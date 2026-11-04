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ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

SEBI Relaxes Mandatory Merchant Banker Requirement For Certain Private Placements Of Debt Securities

Argus Partners
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IndiaCorporate/Commercial Law
Aastha
Aastha
Ekta Gupta
Ekta Gupta
Sakshi Singh
Sakshi Singh
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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”), vide its circular dated October 7, 2026 (“Circular”), has exempted certain issuers from the requirement to appoint a merchant banker for a private placement of debt securities or non-convertible redeemable preference shares at a face value of Rs. 10,000 (Rupees ten thousand). The Circular replaces paragraph 1.3 of Chapter V (Denomination of issuance and trading of Non-convertible Securities) of the ‘Master Circular for issue and listing of Non-convertible Securities, Securitised Debt Instruments, Security Receipts, Municipal Debt Securities and Commercial Paper’ issued by SEBI on October 15, 2025 (“NCS Master Circular”), and comes into force with immediate effect.

Earlier Position

The NCS Master Circular provides that the face value of each debt security or non-convertible redeemable preference share issued on a private placement basis shall be Rs. 1,00,000 (Rupees one lac). However, under paragraph 1.3 of Chapter V of the NCS Master Circular, as it stood earlier, an issuer could undertake a private placement of debt securities or non-convertible redeemable preference shares at a face value of Rs. 10,000 (Rupees ten thousand) subject to the appointment of at least 1 (one) merchant banker. The role, responsibilities and obligations of such merchant banker were identical to those applicable in a public issue of such securities. In addition, such debt securities or non-convertible redeemable preference shares were required to be interest-bearing or dividend-bearing, with coupon or dividend payable at regular intervals, and to have a fixed maturity without any structured obligations.

The Circular is the outcome of SEBI’s consultation paper dated August 27, 2026, which identified two key concerns: the disproportionate cost of mandatory appointment of a merchant banker for smaller offerings and the limited availability of merchant bankers in the debt segment, which can delay private placements. By removing this requirement for eligible issuers, SEBI aims to ease the issuance of debt securities and widen retail investors’ access to high-rated securities.

Changes Introduced

The Circular retains the appointment of a merchant banker as the general rule, but permits an issuer to dispense with such appointment where all of the following conditions are satisfied:

1. the issuer is registered with or regulated by any of the financial regulators in India i.e., SEBI, the Reserve Bank of India, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India or the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority;

2. the issuer has been listed in any segment of a recognised stock exchange for at least 1 (one) year, with no pending fines or penalties levied by SEBI or the stock exchanges for non-compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, which the relevant stock exchange must confirm while granting in-principle approval;

3. the issuer has not defaulted, in the last 3 (three) financial years and the current financial year, on redemption, repayment, interest or dividend on its debt securities, non-convertible redeemable preference shares, securitised debt instruments, commercial papers, deposits or loans, supported by a statutory auditor’s certificate submitted to the stock exchange;

4. the debt securities are unsubordinated or senior and secured by a first or pari passu charge on identifiable assets of the issuer, although central public sector enterprises, public sector undertakings and statutory bodies may issue secured or unsecured debt; and

5. the debt securities are rated AA- or above on the date of the private placement, and where multiple ratings have been assigned, the lowest such rating shall be considered.

Stock exchanges are yet to prescribe the disclosure formats and submissions required to verify these conditions. All other provisions of Chapter V of the NCS Master Circular remain unchanged.

Conclusion

The Circular is a conditional relaxation rather than a blanket waiver. Regulated and listed issuers that satisfy the conditions under the Circular may now privately place debt securities at a face value of Rs. 10,000 (Rupees ten thousand) without appointing a merchant banker. The exemption is expected to materially lower the cost of smaller offerings and enable eligible issuers to complete private placements of debt securities within more predictable timelines.

Please find attached a copy of the Circular, here.

This update has been contributed by Aastha (Partner), Ekta Gupta and Sakshi Singh (Associates).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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