligibility criteria.

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