SEBI Revises ISIN Limits and Debt Listing Requirements: Key Considerations for Private Placement of Debt Securities in India

Authored by Siddartha Karnani, Partner

Introduction

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced significant changes to the regulatory framework governing the private placement of debt securities in India. The developments, particularly the revision of International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) limits and amendments to Regulation 62A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR Regulations), have implications for companies and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) undertaking recurring debt issuances.

The regulatory framework governing the issuance and listing of non-convertible securities is primarily set out under the SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 (NCS Regulations), read with the applicable SEBI Master Circulars and subsequent circulars. These provisions regulate various aspects of private placement transactions, including issuance documentation, dematerialisation, electronic bidding, listing and post-issuance compliance.

Three regulatory requirements are particularly relevant to issuers undertaking private placement of debt securities: the annual limits on ISINs, the mandatory use of the Electronic Book Provider (EBP) platform for eligible issuances, and the listing obligations under Regulation 62A of the LODR Regulations.

Recent amendments to these requirements reflect SEBI’s continued efforts to improve transparency, facilitate market-based price discovery and reduce fragmentation in the corporate debt market. For issuers, however, these changes also make advance planning, regulatory due diligence and the structuring of debt transactions increasingly important.

Regulatory Framework Governing Private Placement of Debt Securities

The NCS Regulations provide the principal regulatory framework for the issue and listing of non-convertible securities in India, including non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued through private placement.

Issuers undertaking private placement of debt securities are required to comply with the applicable requirements relating to issue documentation, disclosures, appointment of intermediaries, dematerialisation, credit rating, security creation, where applicable, and listing. The NCS Master Circular dated October 15, 2025 consolidates the relevant regulatory and procedural requirements governing the issuance and listing of non-convertible securities. It also addresses the operational framework for ISIN allocation and electronic bidding through EBP platforms. The regulatory framework is supplemented by subsequent SEBI circulars, including the amendments introduced in May 2025 and October 2026.

For companies and NBFCs regularly accessing the debt capital market, compliance cannot be assessed solely at the stage of an individual issuance. The issuer must also consider its outstanding debt instruments, maturity profile, proposed borrowing requirements and the regulatory consequences of accessing the listed debt market.

Revised ISIN Limits: Balancing Market Standardisation and Funding Flexibility

An ISIN is a unique identification number assigned to a security to facilitate its identification, holding and settlement within the securities market. To address fragmentation in the corporate bond market, SEBI has prescribed limits on the number of ISINs that may mature in a particular financial year for debt securities issued through private placement.

2.1 Increase in the permissible ISIN limit

Under the NCS Master Circular dated October 15, 2025, the applicable framework provided for a maximum of 14 ISINs maturing in a financial year, comprising nine ISINs for plain vanilla debt securities and five ISINs for structured and market-linked debt securities.

However, SEBI subsequently revised these limits through its circular dated October 7, 2026, titled Review of Provisions Related to International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for Debt Securities Issued on Private Placement Basis.

The revised framework increases the general annual limit to 17 ISINs, with the following allocation:

Plain vanilla debt securities: A maximum of 12 ISINs maturing in a financial year is permitted. Both secured and unsecured debt securities are included within this category.

A maximum of 12 ISINs maturing in a financial year is permitted. Both secured and unsecured debt securities are included within this category. Structured and other specified debt securities: A maximum of five ISINs is permitted for structured debt securities, market-linked debt securities, Floating Rate Bonds (FRBs), Zero Coupon Bonds (ZCBs) and Debt Capital Instruments (Tier II bonds).

The revised framework also permits additional ISINs for plain vanilla debt securities where the aggregate outstanding amount across the 12 ISINs maturing in the relevant financial year reaches ₹15,000 crore. For every additional issuance of ₹3,000 crore, one additional ISIN may be permitted to mature in that financial year. Where an issuer issues only structured or market-linked debt securities, FRBs, ZCBs or Tier II bonds, the maximum number of ISINs permitted to mature in a financial year is 12.

Additionally, six separate ISINs are available for the issuance of capital gains tax debt securities under Section 54EC of the Income-tax Act, 1961, by authorised issuers on a private placement basis. The October 2026 circular also excludes Government of India-serviced or Extra Budgetary Resources bonds and qualifying ESG debt securities from the calculation of the applicable ISIN limits. The revised provisions are effective immediately from October 7, 2026.

2.2 Implications for recurring debt issuances

The revised ISIN framework provides greater flexibility compared with the earlier limits. Nevertheless, the restrictions remain relevant for issuers that regularly access the private placement market. NBFCs, in particular, frequently raise funds to meet lending requirements, refinance existing borrowings and manage asset-liability mismatches. Their borrowing requirements may arise at different points during a financial year, depending on repayment obligations, liquidity requirements and the timing of loan disbursements.

Consequently, the number of ISINs already utilised and the maturity profile of outstanding debt instruments become important considerations when planning subsequent issuances. Issuers may therefore need to evaluate whether proposed borrowings should be consolidated into larger issuances, structured through different maturity periods or aligned with existing debt repayment schedules. The revised limits provide additional capacity but do not eliminate the need for advance planning, particularly for issuers with substantial recurring funding requirements.

Electronic Book Provider (EBP) Framework: Mandatory Electronic Bidding for Eligible Private Placements

The Electronic Book Provider framework is intended to introduce greater transparency and improve price discovery in the private placement of debt securities. Under the revised framework introduced by SEBI in May 2025, eligible private placements of debt securities and non-convertible redeemable preference shares (NCRPS) are required to be undertaken through an EBP platform where the applicable issue-size thresholds are met.

The mandatory EBP requirement applies in the following circumstances:

Single issue: Where the issue size, including any green shoe option, is ₹20 crore or more.

Where the issue size, including any green shoe option, is ₹20 crore or more. Shelf issue: Where multiple tranches under a shelf issue cumulatively amount to ₹20 crore or more in a financial year.

Where multiple tranches under a shelf issue cumulatively amount to ₹20 crore or more in a financial year. Subsequent issue: Where the aggregate value of all previous issues by the issuer in a financial year equals or exceeds ₹20 crore.

Accordingly, the applicability of the EBP requirement is not determined solely by examining the size of an individual tranche. Issuers must also consider the aggregate value of relevant issuances during the financial year. Private placements below the prescribed threshold may also voluntarily access the EBP platform.

3.1 How the EBP mechanism operates

The EBP platform facilitates electronic bidding for eligible private placements of debt securities. It provides a structured mechanism through which eligible participants submit bids in accordance with the terms and conditions disclosed for the issue. The electronic process improves transparency in the bidding and allocation process and provides an auditable record of bids and related transactions.

For issuers, the EBP mechanism requires advance preparation of the relevant issue documentation and commercial terms, including the proposed issue size, coupon, tenure, security structure, bidding parameters and allocation methodology. The issuer must also coordinate with the relevant intermediaries and the EBP platform to ensure that the issuance is conducted in accordance with the applicable operating guidelines.

3.2 Impact on debt fundraising and transaction structuring

The EBP requirement has implications beyond the procedural method of issuing debt securities. For companies undertaking recurring private placements, the aggregation of multiple issues during a financial year may trigger mandatory electronic bidding even where individual tranches are below ₹20 crore.

Issuers must therefore evaluate their anticipated borrowing requirements before commencing a series of private placements. This is particularly relevant for NBFCs and other entities whose funding requirements may fluctuate throughout the financial year. Advance assessment of the EBP threshold can help issuers plan transaction timelines, coordinate documentation and structure their borrowing programme in accordance with the applicable regulatory requirements.

Regulation 62A of the LODR Regulations: Revised Framework for Listing of Debt Securities

Regulation 62A of the LODR Regulations governs the listing of non-convertible debt securities by listed entities. The provision has undergone an important amendment through the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2026, notified on October 12, 2026 and published in the Official Gazette on October 14, 2026.

4.1 Amendment to Regulation 62A

Under the earlier framework, Regulation 62A required listed entities whose non-convertible debt securities were listed to list subsequent non-convertible debt securities issued on or after January 1, 2024. The earlier framework also addressed outstanding unlisted debt securities issued on or after January 1, 2024, requiring their subsequent listing where the issuer proceeded to list another debt security, subject to the prescribed conditions and timeline.

The October 2026 amendment substantially revises this position. Under the substituted Regulation 62A(1), a listed entity whose non-convertible debt securities are listed on or after the publication date of the Third Amendment Regulations, 2026, must list all non-convertible debt securities issued by it after the date of such listing on the stock exchange(s).

Further, the amendment omits sub-regulations (2) and (3) of Regulation 62A, which previously dealt with the treatment of outstanding unlisted debt securities and their subsequent listing. Accordingly, the revised framework establishes a prospective listing requirement linked to the date on which the entity’s non-convertible debt securities are listed, rather than retaining the earlier January 1, 2024 reference point.

4.2 Implications for issuers

The amendment makes the timing and structure of an issuer’s entry into the listed debt market an important consideration in its fundraising strategy. Entities proposing to access the listed debt market must assess the consequences of listing their non-convertible debt securities, particularly where they anticipate undertaking multiple debt issuances in the future.

Once an entity falls within the scope of the amended Regulation 62A(1), subsequent non-convertible debt securities issued after the relevant listing date must also be listed. This may affect issuers that previously preferred to maintain a combination of listed and unlisted debt instruments for different borrowing requirements.

Companies should therefore assess their existing borrowing arrangements, anticipated debt issuances and listing strategy before undertaking a transaction that may bring them within the revised regulatory framework. The applicability of the amended provision should also be assessed in light of the date of the issuer’s listing and the relevant transitional circumstances.

Key Considerations for NBFCs and Corporate Issuers

The ISIN framework, EBP requirements and Regulation 62A operate at different stages of a debt issuance. However, collectively, they influence how companies plan and execute private placement transactions.

For NBFCs, which frequently rely on debt capital to finance lending activities, the availability of ISIN capacity, the maturity profile of outstanding instruments and the applicability of mandatory electronic bidding are important considerations. Corporate issuers, particularly those undertaking recurring NCD issuances, must also assess whether their proposed transactions could trigger additional listing obligations under Regulation 62A. A coordinated assessment of these requirements can help issuers identify regulatory constraints before committing to a particular financing structure.

In this regard, the following considerations assume particular importance:

ISIN capacity and maturity planning: Issuers should maintain an updated record of ISINs maturing in each financial year and assess the applicable limits, including the revised provisions for plain vanilla and structured debt securities.

Issuers should maintain an updated record of ISINs maturing in each financial year and assess the applicable limits, including the revised provisions for plain vanilla and structured debt securities. EBP threshold assessment: Companies should evaluate the aggregate value of their proposed and completed private placements during the financial year to determine whether mandatory electronic bidding requirements are triggered.

Companies should evaluate the aggregate value of their proposed and completed private placements during the financial year to determine whether mandatory electronic bidding requirements are triggered. Listing strategy: Issuers should assess the implications of listing their non-convertible debt securities, particularly where further issuances are contemplated after the initial listing.

Issuers should assess the implications of listing their non-convertible debt securities, particularly where further issuances are contemplated after the initial listing. Transaction documentation: Placement memoranda, term sheets, security documents, debenture trust deeds and related disclosures should be prepared and reviewed in accordance with the applicable regulatory requirements.

Placement memoranda, term sheets, security documents, debenture trust deeds and related disclosures should be prepared and reviewed in accordance with the applicable regulatory requirements. Intermediary coordination: Issuers should coordinate with merchant bankers, debenture trustees, stock exchanges, depositories and other relevant intermediaries to ensure that the issuance and listing process is completed in accordance with the applicable framework.

Strategic Considerations for Debt Issuance and Capital Raising

The regulatory changes reinforce the importance of treating debt fundraising as a structured financing exercise rather than a series of independent borrowing transactions. For companies undertaking recurring private placements, an annual or multi-year financing plan can help align borrowing requirements with the applicable regulatory framework. Such planning should take into account the issuer’s anticipated liquidity requirements, existing debt obligations, maturity schedules, available ISIN capacity and the potential applicability of EBP and listing requirements.

For NBFCs, this assessment is particularly important because the timing of borrowings must often correspond with lending commitments and repayment obligations.

Similarly, corporate issuers contemplating their first listed NCD issuance should assess the longer-term implications of entering the listed debt market, including the subsequent listing obligations under Regulation 62A. A transaction-specific legal and regulatory assessment before the issuance can help identify compliance requirements, evaluate alternative financing structures and minimise avoidable delays in executing debt fundraising transactions.

Conclusion

SEBI’s recent amendments to the regulatory framework governing non-convertible debt securities reflect an evolving approach towards improving transparency, reducing market fragmentation and facilitating more structured debt fundraising in India.

The revision of ISIN limits provides issuers with additional flexibility in managing their debt maturity profiles, while the EBP framework continues to strengthen transparency and electronic price discovery in eligible private placements. The October 2026 amendment to Regulation 62A further changes the listing framework for entities entering the listed debt market.

For NBFCs and corporate issuers, these developments make regulatory assessment an important component of debt capital planning. Effective management of ISIN capacity, EBP thresholds, listing obligations and transaction documentation can help issuers structure private placements and NCD issuances while maintaining compliance with SEBI’s evolving regulatory requirements.