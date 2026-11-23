In early September, a charitable trust associated with a major Indian conglomerate proposed merging two operating businesses, an electronics systems and solutions company and an engineering consultancy, into the conglomerate’s holding company. The trust stated that the resulting entity would have operating revenue of approximately INR 1,05,043 crore, compared with INR 40,072 crore in income from financial assets, and would no longer meet the criteria for a non-banking financial company or a core investment company. The proposal requires regulatory and corporate approvals, including the applicable prior approval or no-objection from the Reserve Bank of India.

The proposal illustrates a wider point. Restructuring a group involves more than deciding which businesses should sit under which company. The group also needs to understand how money, assets, income and services move between its companies.

That exercise often reveals arrangements created for sound commercial reasons. A parent may fund a subsidiary’s temporary shortfall. Employees, premises or technology may be shared. Surplus cash may move through a central treasury function.

These arrangements are not improper simply because they take place between group companies. Problems arise when the companies cannot explain whether a transfer was a loan, a payment for services or something else, what terms applied and why the transfer was made.

What Was the Transfer?

Consider a parent company transferring INR 20 crore to a subsidiary that needs cash to meet its immediate expenses. The group may describe this as financial support. But that does not explain whether the money must be repaid or what the parent receives in return.

Was it a loan requiring repayment? An advance against future services? A capital contribution? Did the parent settle an expense on the subsidiary’s behalf? Each answer creates different rights, approval requirements and accounting consequences.

If the money is a loan, the documents should state the interest, repayment date and other repayment terms. If it is a capital contribution, the company must account for it as capital and consider the required corporate approvals. If it is payment for services, the company should be able to identify the services provided, explain the charge and show what the recipient received.

The agreement, accounting entries and actual conduct should all show the same arrangement. Calling a transfer a loan or a capital contribution later does not establish that this was what the parties originally agreed.

The Group Interest Is Only Part of the Decision

Companies within a group may work towards the same business goals, but each company has its own assets, creditors, obligations and board. A decision that benefits the group as a whole may not necessarily benefit the company making it.

Before transferring money to another group company, the board of the company providing the funds needs to consider how that transfer benefits its own business. Funding a subsidiary may help preserve an important supplier relationship, distribution channel or technology platform. But the fact that another company belongs to the same group is not, by itself, a reason to provide financial support.

The receiving company must also consider whether it can use the funds as agreed, meet any repayment terms and comply with its existing financing arrangements.

Common ownership does not remove these questions. Where the same individuals serve on more than one group board, the decision-making process must account for their duties to each company. Applicable disclosure, conflict-management and approval requirements should be addressed rather than assumed to be identical across the group.

The Companies Act separately regulates directors’ duties and interests, certain related-party transactions, and inter-corporate loans, guarantees, securities and investments. The applicable requirements depend on the transaction and the companies involved.

The board minutes should explain why the company agreed to the transfer, what risks it considered and how the transfer was expected to benefit that company. The record should reflect the information available when the decision was made.

Shared Services Need an Identifiable Exchange

Group companies may also share services instead of arranging them separately. A parent company may provide finance, legal, technology or human-resources support to its subsidiaries. Sharing these services can reduce costs, but the companies still need to establish what services were provided and how the charges were calculated.

Problems arise when a company records a charge at year-end without explaining what service it paid for or how the amount was calculated. A shared-services agreement can identify the work, responsibility and pricing basis. Costs might be allocated by employee numbers, usage or time spent, depending on the service.

The records should show what service was provided, how the charge was calculated and what the receiving company obtained from it. This helps establish the correct accounting and tax treatment. It also allows a buyer, investor or regulator to determine whether the payment reflects a genuine service or simply moves money between group companies.

That distinction may matter when assessing regulatory classification. Under the RBI’s principal business criteria for NBFC classification, both the financial-assets test and the financial-income test must be satisfied: financial assets must exceed 50% of the relevant total assets, net of intangible assets, and income from financial assets must exceed 50% of gross income.

How income is recorded in the accounts can affect the regulatory analysis, but the accounting label does not determine the company’s regulatory status. The actual activity, the applicable RBI rules and the evidence supporting the reported figures must also be examined. Recording a payment as operating revenue does not, by itself, establish that it should be treated as operating income for the regulatory test.

Distress Changes the Questions

A group company may transfer money to another company for years without any dispute. The position can change when the recipient enters insolvency and its creditors begin examining earlier payments.

Suppose a subsidiary repays its parent company and later enters insolvency. The repayment may then be examined as a potential preferential transaction. This is a transaction that, if the statutory conditions are met, gives a creditor a more favourable position than it would otherwise have had in the insolvency process. The analysis depends on factors including the debt being repaid, the effect of the payment, the relevant period and the statutory exceptions.

The same concern can arise in the other direction. If a parent company transfers assets for substantially less than their value and later enters insolvency, the transfer may be examined as a potential undervalued transaction. The legal test includes the value exchanged and whether the transaction took place in the ordinary course of business, alongside the applicable timing requirements.

A transfer is not automatically preferential or undervalued simply because it took place between related companies or was poorly documented. The statutory conditions for the relevant transaction must be established. The two categories also address different conduct and should not be treated as interchangeable allegations.

Documentation does not decide that analysis. It does, however, help establish what the parties agreed, what information the board considered and whether the transaction operated as recorded.

Why Later Reconstruction Is Difficult

When a restructuring begins, advisers need to match the bank entries against the accounts, tax records, contracts and approvals. If a balance cannot be explained, it may affect the valuation, the amount of debt being assumed or the liabilities allocated to each business.

Establishing why a transfer was made years earlier can be difficult. The people involved may have left, the reasons for the original decision may no longer be recorded, and a temporary loan may have been extended several times without anyone reassessing the arrangement.

The stronger practice is to create the record when the decision is made. For a loan, this may include the agreement, applicable approvals, purpose, pricing, repayment terms and financial information considered. For shared services, it may include the service scope, allocation method and evidence of performance.

The company should also review the arrangement as circumstances change. Continuing to fund a subsidiary may still make business sense, but that does not mean another transfer a year later is automatically justified.

Auditing Before the Group Changes

Before a merger, demerger, investment, refinancing or sale, the company should identify the significant amounts owed between group companies and establish how those amounts arose. The agreements, accounting entries and bank records should all support the same explanation.

The company can then clarify arrangements that were never properly documented, reconcile disputed balances and obtain any required approvals before the restructuring proceeds. Some balances may need repayment, conversion into equity or express treatment in the restructuring documents. The appropriate response depends on the entities’ financial positions, creditor rights and the wider transaction.

Group companies should be able to move money and share resources when there is a sound business reason to do so. Proper documentation does not prevent this. It records why the transfer was made, the terms on which it took place and what each company was expected to receive.

This becomes particularly important when the group is being restructured. The companies should be able to establish who provided the money or services, who received them and what remains payable. They should not have to work backwards from an old accounting entry to determine what the parties intended.