From Fund-Raising Idea to UPSI: Where Does SEBI’s 2025 PIT Amendment Draw the Line?

When does a fund-raising proposal actually become unpublished price-sensitive information?

Is it when management first discusses raising capital? When an investment banker is approached? When a particular route or indicative amount is identified? Or only when the board formally approves the transaction?

SEBI’s 2025 amendment to the PIT Regulations does not provide a bright-line answer. It now expressly identifies “fund raising proposed to be undertaken” as an illustrative item under Regulation 2(1)(n), but the word “proposed” itself creates the timing question.

For listed companies, the distinction is far from academic. It may determine when information needs to be ring-fenced, when insider-trading controls should begin, and how the company should document its assessment.

The Question Behind the Inserted Phrase

In June 2025, SEBI added “fund raising proposed to be undertaken” to the illustrative list of the definition of UPSI under Reg 2(1)(n) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 20151 (“PIT Regulations”).

The addition addresses an important gap. A fund-raise need not immediately result in a “change in capital structure”2 to be capable of affecting the price of a company’s securities. Yet, depending on its size, nature and circumstances, even information about a proposed financing may be material to the market. For example, in 2020 the Jio-Facebook episodes, a mere media report that Facebook was in talks to acquire a 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platform moved Reliance’s Scrip by close to 15 Percent,3 weeks before any definitive was signed and before a single rupee of capital had actually been raised. This was not an isolated instance. In 2021, reports that Saudi Aramco was in advanced talks to acquire a stake worth around USD 25 billion in Reliance subsidiary triggered comparable speculation and price movement,4 even though the transaction was eventually called off and no capital was raised at all.5 Empirical work also confirms this proposition.6

The difficulty, however, is that a fund-raise does not usually begin with a single identifiable event. A listed company may (illustratively) first evaluate different financing options, engage advisers or intermediaries, receive and assess banker proposals, consider an indicative amount or structure, and begin discussions with prospective investors, before it inks a final decision.

This is where the word “proposed” becomes important. At what point in its progression does a possible fund-raise become a sufficiently developed proposal to attract the UPSI framework?

That is the question the amendment leaves open.

Why SEBI Relies on Illustrative Items for the UPSI Definition

The history of the UPSI definition helps explain why SEBI chose to expand the illustrative list under Regulation 2(1)(n), rather than simply link UPSI to every disclosure required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 20157 (“LODR Regulations”).

The original 2015 definition itself followed an illustrative approach. It did, however, include “material events in accordance with the listing agreement”, effectively creating a link between material-event disclosures under the LODR Regulations and the UPSI framework.

That link was removed in 20188. The concern was straightforward: an event may be material enough to require disclosure under the listing framework9 without necessarily being price-sensitive for the purposes of the PIT Regulations. Once the cross-reference was removed, listed companies were expected to independently assess whether information concerning a material event also qualified as UPSI.

In practice, this approach created a different problem. A subsequent study10 by SEBI and Stock Exchanges found that listed companies were largely treating only the events expressly mentioned in Regulation 2(1)(n) as UPSI. Events outside the illustrative list were often not classified as UPSI even where they could be price sensitive.

SEBI sought to address this in its 2023 consultation paper11 by proposing to again include material events under Regulation 30 of the LODR Regulations within the UPSI definition. Industry feedback revived the earlier concern: not every Regulation 30 disclosure is necessarily price-sensitive.

SEBI ultimately adopted a middle path. Instead of importing the whole of Regulation 30 into the PIT framework, it reviewed the events under Schedule III of the LODR Regulations and expanded the existing illustrative list of UPSI items. The 2025 amendment12 consequently enlarged that list from five items to sixteen, including “fund raising proposed to be undertaken”.

This history shapes how the illustrative list has to be read. While the express words of Regulation 2(1)(n) remain essential, the listed items are matters that “ordinarily” give rise to UPSI. The newly added items cannot be read as automatic deeming provisions; SEBI’s Note describes them as illustrative guidance.13

SEBI’s approach to developing transactions also looks beyond a single corporate formality. Schedule A, while dealing with fair disclosure, refers to “credible and concrete information”. Further, Explanation 2 applies the specified LODR materiality standards to the events brought within the illustrative list. It does not, however, displace the core requirement under Regulation 2(1)(n): the information must, upon becoming generally available, be likely to materially affect the price of the securities.14

The fact that fund-raising now appears expressly in the list therefore answers what kind of information may constitute UPSI; it does not, by itself, answer when that information becomes UPSI.

That distinction becomes clearer when the other items in Regulation 2(1)(n) are considered. “Financial results” and “dividends”, for instance, are not qualified by words such as “approved” or “declared”. Plainly, the PIT framework cannot begin only once such information is formally announced; equally, every preliminary calculation or internal thought cannot automatically become UPSI.

The same logic applies to other identified corporate developments. A change in capital structure, key managerial personnel or credit rating may be sufficiently certain to become price-sensitive before the change formally takes effect. Mere speculation or a remote contingency, however, stands on a different footing.

Fund-raising presents a sharper version of this problem because SEBI has not referred merely to “fund raising”. It has used the expression “fund raising proposed to be undertaken.” The important word is therefore “proposed.”

But “proposed” does not identify a particular corporate event or approval. It describes the state of a developing transaction. Regulation 2(1)(n) does not tell us when an idea under consideration becomes a fund-raising proposed to be undertaken.

The answer therefore requires looking beyond Regulation 2(1)(n) itself, particularly to the LODR provision from which this expression was drawn.

What LODR says, and what PIT leaves open

The expression “fund raising proposed to be undertaken” did not originate in the PIT Regulations. It comes from the LODR Regulations.15 But the LODR wording is longer. It refers to “the decision with respect to fund raising proposed to be undertaken” as a material event for disclosure purposes.

SEBI’s 2024 consultation paper referred to the LODR wording. Yet, when the amendment was finally carried into the PIT Regulations, only the truncated phrase was adopted. Neither SEBI’s consultation paper nor its memorandum explains why the words “the decision with respect to” were omitted.16

The distinction matters. Under LODR, the phrase “the decision with respect to” points to a stage where a decision concerning the proposed fund-raise has been taken. PIT contains no similar decision-based marker. Its wording can therefore extend to an earlier stage of the transaction.

How much earlier, however, is left open.

LODR itself recognizes an earlier stage. Regulation 29(1)(d) requires prior intimation of a board meeting at which specified fund-raising proposals are to be considered. But such an intimation need not make all information concerning the proposed fund-raise generally available. The proposed size, terms, pricing or other transaction details may still remain unpublished.

The reverse is equally important: the absence of an intimation under Regulation 29 does not necessarily mean that UPSI has not yet arisen.

At the same time, not every discussion about raising funds can become UPSI. SEBI itself has recognized that a fund-raise which is “routine in nature and on predictable lines” and is unlikely to materially affect the price of the securities may not constitute UPSI.17

The difficulty lies between these two ends. The trigger cannot be pushed so early that every internal discussion, banker pitch or financing option becomes UPSI. Nor should it invariably be postponed until formal board approval, where the proposed fund-raise has already become sufficiently developed and price-sensitive.

This has a practical consequence. If PIT can apply before the formal decision contemplated under LODR, a company may also need to activate its internal PIT controls before that stage. The harder question is identifying when a developing fund-raising plan has become sufficiently concrete to require those controls.

That requires looking at the factual maturity of the proposal, rather than relying on a single corporate formality.

Drawing the Line in Practice

Across the cases, there is negligible divergence on the “test” for determining when a developing transaction becomes UPSI. Since the Rakesh Agarwal case,18 it has been consistently confirmed that information, when it attains a high degree of crystallization, such that the probability of its going through may reasonably be high, should be considered as the starting period of UPSI, ending when it is publicly disclosed.

However, when applied in practice, the test has produced a diverse range of outcomes over the years. In Rakesh Agarwal, early secrecy-agreement discussions over a 51 per cent stake were treated as too tentative, and UPSI was placed only at the crystallization of the decision.19 By Kemefs Specialities20 the position had, undergone a ‘paradigm shift’.21 UPSI was held to arise when confidential negotiations merely commenced, though the term sheet followed months later and the definitive agreement even later.22 SEBI has since fixed the trigger at the commencement of confidential negotiations (Emami)23 and at the receipt of an initial directive in a strategic meeting (United Spirits),24 notwithstanding the formal agreements. More recent order like Shalimar Paints25, held that UPSI relating to a proposed fund raise ‘came into existence’ the day the company executed an engagement letter appointing a consultant to identify potential investors and subsisted until the proposal was disclosed to the exchanges.26 The trigger was located not at the board approval or the signing of binding terms, but at the point the company engaged an adviser to pursue the raise in earnest.

SEBI’s informal guidance, though not binding, has taken a similarly early view of finality. Advising Deepak Nitrite,27 it opined that a pending Qualified Institutional Placement issue, its pricing and probable impact on the share capital of the company, was itself an UPSI, confirming that the exact price or structure need not be settled before the information attracts the framework.28

By contrast, in Biocon,29 discussion open for a year was not considered enough, and it was only when a draft press release began circulating that a reasonable degree of crystallization of the transaction going through was held to have been reached.30 Similarly in the Quantum Securities,31 SAT considered a board decision to explore possible reorganization options when no specific transaction had yet been settled, did not amount to price-sensitive information.32

And in the very recent Adani Green order,33 the regulator observed that neither the alleged start of discussion or nor even decision to seek due diligence report was sufficient and treated the signing of the non-disclosure agreement as the trigger point.34

Read together, a settled test has thus produced unsettled lines, the operative step ranging from the commencement of negotiations, circulation of a draft announcement, signing of a non-disclosure agreement, to the mere engagement of an adviser.

For a proposed fund-raise, the inquiry should therefore focus on two questions: has the company moved beyond exploring financing options and begun seriously pursuing an identifiable fund-raise; and is that information likely to materially affect the price of its securities?

No single event should determine the answer. Board approval, a final amount or a binding agreement may be strong indicators, but none should be a universal prerequisite. Selection of a funding route, an indicative amount or structure, a mandate to execute, engagement with identified investors or lenders, and substantive transaction work may together show that the fund-raise has moved beyond exploration.

The precise instrument, amount or terms need not necessarily be finalized if the surrounding facts otherwise show that a real fund-raising proposal is being pursued.

By contrast, an internal request to compare financing options, an unsolicited banker pitch, or a general expectation or remark that funds may be required in the future would ordinarily remain on the exploratory side of the line.

Price impact remains equally important. Routine refinancing may be sufficiently concrete but still unlikely to materially affect price. A large or unusual fund-raise may become price-sensitive much earlier. The materiality and maturity of the proposal, alongside its likely price impact, therefore have to be considered together.

Schedule A of the PIT Regulations also refers to disclosure once “credible and concrete information comes into being”. That language supports an assessment based on the factual maturity of the information, although it is not itself a substitute for the definition of UPSI for identifying when information becomes UPSI.

The practical answer is in continuous tracking/monitoring supported by well-governed documentation. A listed company should contemporaneously record when it considered the fund-raise to have moved beyond exploration, what facts supported that assessment, and why the information was or was not likely to materially affect price.

Internal controls should follow the same approach. Rather than waiting for one formal milestone, companies may need to tighten controls as the transaction becomes more concrete, while avoiding the other extreme of treating every preliminary discussion as UPSI.

The line, therefore, should lie neither at the first discussion nor invariably at board approval. The more useful question is when the facts show a sufficiently concrete fund-raising proposal that the company is seriously pursuing, and that is likely to materially affect the share price.

Fixing the point at which the proposed fundraising becomes UPSI is not merely bookkeeping. It carries severe non-compliance costs, even for mistiming, and the costs run both ways. Identifying UPSI too late risks information asymmetry, unfair trading advantages and harm to market integrity. Identifying it too early may impose unnecessary trading restrictions and compliance costs.

Until the regular settles the dust around the conflating position, the prudent approach is to track the proposal as it develops and contemporaneously record the point at which the company considers it to have moved from exploration into a concrete fund-raise, along with the facts supporting that judgment, and why the information was or was not likely to affect price so that, whichever way an enforcement lens is later turned, the assessment is defensible on its face.

Footnotes

1 SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025, Regulation 2(1)(n)(vii); consolidated PIT Regulations, amendment footnote effective 10 June 2025.

2 Regulation 2(1)(n)(iii) of PIT Regulations.

3 SEBI Order, In the matter of Reliance Industries Limited, Adjudication Order No. ORDER/BM/LD/2022-23/ 17202-04, dated 20 June 2022, page 23.

4 PR Sanjai and others ‘Armaco in Advanced Talks to Buy Stock Worth $25 bn in Reliance: Report’ Business Standard (16 August, 2021) (https://www.business-standard.com/article/companies/aramco-in-advanced-talks-to-buy-stock-worth-25-bn-in-reliance-report-121081600726_1.html) accessed 09 October 2026.

5 ‘Why Reliance Called Off $15 Billion Deal With Aramco’ NDTV (25 November 2021) (https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/reliance-aramco-deal-reliance-aramco-deal-news-mukesh-ambani-news-reliance-news-why-reliance-called-off-15-billion-deal-with-aramco-2624811) accessed 09 October 2026.

6 See Chris Veld, Patrick Verwijmeren and Yuriy Zabolotnyuk, ‘Wealth Effects of Seasoned Equity Offerings: A Meta-Analysis’ (2020) 20(1) International Review of Finance 77; Marc Zenzius, Christian Flore and Dirk Schiereck, ‘Tough Times for Seasoned Equity Offerings: Performance during the COVID Pandemic’ (2022) 92(9) Journal of Business Economics 1491.

7 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

8 SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, Regulation 3(1)(d), effective 1 April 2019.

9 Now governed under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations.

10 SEBI Consultation Paper, 18 May 2023, paragraphs 3.1-3.9; SEBI Consultation Paper, 9 November 2024, paragraph 2.1.

11 SEBI Consultation Paper, 18 May 2023.

12 SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025, Regulation 3(I)(1)(c), effective 10 June 2025.

13 PIT Regulations, Regulation 2(1)(n), Note; Schedule A, Principle 1.

14 PIT Regulations, Regulation 2(1)(n), Explanation 2; Schedule A, Principle 1.

15 Clause 4(d) of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the LODR Regulations.

16 LODR Regulations (consolidated through 14 July 2026), Regulation 29(1)(d) and Schedule III, Part A, paragraph A, clause 4(d); SEBI Consultation Paper, paragraphs 4.5.1–4.5.3; SEBI Board Memorandum, paragraphs 10.1–10.3.

17 SEBI Board Memorandum on UPSI definition, paragraphs 2.1–3.3 and 10.2.3–10.3.1; SEBI Consultation Paper, 9 November 2024, paragraphs 2.1–2.10.

18 Rakesh Agarwal v. SEBI, 2003 SCC OnLine SAT 38.

19 Ibid.

20 Kemefs Specialities Pvt. Ltd. v. SEBI, 2011 SCC OnLine SAT 84.

21 SEBI Order, In the matter of alleged insider trading in the scrip of Adani Green Energy Limited by Pranav Adani and Others, Order No. QJA/SS/IVD-2/ID11/31835/2025-26, dated 12 December 2025, paragraph 51.

22 Kemefs Securities (n 21) para 4–5.

23 SEBI Order, In the matter of Emami Limited, Adjudication Order No. EAD/BJD/VS/21-27/2018, dated 18 May 2018.

24 SEBI Order, In the matter of insider trading activity of certain entities in the scrip of United Spirits Limited, Final Order No. WTM/AN/IVD/ID7/28946/2023-24, dated 25 August 2023.

25 SEBI Order, In the matter of insider trading activity by certain entities in the scrip of Shalimar Paints Limited, Adjudication Order No. ORDER/BM/RK/2024-25/30586, dated 25 July 2024.

26 Ibid. page 11–19

27 SEBI Informal Guidance, Interpretative Letter issued to Deepak Nitrite Limited, Letter No. ISD/OW/2022/16109/1, dated 13 April 2022.

28 Ibid. page 4.

29 SEBI Order, In respect of Mr. Shreehas P. Tambe in the matter of Biocon Limited, Order No. WTM/MB/IVD/ID3/12407/2021-22, dated 30 June 2021.

30 Ibid. page 18–19.

31 Quantum Securities Pvt Ltd v. SEBI, 2011 SCC OnLine SAT 84.

32 Ibid. para13–16.

33 Adani Green (n 22).

34 Ibid. para 55–58.