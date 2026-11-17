QUARTER AT A GLANCE: MAJOR UPDATES

FOREIGN INVESTMENT, EXCHANGE CONTROL, AND TRADE Draft Foreign Investment Rules, 2026 Draft rules proposed to replace the Non-Debt Instruments Rules, 2019, governing inbound investment, including revised definitions of foreign direct investment and foreign portfolio investment and replacing foreign-owned or controlled companies with foreign-controlled entities, with ownership and control thresholds to be determined by applicable sectoral regulator. Foreign Exchange Management (Deposit) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2026 Non-resident are permitted to open special non-resident rupee (SNRR) accounts with authorised dealers (AD) in India or their overseas branches and use them for a wider range of transactions. Transfers from non-resident ordinary to non-resident external/SNRR accounts are also permitted within the prescribed United States Dollar (USD) 1 million annual remittance limit for non-resident Indian (NRI) and persons of Indian origin (PIOs). Press Note 3 (2026): Inventory-based e-commerce for exports Foreign invested e-commerce entities may adopt an inventory-based model solely for exporting goods manufactured in India. Such exports must comply with the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP), 2023 and the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. INDUSTRIAL POLICY AND SECTOR INCENTIVES Semicon India Programme 2.0 notified Semicon 2.0 expands India’s semiconductor ecosystem through incentives covering semiconductor design, equipment and materials, wafer and display fabs, ATMP/OSAT facilities, and advanced semiconductor R&D. The scheme provides fiscal support ranging from 25% to 40% of eligible capex, along with design-linked incentives and support for R&D and talent development. Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme notified USD 6.46 billion scheme to support mobile phone manufacturing and Indian mobile phone brands. Eligible manufacturers/ Electronic Manufacturing Services companies can receive up to 5% of eligible sales, with an additional 1.5% incentive for specified domestically sourced components, while eligible Indian brands can receive a 5% sales-linked incentive plus 3% for product design and R&D. PM Surya Sarovar Yojana USD 523.8 million scheme to support 5,000 MW of floating solar projects with at least two hours of energy storage. Commissioned projects will receive USD 103,300 per MW, along with up to USD 51,650 per project for feasibility studies. Samudra Manthan offshore exploration scheme USD 8.68 billion scheme to boost domestic oil and gas exploration. The scheme covers seismic data acquisition, deepwater and frontier drilling, shared offshore infrastructure, and the establishment of a new oil and gas manufacturing and services zone. GOBARdhan compressed biogas scheme USD 2.45 billion scheme to increase domestic production and use of compressed biogas as a transport fuel. Key features include dedicated procurement by city gas distribution entities, capital assistance of up to USD 206,600 per tonne per day of capacity, and credit guarantees for micro small and medium enterprises projects. Green Energy Corridor Phase III USD 19.26 billion scheme to extend intra-state transmission for up to 135 GW of renewable energy and deploy 50 GWh of battery storage. BANKING, FINANCE, AND CAPITAL MARKETS Securities Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 Open market buybacks are now permitted through stock exchanges, capped at less than 15% of paid-up capital and free reserves. Reserve Bank of India aligns know your customer (KYC) requirements for non-residents and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) FPIs can now submit KYC documents certified overseas, which was previously allowed only for NRIs and PIOs.



Foreign Investment, Exchange Control & Trade

Changes to the regulatory framework governing inbound investment, non-resident accounts, cross border e-commerce and online retail.

Draft Foreign Investment Rules, 2026 released

On July 21, 2026, Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) released the draft Foreign Exchange Management (Foreign Investment) Rules, 2026 (“Draft FI Rules”) for public consultation, proposing to replace the existing Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 (“NDI Rules”).1 The draft rules aim to simplify and overhauls India's foreign investment framework, improve alignment with the Foreign Direct Investment (“FDI”) policy, and reduce compliance complexity while retaining key regulatory safeguards. Stakeholder comments were invited until August 31, 2026.

KEY POINTS

Simplified foreign investment framework and definitions: The Draft FI Rules seek to streamline the regulatory architecture by introducing clearer and more comprehensive definitions for FDI, sectoral caps, entry routes, and foreign-controlled entities (“FCE”), amongst others. FDI-FPI Classification Rationalised: Under the NDI Rules, all foreign investment in an unlisted company is treated as FDI, while investment in a listed company qualifies as FDI only upon crossing the 10% threshold, with holdings below 10% classified as foreign portfolio investment (“FPI”). The Draft FI Rules eliminate the listed-unlisted distinction and introduce a uniform threshold, whereby foreign investment of 10% or more in the equity of a company or limited liability partnership constitutes FDI, while investment below 10% is treated as FPI. Expansion from foreign owned or controlled company (“FOCC”) to FCE: Notably, the existing concept of a FOCC, dealt under the Rule 23 of the NDI Rules is proposed to be replaced with the broader concept of a FCE and bring direct and indirect investment into a single definition of ‘foreign investment’. Greater flexibility in foreign investment and transfer structures: The proposed framework permits foreign investment through multiple routes, including subscriptions, purchases, gifts, pledges, depository receipts, transactions on international stock exchanges, and share swap arrangements. Compared to the NDI Rules, the Draft FI Rules appear to broaden the range of recognised transaction structures, including the scope of permissible pledge arrangements. Further clarity is expected once the RBI notifies Annexure II (FDI policy) and Annexure III (operational requirements) under the Draft FI Rules. New investment, pricing and compliance requirements: The Draft FI Rules propose simplified pricing norms linked to SEBI regulations for listed entities and internationally accepted valuation methodologies for unlisted entities. They further clarify that certain corporate actions such as bonus and rights issues, where foreign shareholding remains unchanged, would not be subject to entry route, sectoral cap, or sectoral condition requirements. The RBI will continue to administer operational aspects of foreign investment, while interpretation of FDI policy, sectoral caps and entry routes will remain with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (“DPIIT”).

RBI issued circular on Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (“SRVAs”)

On July 17, 2026, RBI issued a consolidated circular on Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (“SRVAs”), superseding its earlier circulars on international trade settlement in Indian Rupees (“INR”).2 The revised framework consolidates the existing instructions governing SRVAs and provides a comprehensive framework for settlement of cross-border transactions in INR.

KEY POINTS

Expanded scope of transactions through SRVAs: RBI has clarified that SRVAs may be used not only for invoicing, payment and settlement of export and import transactions in INR, but also for settlement of all permissible current account and capital account transactions under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (“FEMA”). Additionally, authorised dealer (“AD”) banks maintaining SRVAs may open separate current accounts for exporters and importers exclusively for settlement of trade transactions. Funding and utilisation of SRVA balances clarified: SRVAs may be funded through inward remittances or transfers from other repatriable INR accounts in accordance with the Foreign Exchange Management (Deposit) Regulations, 2016. Balances arising from permissible current and capital account transactions under FEMA may also be retained in the account, thereby providing greater operational flexibility for overseas correspondent banks and their customers. Investment and compliance framework streamlined: Investments in debt instruments out of balances held in SRVAs will be governed by the Master Direction - RBI (Non-resident Investment in Debt Instruments) Directions, 2025. Further, documentation and reporting requirements for transactions undertaken through SRVAs will continue to be governed by existing FEMA regulations and RBI directions. The details of SRVAs maintained by overseas correspondent banks may also be included in the Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association of India SRVA Directory to facilitate trade settlement arrangements.

Foreign Exchange Management (Deposit) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2026 notified

On June 18, 2026, RBI notified the Foreign Exchange Management (Deposit) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (“Amended Deposit Regulations”), amending the Foreign Exchange Management (Deposit) Regulations, 2016.3 The amendments seek to enhance operational flexibility for non-residents, facilitate cross-border transactions, and align the deposit framework with evolving international financial services and remittance requirements.

KEY POINTS

Expanded framework for Special Non-Resident Rupee (“SNRR”) Accounts: The Amended Deposit Regulations permits a person resident outside India to open, hold and maintain an SNRR Account with an AD banks in India or its branch outside India, including branches located in International Financial Services Centre. This regulation also broaden the scope of SNRR accounts to facilitate permissible current and capital account transactions with persons resident in India, as well as bona fide transactions with persons resident outside India. Greater account transfer and remittance flexibility: The Amended Deposit Regulations allow transfers from Non-Resident Ordinary (“NRO”) accounts to Non-Resident External (“NRE”) accounts and SNRR accounts, subject to the limits prescribed under the Foreign Exchange Management (Remittance of Assets) Regulations, 2016 (“Remittance Regulations”). Correspondingly, transfers from NRO accounts have also been recognised as a permissible credit to NRE accounts within the prescribed remittance limits. Under the Remittance Regulations, Non-resident Indians (“NRI”) and Persons of Indian Origin (“PIO”) may remit up to USD 1 million per Financial Year (“FY”) out of NRO balances, sale proceeds of assets or inherited assets, and anything above that threshold requires RBI's prior approval. Rationalisation of SNRR Account provisions: The Amended Deposit Regulations now expressly permit transactions which are not covered under FEMA Act, read with allied rules or regulations, between two non-residents through SNRR Accounts, based on instructions from the account holder specifying the underlying purpose of the transfer.

DPIIT reviews FDI policy for E-commerce exports

On July 25, 2026, the DPIIT announced a significant review of the FDI Policy relating to the e-commerce sector through Press Note No. 3 of 2026 Series.4 The policy amendment is aimed at boosting exports by providing Indian manufacturers and sellers greater access to global markets through e-commerce channels.

KEY POINTS

Inventory-based e-commerce permitted for export activities: Under the existing FDI framework, foreign investment is permitted in Business to Business (“B2B”) e-commerce and marketplace models, while FDI in inventory-based e-commerce models (where the e-commerce entity owns, controls and sells inventory directly to customers) is generally prohibited. The revised policy creates an exception by permitting e-commerce entities to engage in an inventory-based model exclusively for exports of goods manufactured and/or produced in India. Relaxation of existing e-commerce restrictions for exports: The revised policy clarifies that restrictions applicable to inventory-based e-commerce models will not apply where the activity is limited to the export of domestically manufactured or produced goods. Eligible export transactions must comply with the provisions of the Foreign Trade Policy (“FTP”), 2023, the Handbook of Procedures, and the Foreign Exchange Management (Export of Goods & Services) Regulations, 2026 (effective from October 1, 2026). Encouragement of export-led growth through digital platforms: The policy change is intended to facilitate greater participation of Indian businesses in global e-commerce markets, improve export opportunities for domestic manufacturers, and support India's export promotion objectives through enhanced use of digital commerce platforms.

Inventory-based cross-border E-commerce export framework

On August 5, 2026, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade amended the FTP, 2023 introducing a framework for inventory-based cross-border e-commerce facilitation.5 The framework operationalises the recent FDI policy changes brought by Press Note 3 of 2026 that permitted inventory-based e-commerce models for exports. Under the framework of FTP, the Seller-on-Record (“SOR”) refers to the Indian seller or manufacturer that supplies goods for export, while the Exporter-on-Record (“EOR”) is the entity responsible for procuring such goods, undertaking the export transaction, and complying with applicable export regulatory requirements.

KEY POINTS

Introduction of EOR model: The framework allows registered EOR entities to procure and hold inventory exclusively for export through e-commerce channels. Where a foreign-invested e-commerce entity intends to undertake export-only inventory operations, such activities must be conducted through a separate legal entity registered, with disclosure of ownership and shareholding details. Export-only inventory model with strict safeguards: Only goods of Indian origin are eligible under the framework, and transfer of title from the SOR to the EOR can occur only against a confirmed export order from an overseas buyer. EORs are also required to maintain digital records ensuring identification and traceability of export inventory. Timely payments and sharing of export incentives: The framework mandates that EORs make payment to SOR within seven days of acceptance of goods, irrespective of whether export proceeds have been realised. Reverse logistics and domestic sale restrictions: The EOR is responsible for managing reverse logistics and bearing associated costs for returned or rejected consignments. Importantly, goods returned from foreign buyers cannot be sold or supplied in the domestic market, either directly or indirectly.

Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026 notified

On September 9, 2026, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Consumer Affairs) notified the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026 (“E-Commerce Amendment Rules”), amending the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020.6 The E-Commerce Amendment Rules will come into force on January 1, 2027.

KEY POINTS

Enhanced grievance redressal and consumer disclosures: E-commerce entities must provide consumers with a copy of the complaint as recorded by the grievance officer, in addition to complying with the existing timelines for acknowledgement and resolution of complaints. Entities are now required to participate in the national consumer helpline convergence framework. Greater pricing and advertising transparency: Entities are prohibited from misleading consumers through manipulation of search results or rankings, and sponsored listings must be clearly identified. Price reduction claims must be accompanied by the prior price, being the lowest price offered during the preceding 30 days. Invoices must also display the seller's name in the same font size as that of the e-commerce entity. Now, annual self-audits for dark patterns7 have been made mandatory, with entities required to prominently display a compliance certificate. Restrictions on data usage and enhanced seller disclosures: Marketplace entities may not, without the consumer's express consent, use consumer data to promote private-label products or sellers associated with the marketplace. These rules also prohibit charging bundled fees for services unrelated to the platform, while exempting loyalty and membership programmes. Expanded disclosure requirements: Sellers must disclose, among other things, the country of origin, best-before/use-before dates (where applicable), return, refund, warranty, delivery and payment terms, and identification numbers such as GSTIN registration details. Inventory-based e-commerce entities are also required to disclose best-before/use-before dates.

Industrial Policy & Sector Incentives

New government schemes and sector rules for electronics, energy, mobility, and pharmaceuticals.

ELECTRONICS

Semicon India Programme 2.0

On July 15, 2026, the Union Cabinet approved the Semicon 2.0 - Scheme for Development of Semiconductor Design and Manufacturing Ecosystem in India (“Semicon 2.0”) with an outlay of USD 13.16 billion. 8 Semicon 2.0 constitutes the second phase of the Semicon India Programme (Semicon 1.0) under the India Semiconductor Mission. Further, on August 31, 2026, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (“MeitY”) formally notified the Semicon 2.0 with detailed incentives and guidelines,9 which are as follows:

KEY POINTS

Six Pillars: Semicon 2.0 will focus on six key pillars: (a) support for chip design and intellectual property creation; (b) incentives for research and manufacturing of semiconductor equipment and materials; (c) support for establishing semiconductor fabrication facilities; (d) expansion of semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging capabilities; (e) support for research and development of advanced semiconductor manufacturing technologies; and (f) strengthening semiconductor education and workforce development. Strategic semiconductor design: Category 1 covers semiconductor IPs, chips, system on chips (“SoCs”) and modules for national importance and strategic priorities. Eligible applicants must be Indian-incorporated and headquartered companies with significant Indian operations and manpower, owned and controlled by Indian citizens. Consortiums with global companies, R&D organisations and academic institutions are also permitted. Projects will be selected through proposals issued by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (“C-DAC”) and competitive bidding, with fiscal and chip-design infrastructure support for category 1 determined as per the approved terms and conditions of the relevant proposal. Commercial Semiconductor Design: Category 2 supports the design and development of semiconductor IPs, chips and SoCs for commercial applications. Applicants meeting the eligibility criteria under Category 1 above, with the applicable ownership requirements, may participate independently or through consortiums. Fiscal support for category 2 includes Design Infrastructure Support (“DIS”), Product Design Linked Incentive (“P-DLI”) seed funding of up to USD 1.55 million for eligible start-ups/micro, small and medium enterprises (“MSMEs”), and equity co-investment for other applicants securing venture capital/private equity funding. Other eligible companies may receive royalty financing or equity co-investment. Deployment-linked incentive (“DLI”) (Category 3): Applicants eligible under categories 1 and 2 may receive 9% reimbursement of net sales for five years for eligible IPs, chips and SoCs launched for the first time after the scheme announcement and having no prior sales. The incentive is capped at USD 3.1 million per application and USD 12.4 million per company, including group companies. Machines and Materials (Category 4): Eligible projects covering semiconductor equipment, raw materials and test/characterisation facilities may receive 30% of eligible capex on the same terms. Applicants are required to own or possess licensed technology to qualify for the incentives. Minimum capex/revenue thresholds under the Semicon 2.0 are: (a) USD 5.17 million/USD 2.07 million for raw materials; and (b) USD 31 million/USD 12.4 million for equipment R&D and equipment/components. Equipment/components manufacturers may additionally receive production linked incentives of 10%, 8%, 6%, 4% and 2% of the value of goods sourced from domestic manufacturers for five years from FY 2028-29, subject to an overall ceiling of 50% of eligible capex. Silicon Wafer Fabs: Category 5 covers 300mm wafer fabs with capacity of at least 40,000 wafer starts per month. Applicants must possess production-grade licensed technology and meet minimum thresholds of USD 2.07 billion capex and USD 775 million revenue (including group companies/joint ventures). Fiscal support is 40% of eligible capex. Compound semiconductor, photonics, sensor and discrete fabs (Category 6): Eligible projects must meet specified wafer-size and capacity thresholds, including 500 wafer starts per month, minimum capex of USD 51.65 million and revenue of USD 20.66 million. Fiscal support is available at 35% of eligible capex. Display Fabs (Category 7): Support of 35% of eligible capex is available for eligible OLED, Micro LED and LCD fabs meeting prescribed technology and capacity thresholds. Key minimum thresholds include USD 1.03 billion capex / USD 516.5 million revenue for OLED and LCD projects and USD 155 million capex / USD 62 million revenue for micro-LED projects. ATMP/OSAT (Category 8): Advanced packaging projects may receive 35% of eligible capex, while legacy packaging projects may receive 25%, subject to applicable technology requirements and minimum USD 103.31 million capex and USD 20.66 million revenue thresholds. Advanced Semiconductor R&D: Category 9 supports research and development in advanced silicon photonics, display fabrication, chiplet-based advanced packaging and other advanced semiconductor technologies. Semiconductor companies may apply independently or with academic/R&D institutions. Support is available for up to 75% of project cost, including capex, opex and state incentives, and may include part-funding under the research, development and innovation scheme. Detailed guidelines are to be issued separately. Tenure and implementation: The initial application period is three years. Individual project duration will be determined on a project-by-project basis, preferably up to six years. The India Semiconductor Mission will act as the nodal agency for applications, appraisal and recommendations and may implement the design categories in association with C-DAC. Approval and disbursement: Project appraisal will consider factors including technology, implementation capability, operational capability and offtake. For design and talent projects, projects below USD 10.33 million will be approved by the secretary, MeitY; projects above USD 10.33 million and up to USD 51.65 million by the minister, MeitY; and projects above USD 51.65 million by the cabinet. Projects under other categories require cabinet approval. Fiscal support will be disbursed by the nodal agency in accordance with the applicable approval conditions, with a mid-term appraisal after three years or as required.

Approval of Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme

On August 21, 2026, MeitY notified the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (“MPMS”), with a budgetary outlay of USD 6.46 billion.10 The scheme seeks to strengthen the mobile phone manufacturing supply chain, increase domestic value addition and manufacturing capabilities, and support Indian mobile phone brands.

KEY POINTS

Target Segments and tenure: The scheme comprises two target segments: (a) Target Segment 1 (“TS1”) - incentivising mobile phone manufacturing; and (b) Target Segment 2 (“TS2”) - supporting Indian mobile phone brands. The scheme will operate for five years from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31, with a one-year gestation period for TS2 applicants. Eligibility - TS1: Mobile phone manufacturers, including electronics manufacturing services (“EMS”) companies, registered in India with minimum turnover of USD 1.03 billion in FY 2025-26 are eligible. Existing brands must meet annual threshold sales over and above FY 2025-26 sales, increasing from USD 516.53 million in FY 2026-27 to USD 2.58 billion in FY 2030-31. New brands become eligible after achieving USD 103.31 million annual sales in India and must thereafter meet the applicable annual threshold. TS1 Incentives: Incentives are calculated on the eligible sales of mobile phones manufactured in India. The first portion of eligible sales i.e. up to the difference between the average sales of FY 2023-24, FY 2024-25 and FY 2025-26 and the applicable baseline sales is incentivised at 2.75% in FY 2026-27 and FY 2027-28, 2.5% in FY 2028-29 and FY 2029-30, and 2.25% in FY 2030-31. The remaining eligible sales are incentivised at 5% in FY 2026-27 and FY 2027-28, 4.5% in FY 2028-29 and FY 2029-30, and 4% in FY 2030-31. Domestic Sourcing Incentive: An additional incentive of up to 1.5% is available under both TS1 and TS2 for domestic sourcing of specified components/sub-assemblies, including display modules, camera modules, enclosures, batteries and USB cables. The incentive is available where such components are localised for at least 25% of total mobile phone units sold in the relevant FY and is paid on a pro-rata basis. Eligibility - TS2: Mobile phone manufacturers, including EMS companies, registered in India with minimum turnover of USD 103.31 million in FY 2025-26 are eligible. Indian brands must be incorporated in India, hold their intellectual property and trademarks in India, have management control with Indian citizens, have more than 51% Indian citizen shareholding, and maintain in-house R&D and design capabilities in India. No minimum threshold sales requirement applies to Indian brands. TS2 Incentives: Eligible Indian brands will receive 5% incentive on eligible sales, together with an additional 3% incentive for Indian product design and research and development. The scheme also provides for non-fiscal support for development of Indian mobile phone brands. Computation and Claims: For TS1, FY 2026-27 is the first performance year. Eligible sales are calculated by deducting the applicable baseline sales from total target-segment sales, with baseline sales generally comprising the preceding year's sales plus 15%. For TS2, baseline sales are FY 2025-26 sales (or FY 2026-27 where the one-year gestation period is used). Claims may be submitted quarterly, subject to satisfaction of the eligibility criteria.

ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE

Approval of Pradhan Mantri Surya Sarovar Yojana

On July 31, 2026, the Union Cabinet approved the Pradhan Mantri Surya Sarovar Yojana with an outlay of USD 523.76 million.11 The scheme aims to support the development of 5,000 MW of floating solar photovoltaic projects, integrated with energy storage systems having a minimum storage capacity of two hours.

Under the scheme, eligible projects will receive financial assistance of USD 103,300 per MW upon successful commissioning. Further, financial assistance of up to USD 51,653 per project will be available for feasibility studies and other preparatory activities, for such commissioned projects.

Projects under the scheme will be sanctioned during FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31, with financial assistance to be disbursed up to FY 2032-33. As of July 2026, the total floating solar photovoltaic capacity in the country stood at 700 MW.

Approval of National Offshore Exploration Scheme - ‘Samudra Manthan’

On August 1, 2026, the Union Cabinet approved the National Offshore Exploration Scheme - ‘Samudra Manthan’ with an outlay of USD 8.68 billion.12 The scheme will be implemented up to FY 2030-31 and aims to promote domestic oil and gas exploration and production.

The scheme will focus on: (a) large-scale acquisition, processing and interpretation of high-quality seismic data; (b) expediting exploratory drilling in deepwater and ultra-deepwater areas; (c) scientific drilling in frontier basins to obtain geological information on subsurface formations; (d) development of common offshore production and evacuation infrastructure; and (e) establishment of an oil and gas manufacturing and services zone.

The scheme will also provide support for capacity building and stakeholder engagement to strengthen capabilities across the domestic offshore oil and gas exploration ecosystem.

Approval of GOBARdhan - National Circular Bioenergy Scheme

On August 6, 2026, the Union Cabinet approved GOBARdhan - the National Circular Bioenergy Scheme with a projected outlay of USD 2.45 billion.13 The scheme aims to increase domestic production of compressed biogas and will be implemented from FY 2026-27 to FY 2035-36.

Key features of the scheme include: (a) a stable administered compressed biogas price of USD 22 per million metric british thermal units; (b) dedicated procurement of compressed biogas by city gas distribution entities; (c) capital assistance of up to USD 206,600 per tonne per day of installed compressed biogas capacity; (d) support for pipeline infrastructure connecting biogas plants with city gas distribution networks; and (e) credit guarantee support for eligible MSME-based biogas projects.

Approval of incentive scheme for promotion of domestic Piped Natural Gas (“PNG”) connections

On August 13, 2026, the Union Cabinet approved the incentive scheme for promotion of domestic PNG connections, which aims to accelerate the expansion of active domestic PNG connections across the country.14

Under the scheme, eligible city gas distribution entities will be provided 200 standard cubic metres of domestically produced, lower-priced Administered Price Mechanism (“APM”) gas for each incremental billed domestic PNG connection. APM gas refers to natural gas supplied under a government-administered pricing mechanism. The scheme is intended to reduce the overall gas-sourcing costs of city gas distribution entities by enabling the substitution of costlier gas, including liquefied natural gas, with APM gas. The incentive will be linked to each additional billed domestic PNG connection achieved during the performance period above a specified threshold. The scheme will be implemented in two tranches over a period of six months.

Green Energy Corridor Phase III (“GEC-III”) Scheme approved

The Union Cabinet has approved the GEC-III scheme, with a total project outlay of USD 19.26 billion.15 The scheme seeks to strengthen India’s intra-state transmission infrastructure, facilitate renewable energy integration and improve grid flexibility through battery storage.

KEY POINTS

Scope and capacity: The scheme will strengthen the Intra-State Transmission System (“InSTS”) to facilitate evacuation of up to 135 GW of renewable energy. It also provides for deployment of 50 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (“BESS”) at renewable energy generation sites or other strategically important locations. Purpose of BESS: The BESS component is intended to improve grid flexibility by addressing renewable energy intermittency, transmission congestion, peak-hour curtailment and demand during non-solar hours. Tenure and outlay: The scheme is targeted for completion by FY 2032-33. The total outlay of USD 19.26 billion comprises USD 14.09 billion for InSTS development and USD 5.17 billion for BESS deployment. Central Financial Support: The scheme provides financial assistance of USD 5.58 billion, which will help offset intra-state transmission charges and reduce the resulting cost of renewable power for end users. Implementation: Greenfield InSTS projects will be implemented through tariff-based competitive bidding, while brownfield upgradation and network-strengthening works will be undertaken on a cost plus basis.

AUTOMOTIVE & MOBILITY

Corporate Average Fuel Economy Norms for M1 vehicles notified

On September 29, 2026, the Ministry of Power notified the Corporate Average Fuel Economy norms and energy consumption standards for M1 category motor vehicles, applicable from April 01, 2027 to March 31, 2032, under the Energy Conservation Act, 2001.16

KEY POINTS

Applicability and tenure: The norms apply to M1 category motor vehicles manufactured or imported for sale in India and will be effective from FY 2027-28 to FY 2031-32. The applicable annual average fuel consumption standard will be calculated based on the weighted average unladen mass of vehicles manufactured or imported by each manufacturer. Fuel efficiency standards: The annual average fuel consumption standard will be determined using a prescribed formula based on the vehicle manufacturer's weighted average vehicle mass. The applicable standards will progressively tighten from FY 2027-28 through FY 2031-32, resulting in increasingly stringent fuel efficiency requirements. Performance assessment: Manufacturers will be assessed against their annual average actual fuel consumption, calculated on a weighted basis across all eligible vehicles manufactured or imported during the relevant FY. Fuel consumption will take into account applicable carbon neutrality factors, technology-based reductions and super-credit volume factors. Incentives for energy-efficient technologies: Manufacturers may claim a reduction of 1.0 g CO?/km for each eligible fuel-saving technology, subject to an overall cap of 9.0 g CO?/km. Eligible technologies include start-stop systems, tyre pressure monitoring systems, regenerative braking, higher-speed transmissions, efficient alternators, hybrid systems, LED lighting, advanced glazing and high-efficiency air-conditioning systems. Super credits and carbon neutrality: The framework provides higher volume factors for certain lower-emission vehicles, including 3.0 for battery electric/range-extended electric vehicles, 2.5 for specified plug-in/strong hybrid vehicles, 1.6 for strong hybrid vehicles and 1.1 for flex-fuel ethanol vehicles. It also provides carbon-neutrality factors for ethanol-blended petrol, flex-fuel ethanol, compressed natural gas, and diesel vehicles based on specified fuel-blending levels. Compliance mechanism: Manufacturers exceeding the applicable fuel consumption target will incur debits, while manufacturers performing better than the target will earn credits. Credits and debits will be recorded in a manufacturer-level passbook and may be carried forward within the relevant compliance block. Manufacturers may also trade or exchange credits with other manufacturers to meet compliance requirements. Credit buyout and enforcement: Manufacturers may offset debit balances by purchasing credits from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency at prescribed prices, ranging from USD 26 per g CO?/km in FY 2027-28 to USD 47 per g CO?/km in FY 2031-32. Compliance will be assessed annually, with non-compliance addressed under the Energy Conservation Act, 2001 and the Energy Conservation (Compliance Enforcement) Rules, 2025.

Cybersecurity Testing requirements for Wireless-enabled battery management systems (“BMS”) introduced

On August 18, 2026, the Automotive Industry Standards Committee introduced Amendment No. 5 (08/2026) to AIS-156-2020 - Specific Requirements for L Category Electric Power Train Vehicles,17 adding a new Clause 6.12 on security testing of BMS of Rechargeable Electrical Energy Storage Systems (“REESS”) fitted with bluetooth classic, bluetooth low energy (“BLE”) or any other wireless interface.18 The amendment seeks to prevent unauthorised access to BMS functions that could affect the safety and operation of electric vehicles.

KEY POINTS

Authentication and authorisation: The BMS wireless interface must not be capable of being discovered, connected to or commanded by an unauthorised or unauthenticated mobile application or device. Safety-critical functions, including contactor/relay control, charging or discharging enable/disable, cell-balancing override and modification of protection thresholds, must not be capable of being triggered without a validated authentication and authorisation sequence. Testing requirements: The amendment introduces testing for discoverability, pairing and authentication, unauthorised connection and command injection, replay attacks. The tests are intended to verify that unauthorised access or abnormal wireless traffic cannot compromise safety-critical BMS functions. Safety-critical functions covered: Testing includes attempts to access live BMS telemetry, open or close contactors/relays, disable charging or discharging, reset or shut down the BMS and otherwise issue safety-relevant commands. The BMS must not execute such commands from an unauthorised device, including when the vehicle is in a simulated moving condition. Manufacturer disclosures and test conditions: The REESS manufacturer is required to submit a declaration describing the BMS wireless interface, including the relevant chipset, bluetooth profiles/services/characteristics, pairing method and all commands or functions accessible through the wireless interface.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Drugs (Prices Control) Amendment Order, 2026

On July 15, 2026, the Department of Pharmaceuticals notified the Drugs (Prices Control) Amendment Order, 2026 (“DPCO Amendment”) amending the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.19 The amendments seek to simplify certain pricing and compliance requirements applicable to pharmaceutical manufacturers.

KEY POINTS

Prior price approval for new formulations: Where the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (“NPPA”) has fixed the retail price of a new drug for one manufacturer, other existing manufacturers of the same formulation may adopt the same or a lower price for 12 months without obtaining prior price approval. The DPCO amendment is intended to avoid repeated NPPA approvals by allowing existing manufacturers to launch their drugs with the same formulation at the same or a lower price than the NPPA-fixed price. The manufacturer shall intimate the details of the launch in Form-IA within one month of the launch. Record retention: The DPCO Amendment limits the period for which manufacturers are required to maintain specified records relating to the sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients, bulk drugs and formulations to the seven FYs immediately preceding the current FY. Pricing violations for new drugs: The DPCO Amendment strengthens the provisions relating to pricing violations by prohibiting existing manufacturers from launching the same new drug at a price higher than the latest retail price fixed by the government during the preceding twelve months. A manufacturer found to have launched or sold such new drug at a higher price shall be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with applicable interest from the date of overcharge, in addition to any applicable penalty. Dissemination of revised prices: The DPCO Amendment strengthens compliance requirements relating to price revisions by requiring manufacturers to circulate revised market retail price lists to dealers and retailers within two weeks, publish notices of price reductions in at least two national newspapers, issue revised or supplementary price lists in the prescribed forms, display revised price notifications on the company’s website, and furnish batch-wise production and stock details at the time of price revision.

Banking, Finance & Capital Markets

Updates from the Securities and Exchange Board of India and Reserve Bank of India

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (SEBI)

Amendments to SEBI (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018

On July 06, 2026, SEBI introduced amendments to the SEBI (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 by way of the SEBI (Buy-Back of Securities) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (“Amendment Regulations”).20 The Amendment Regulations, which come into force from August 1, 2026, reintroduce the open market buy-back route through stock exchanges and introduce certain changes to the procedural and compliance framework governing buy-backs.

KEY POINTS

Re-introduction of open market buy-back: The open market buy-back route through stock exchanges has been reintroduced with effect from August 1, 2026. From such date, the amount utilised for an open market buy-back through a stock exchange must be less than 15% of the company’s paid-up capital and free reserves, calculated on the basis of both standalone and consolidated financial statements. Minimum public shareholding: A company shall not undertake a buy-back if the resulting transaction would cause a breach of the minimum public shareholding requirements prescribed under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957 or the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Buy-back timelines: For open market buy-backs through stock exchanges, the buy-back offer is required to open within four working days from the date of the public announcement and close within 66 working days from the date of opening of the offer. Further, the public announcement must be made within two working days from the date of the board resolution or declaration of the postal ballot results, as applicable. Promoter shareholding freeze: Shares and other specified securities held by the promoter(s), promoter group and their associates that are proposed to be bought back shall be frozen in the demat system against the ISIN (i.e., the unique identification number assigned to the particular class of securities) level from the date of the relevant board or special resolution until the closure of the offer. In case of a tender offer, such freeze will not apply for the limited purpose of tendering securities in the buy-back. Discretionary appointment of merchant banker: The appointment of a merchant banker for a buy-back has been made discretionary. Where a company elects not to appoint a merchant banker, specified functions otherwise performed by the merchant banker will be allocated among the company, secretarial auditor, statutory auditor, stock exchanges and compliance officer. These functions include filing the letter of offer and public announcement, due diligence certification, oversight of escrow arrangements, and verification of extinguishment of securities.

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

RBI Issues Amendment Directions on ‘Matters to be placed before the Boards of Banks’

On July 14, 2026, the RBI issued the RBI (Governance) Amendment Directions, 2026 (“Amendment Directions”), applicable to commercial banks, small finance banks, payments banks and local area banks.21 The Amendment Directions will come into effect from October 1, 2026.

KEY POINTS

Shift to a principle-based governance framework: The Amendment Directions replace the earlier framework based on seven broad themes with a principle-based approach. The Amendment Directions delineates that board shall oversee risk management, related-party exposures, and compliance with corporate governance standards. Comprehensive list of Board matters prescribed: RBI has specified, through appendices to the Amendment Directions, (a) policies reserved for the board’s approval, including but not limited to credit policy, investment policy and risk management policy of the bank; (b) matters (other than policies) requiring board’s approval/review including but not limited to capital plan, infusion of capital in overseas banking centres and acquisition of shares or voting rights; and (c) matters that may be delegated by the board to management or committees, including but not limited to annual audit plan, sanction of loans to directors / directors of other banks and operational manual about responsibilities of dealers. The objective appears to be to strengthen board oversight while reducing board involvement in routine operational matters.

RBI aligns know your customer (“KYC”) documentation requirements for NRI and FPIs

On September 18, 2026, the RBI issued amendments to the KYC directions applicable to commercial banks,22 small finance banks,23 local area banks,24 regional rural banks,25 urban co-operative banks26 and rural co-operative banks.27 The amendments revise the definition of “certified copy” and expand the categories of persons whose KYC documents may be certified outside India. The amendments provide greater flexibility for NRIs, PIOs and FPIs in meeting KYC documentation requirements.

KEY POINTS

FPIs brought within the certification framework: The facility previously available only to NRIs and PIOs has been extended to FPIs, allowing banks to obtain original certified copies of KYC documents certified by authorised officials. Expanded options for overseas certification: Certified copies of KYC documents may be authenticated by authorised officials of overseas branches of Indian scheduled commercial banks, overseas banks having relationships with Indian banks, notaries public (abroad), court magistrates, judges, or Indian embassies/consulates.

Disputes & Arbitration

Recent Supreme Court decisions relating to arbitration in India.

Supreme Court refers validity of pre-deposit conditions in arbitration clauses to a larger Bench

The Supreme Court, in Santosh Associate Private Limited v. Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.,28 observed that contractual provisions requiring a claimant to make a pre-deposit as a condition for invoking arbitration may impede access to arbitral remedies and undermine the objective of promoting alternative dispute resolution. It was noted that onerous pre-deposit requirements can discourage parties from pursuing legitimate claims and may render the right to seek adjudication through arbitration illusory. While acknowledging that the decision in S.K. Jain v. State of Haryana (2009)29, which upheld a refundable pre-deposit requirement as a precondition to arbitration, remains a binding precedent on coordinate and smaller benches, the Court expressed reservations regarding its continued validity in light of subsequent developments in arbitration jurisprudence on party equality, arbitrariness, and access to justice. Consequently, the issue was referred to a larger Bench for consideration, including whether such clauses violate Section 18 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (“Arbitration Act”) discourage arbitration, or are arbitrary and unconstitutional even where the deposited amount is refundable. The matter has been referred to the Chief Justice of India for constitution of a larger bench to reconsider the decision in S.K. Jain (a three-judge bench ruling). As of now, no larger bench has been constituted.

Unsuccessful party in arbitration may invoke Section 9 at the post-award stage to seek deposit/protection of encashed bank guarantees

In National Projects Construction Corporation Ltd. (NPCC) v. Ishvakoo (India) Pvt. Ltd.30, the Supreme Court held that an unsuccessful party in arbitration can invoke Section 9 of the Arbitration Act at the post-award stage to seek interim protection, such as the deposit of disputed funds encashed by the winning party. It was reaffirmed that Section 9 of the Arbitration Act uses the expression “a party" which does not distinguish between successful and unsuccessful parties, and that introducing such a limitation would amount to rewriting the statute. The Supreme Court observed that in the absence of any counterclaim and where the arbitral award contained no finding of misutilisation of funds, allowing an award debtor to retain encashed bank guarantees without a formal counterclaim or affirmative finding of entitlement by the tribunal could lead to unjust enrichment and render a pending challenge under Section 34 of the Arbitration Act meaningless. It was further clarified that such relief should not be granted routinely, emphasizing that the threshold for an unsuccessful party is necessarily higher and requires courts to rigorously examine whether rare and compelling circumstances, a strong prima facie case, a favourable balance of convenience, and irreparable harm are established. Accordingly, based on the facts, the Supreme Court directed that the disputed sum be deposited with the court and maintained in an interest-bearing fixed deposit pending final adjudication of the challenge to the award.

Notable Investments

New Notable investments, partnerships and transactions involving Korean companies in India this quarter.

S. No. Parties involved Deal significance 1. (a) Gabriel India Limited (ANAND Group, India) (b) HL Klemove Corporation (South Korea) Gabriel India Limited, the flagship company of the ANAND Group, formed a strategic joint venture with HL Klemove Corporation. The joint venture will develop and manufacture autonomous driving and automotive electronics solutions in India. As part of the deal, Gabriel India acquired stakes for about USD 96.59 million. This strengthens its position in the fast-growing autonomous mobility technology segment.31 2. (a) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) (b) FläktGroup (subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. completed a new HVAC manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra, which its subsidiary FläktGroup operates. It is the first new FläktGroup manufacturing facility to start operating since Samsung acquired the HVAC company. The facility will make advanced cooling systems for AI data centres, with a planned annual capacity of up to 6,500 HVAC units.32 3. (a) Hyundai Motor India Limited (India) (b) Jio-bp (India) Hyundai Motor India Limited partnered with Jio-bp to integrate their electric vehicle charging networks across India. Users of Hyundai's myHyundai app will be able to use Jio-bp pulse charging stations. Hyundai's charging infrastructure will be added to Jio-bp's platform in stages. Together, the networks give access to more than 37,000 charging points across India. Hyundai also plans to grow its own DC fast-charging network to 600 stations by 2030.33 4. (a) DN Solutions Co. Ltd. (South Korea) (b) Government of Karnataka (Bengaluru Information Technology Investment Region) DN Solutions Co. Ltd., a South Korean machine-tool manufacturer, commissioned its first manufacturing facility in India. The plant is in the Bengaluru Information Technology Investment Region in Karnataka. The company has invested USD 61.98 million in the first phase.34



Footnotes

1. Reserve Bank of India, Rationalisation of Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 - Draft Rules for Comments, dated July 21, 2026, available at: https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx?prid=63204, accessed on September 30, 2026.

2. Reserve Bank of India, Circular on Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (SRVAs), available at: https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/NotificationUser.aspx?Id=13581&Mode=0, accessed on September 30, 2026.

3. Reserve Bank of India, Foreign Exchange Management (Deposit) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, Notification No. FEMA 5(R)(6)/2026-RB dated June 18, 2026, available at: https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/NotificationUser.aspx?Id=10325&Mode=0, accessed on September 30, 2026.

4. Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Press Note No. 3 (2026 Series) - Review of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Policy on E-commerce Sector, available at: https://www.dpiit.gov.in/static/uploads/2026/07/ceb0cae74fd4e83094dc6b50c3d53f92.pdf, accessed on September 30, 2026.

5. Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Notification No. 27/2026-27, dated August 5, 2026, available at: https://content.dgft.gov.in/Website/dgftprod/c6898e09-daac-4df8-a981-d3124f047547/Notif%2027%20-%20English.pdf, accessed on October 7, 2026.

6. Press Information Bureau, Government of India, “Government amends E-Commerce Rules to strengthen consumer protection and promote transparency”, dated September 10, 2026, available at: https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2308759®=48&lang=2 , last accessed on September 30, 2026.

7. Dark patterns refer to manipulative user interface or advertising techniques that mislead, coerce, or unduly influence consumers into making decisions they may not otherwise have taken.

8. Prime Minister of India, Cabinet Approves Semicon 2.0 – Government Delivers on its Commitment for a Long-Term Policy Support to Semiconductors in India, dated July 15, 2026, available at: https://www.pmindia.gov.in/en/news_updates/cabinet-approves-semicon-2-0- , accessed on August 31, 2026.

9. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Semicon 2.0 - Scheme for development of Semiconductor Design and Manufacturing Ecosystem in India, dated August 31, 2026, available at https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2304963&lang=2®=48&utm, last accessed August 31, 2026.

10. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Mobile phone Manufacturing Scheme, dated August 21, 2026, available at egazette.gov.in/(S(mqq2syiekjcozl352omzfiwp))/ViewPDF.aspx, accessed August 31, 2026.

11. Prime Minister of India, Cabinet Approves ‘Pradhan Mantri Surya Sarovar Yojana (PM-SSY)’ for Development of Floating Solar Photovoltaic Projects with Energy Storage Systems with a Total Outlay of Rs. 5,070 Crore, dated July 31, 2026, available at: https://www.pmindia.gov.in/en/news_updates/cabinet-approves-pradhan-mantri-surya-sarovar-yojana, accessed on September 30, 2026.

12. Press Information Bureau, Cabinet Approves ‘Samudra Manthan’ - National Offshore Exploration Scheme with an Outlay of ?84,084 Crore, dated August 1, 2026, available at: https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2292841®=48&lang=2 , accessed on September 30, 2026.

13. Prime Minister of India, Cabinet Approves GOBARdhan, India’s National Unified Scheme for Compressed Biogas, with an Outlay of Rs. 23,731 Crore, dated August 6, 2026, available at: https://www.pmindia.gov.in/en/news_updates/cabinet-approves-, accessed on September 30, 2026.

14. Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Press Brief: Incentive Scheme for Promotion of Domestic PNG Connections, dated August 18, 2026, available at: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2301012®=3&lang=1, accessed on September 30, 2026.

15. Press Information Bureau, Cabinet approves Green Energy Corridor Phase-III scheme for Development of Intra-State Transmission System with Battery Energy Storage Systems, dated September 30, 2026, available at: https://www.pib.gov.in/newsite/pmreleases.aspx?mincode=28®=48&lang=2 accessed on September 30, 2026.

16. Ministry of Power, Corporate Average Fuel Economy Norms and energy consumption standard for M1 category motor vehicles, dated September 29, 2026, available at: https://egazette.gov.in/(S(ixwqlaaw4403vnknsstrus2x))/ViewPDF.aspx, accessed on September 30, 2026.

17. L-category electric power train vehicles mean electric vehicles having fewer than four wheels, such as electric two-wheelers and certain electric three-wheelers and quadricycles, that are powered by one or more electric traction motors and are not permanently connected to the electricity grid.

18. Automotive Industry Standards Committee, Amendment No. 5 (08/2026) to AIS-156-2020: Specific Requirements for L Category Electric Power Train Vehicles, dated August 18, 2026, available at https://hmr.araiindia.com/storage/ais-details/1787889123_AIS_156_with_Amd%201%20to%205.pdf, accessed on August 31, 2026.

19. Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India, Drugs (Prices Control) Amendment Order, 2026, dated July 15, 2026, available at: https://pharma-dept.gov.in/circulars/drugs-prices-control-amendment-order-2026-regarding, accessed on September 30,2026.

20. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, dated July 06, 2026, available at:https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/regulations/jul-2026/securities-and-exchange-board-of-india-buy-back-of-securities-amendment-regulations-2026_102624.html, last accessed July 31, 2026.

21. Reserve Bank of India, RBI Issues Amendment Directions on ‘Matters to be placed before the Boards of the Banks’, dated July 14, 2026.

22. Reserve Bank of India, Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks – Know Your Customer) Amendment Directions, 2026, dated September 18, 2026.

23. Reserve Bank of India, Reserve Bank of India (Small Finance Banks – Know Your Customer) Amendment Directions, 2026, dated September 18, 2026.

24. Reserve Bank of India, Reserve Bank of India (Local Area Banks – Know Your Customer) Amendment Directions, 2026, dated September 18, 2026.

25. Reserve Bank of India, Reserve Bank of India (Regional Rural Banks – Know Your Customer) Amendment Directions, 2026, dated September 18, 2026.

26. Reserve Bank of India, Reserve Bank of India (Urban Co-operative Banks – Know Your Customer) Amendment Directions, 2026, dated September 18, 2026.

27. Reserve Bank of India, Reserve Bank of India (Rural Co-operative Banks – Know Your Customer) Amendment Directions, 2026, dated September 18, 2026.

28. Santosh Associate Private Limited v. Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd., 2026 INSC 872.

29. S.K. Jain v. State of Haryana, (2009) 4 SCC 357.

30. National Projects Construction Corporation Ltd. (NPCC) v. Ishvakoo (India) Pvt. Ltd., 2026 INSC 828.

31. Anand Group, ‘Gabriel India, South Korea's HL Klemove form JV for autonomous driving,’ dated September 9, 2026, available at: https://www.anandgroupindia.com/anand-in-media/gabriel-india-south-koreas-hl-klemove-form-jv-for-autonomous-driving, accessed on September 30, 2026.

32. Samsung Newsroom India, ‘Samsung Strengthens AI Data Centre Cooling Push with New FläktGroup Manufacturing Facility in Pune,’ dated August 13, 2026, available at: https://news.samsung.com/in/samsung-strengthens-ai-data-centre-cooling-push-with-new-flaktgroup-manufacturing-facility-in-pune, last accessed on September 30, 2026.

33. Hyundai Motor India Limited, ‘Hyundai Motor India and Jio-bp join hands to integrate EV charging network, expanding access to charging points across India,’ dated August 25, 2026, available at: https://www.hyundai.com/in/en/hyundai-story/media-center/press-release/hmi-jio-bp-join-hands-integrate-ev-charging-network, last accessed on September 30, 2026.

34. The Hindu, ‘South Korean machine tool player DN Solutions opens its first India plant in Bengaluru at an investment of ?600 crore,’ 2026, available at: https://www.thehindu.com/business/south-korean-machine-tool-player-dn-solutions-opens-its-first-india-plant-in-bengaluru-at-an-investment-of-600-crore/article71392108.ece, last accessed on September 30, 2026.