ARTICLE · 24 NOVEMBER 2026
SEBI Modifies Certification Requirements For Distribution Of Specialised Investment Funds
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Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), by way of a Circular dated July 21, 2026 on ‘Certification Requirements for Distribution of Specialized Investment Funds’, has provided that persons...
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), by way of a Circular dated July 21, 2026 on ‘Certification Requirements for Distribution of Specialized Investment Funds’, has provided that persons engaged in the sale and/or distribution of products of Specialized Investment Funds (‘SIFs’) must now hold a valid ‘NISM Series-V-D – Mutual Fund – Specialized Investment Fund Distributors Certification’, which also qualifies them to distribute mutual fund products. The existing requirement of holding the ‘NISM Series XIII – Common Derivatives Certification’ for SIF distribution will cease to apply after September 21, 2026, with transitional relief for distributors holding a valid NISM Series XIII certification obtained on or before that date. The provisions of this Circular came into force with immediate effect.
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