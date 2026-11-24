Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), by way of a Circular dated July 21, 2026 on ‘Certification Requirements for Distribution of Specialized Investment Funds’, has provided that persons engaged in the sale and/or distribution of products of Specialized Investment Funds (‘SIFs’) must now hold a valid ‘NISM Series-V-D – Mutual Fund – Specialized Investment Fund Distributors Certification’, which also qualifies them to distribute mutual fund products. The existing requirement of holding the ‘NISM Series XIII – Common Derivatives Certification’ for SIF distribution will cease to apply after September 21, 2026, with transitional relief for distributors holding a valid NISM Series XIII certification obtained on or before that date. The provisions of this Circular came into force with immediate effect.