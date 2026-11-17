Introduction

The rapid dissemination of information through digital news platforms, financial publications and other media channels has significantly increased the impact of market rumours on listed companies. Reports concerning mergers and acquisitions, changes in management, strategic investments, fundraising and regulatory developments can influence investor sentiment and cause significant fluctuations in the market price of securities, even before the underlying information has been formally confirmed.

Unverified information may also create information asymmetry between investors, affect price discovery and expose the securities market to speculative activity. Recognising these concerns, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) introduced a mandatory market-rumour verification framework under Regulation 30(11) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“LODR Regulations”).

The framework requires specified large-cap listed entities to confirm, deny or clarify qualifying reports appearing in mainstream media when the prescribed material price movement threshold is triggered. It also requires a listed entity confirming a reported event or information to disclose its current stage. The framework is supported by SEBI’s circulars on the Industry Standards Forum (“ISF”) standards and the mechanism for considering the unaffected price in specified transactions.

For listed companies, this creates important obligations in relation to disclosure controls, investor communications, confidentiality arrangements and the handling of unpublished price sensitive information (“UPSI”). These considerations become particularly significant in mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”) and other corporate transactions, where premature disclosure may affect negotiations, transaction pricing and execution.

Applicability of the mandatory rumour verification framework

The mandatory verification requirement is incorporated in the proviso to Regulation 30(11) of the LODR Regulations. It applies in a phased manner to listed entities based on their market capitalisation ranking.

The applicable framework is as follows:

Top 100 listed entities: Mandatory rumour verification has been applicable since 1 June 2024.

Mandatory rumour verification has been applicable since 1 June 2024. Top 250 listed entities: The requirement has been applicable since 1 December 2024, covering the next 150 entities beyond the top 100.

The ranking of listed entities is determined on the basis of market capitalisation as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.

The mandatory obligation is not extended to every listed entity solely by virtue of its listing. However, entities outside the top 250 remain subject to the general disclosure framework under Regulation 30. In particular, Regulation 30(10) requires a listed entity to provide a specific and adequate response to queries raised by the recognised stock exchanges concerning events or information. The exchange may subsequently disseminate the clarification to the market.

Further, Regulation 30(11) permits listed entities to confirm or deny reported events or information on their own initiative. Accordingly, the distinction is between the mandatory verification obligation applicable to the prescribed top 250 entities upon satisfaction of the relevant conditions and the broader disclosure and clarification obligations applicable to listed entities.

When does a market rumour require verification?

The mandatory verification requirement does not extend to every speculative statement circulating in the market. Regulation 30(11), as amended, requires the prescribed listed entities to confirm, deny or clarify a reported event or information when the relevant regulatory conditions are satisfied.

The principal elements of the framework are as follows:

Report in mainstream media

The reported information must appear in mainstream media, as defined under Regulation 2(1)(ra) of the LODR Regulations. The definition includes print or electronic content in the following categories:

Newspapers registered with the Registrar of Newspapers for India;

News channels permitted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting;

Content published by publishers of news and current affairs content, as defined under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021; and

Newspapers, news channels or news and current affairs content similarly registered, permitted or regulated in jurisdictions outside India.

Consequently, the mere circulation of information through an anonymous online forum, private messaging group or an individual social-media account does not necessarily bring it within the definition of mainstream media. However, where the same information is subsequently reported by a qualifying mainstream-media source, the relevant regulatory conditions must be assessed.

Specificity of the reported information

The report must be more than a general industry observation or speculative commentary. It should indicate that a rumour concerning an impending specific event or information is circulating among the investing public.

For example, a general report suggesting that consolidation may take place in a particular industry would not necessarily satisfy this requirement. In contrast, a report identifying a potential acquirer and target company, a proposed transaction structure or a specific corporate development may meet the specificity requirement, subject to the other applicable conditions.

The assessment should focus on the content of the report and whether it indicates an impending identifiable event or development, rather than merely reflecting general market sentiment.

Material Price Movement

The mandatory verification requirement is linked to Material Price Movement (“MPM”) in the equity shares of the listed entity, as specified by the recognised stock exchanges.

The stock exchanges have prescribed frameworks for determining MPM, taking into account factors such as the price range of the securities and movements in the relevant benchmark index. The applicable thresholds are determined under the exchange framework and should not be replaced by an assumed universal percentage or a standalone trading-volume test.

Accordingly, the existence of a qualifying mainstream-media report, without the prescribed MPM, does not by itself trigger the mandatory verification obligation under the proviso to Regulation 30(11). Nevertheless, the listed entity may still be required to respond to a specific query from the stock exchange under Regulation 30(10), or comply with another applicable disclosure obligation.

Timelines for rumour verification and material event disclosures

It is important to distinguish the timeline for mandatory rumour verification under Regulation 30(11) from the timelines applicable to ordinary disclosures of material events or information under Regulation 30(6).

Twenty-four-hour timeline for rumour verification

Under the amended Regulation 30(11), the top 100 and top 250 listed entities must confirm, deny or clarify a qualifying mainstream-media report as soon as reasonably possible, but in any case not later than 24 hours from the trigger of the prescribed Material Price Movement.

The provision was amended with effect from 17 May 2024 to link the 24-hour deadline to the trigger of MPM, rather than the date on which the information was reported in mainstream media. Where the listed entity confirms the reported event or information, it must also disclose its current stage. The clarification should therefore provide an accurate account of the position as it stands at the time of disclosure.

A generic response that merely states that the company is monitoring market developments may not adequately address the regulatory requirement where the entity is required to confirm, deny or clarify a specific report.

Thirty-minute, twelve-hour and twenty-four-hour timelines under Regulation 30(6)

Regulation 30(6) separately prescribes timelines for disclosures of material events or information to the recognised stock exchanges. Broadly, the applicable timelines are:

Thirty minutes: From the closure of the board meeting in which the relevant decision has been taken. A separate provision allows disclosure within three hours where the board meeting closes after normal trading hours but more than three hours before the commencement of normal trading hours on the next trading day.

From the closure of the board meeting in which the relevant decision has been taken. A separate provision allows disclosure within three hours where the board meeting closes after normal trading hours but more than three hours before the commencement of normal trading hours on the next trading day. Twelve hours: From the occurrence of an event or information where it emanates from within the listed entity.

From the occurrence of an event or information where it emanates from within the listed entity. Twenty-four hours: From the occurrence of an event or information where it does not emanate from within the listed entity.

These timelines operate subject to the specific timelines prescribed for particular events under Schedule III to the LODR Regulations.

The 30-minute timeline is therefore not the deadline for market-rumour verification. It concerns disclosures of decisions taken at board meetings, whereas the 24-hour timeline under Regulation 30(11) is linked to the trigger of MPM. A listed entity must maintain separate internal processes for identifying the occurrence of material events, assessing disclosure requirements and responding to qualifying market rumours.

Market rumours relating to mergers, acquisitions and corporate transactions

Rumour verification presents particular challenges in M&A transactions and other strategic corporate arrangements. Such transactions commonly involve preliminary discussions, non-binding term sheets, letters of intent, due diligence, negotiations, board approvals and the execution of definitive agreements. Disclosing information prematurely may affect transaction negotiations, valuation, competitive positioning and the ability of parties to complete the transaction.

The LODR framework recognises that the stage at which a transaction is being considered is relevant to determining when an event or information is regarded as having occurred for ordinary disclosure purposes. SEBI’s guidance under the Master Circular dated 30 January 2026 recognises that certain events involving discussions, negotiations or approvals may be considered to have occurred upon the relevant board approval. An in-principle approval or an approval merely to explore a proposal, which is not a final approval, does not ordinarily require disclosure as a completed event under Regulation 30 on that basis alone.

However, this does not mean that preliminary or non-binding discussions are automatically outside the market-rumour verification framework. The Master Circular clarifies that listed entities must still confirm, deny or clarify qualifying mainstream-media reports in accordance with Regulation 30(11), notwithstanding the guidance on when an event is considered to have occurred for ordinary disclosure purposes.

For example, where a mainstream-media report identifies a proposed acquisition of a listed company and the report is accompanied by the prescribed MPM, the listed entity may be required to clarify the position even if discussions remain preliminary and no definitive agreement has been executed.

Where the reported information is confirmed, the company should disclose the actual stage of the transaction. Depending on the facts, this may involve clarifying that preliminary discussions are underway, that a non-binding proposal has been received, that due diligence is ongoing, or that the transaction remains subject to board approval, definitive documentation and regulatory clearances.

The clarification should not overstate the status of the transaction or suggest that a proposed acquisition has been approved or finalised when it has not. Equally, a denial should not be issued where it would be inconsistent with the actual facts available to the company.

The unaffected-price framework for corporate transactions

One of the important features introduced alongside the rumour verification framework is the mechanism for considering the unaffected price of a listed entity’s equity shares in specified transactions.

Under the second proviso to Regulation 30(11), where a listed entity confirms a reported event or information within 24 hours from the trigger of MPM, the effect of the MPM and the confirmation of the reported information may be excluded when calculating the price for a transaction to which specified SEBI or stock-exchange pricing norms apply.

The relevant pricing frameworks include, among others:

Chapters V and VI of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018;

Regulations 8 and 9 of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011; and

Regulations 19 and 22B of the SEBI (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018.

SEBI’s circular dated 21 May 2024, bearing reference SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-2/P/CIR/2024/51, prescribes the framework for calculating the unaffected price. Under this framework, the price variation attributable to the MPM and the subsequent confirmation of the rumour is excluded from the relevant volume-weighted average price calculation. The calculation adjusts the daily weighted average price from the date of MPM through the end of the next trading day after confirmation, subject to the prescribed methodology and applicable price-band conditions.

The unaffected-price mechanism applies for a period of 60 or 180 days, depending on the stage of the transaction, from the date of confirmation of the rumour until the relevant date prescribed under the applicable pricing regulations. The transaction stages and the corresponding periods are addressed in the industry standards applicable to Regulation 30(11).

The framework is particularly relevant to transactions involving preferential issues, open offers, acquisitions and buy-backs, where pricing is determined under specific regulatory benchmarks. It is not a general mechanism for disregarding market-price movements in every M&A transaction. Its application depends on whether the transaction is subject to the specified pricing norms and whether the conditions for timely confirmation have been met.

Interaction with confidentiality obligations and the PIT Regulations

The obligation to verify market rumours must be considered alongside the confidentiality requirements under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (“PIT Regulations”). M&A negotiations and other strategic transactions may involve UPSI, including information concerning proposed mergers, acquisitions, changes in capital structure, fundraising and other developments likely to materially affect the price of securities. Regulation 3 of the PIT Regulations restricts the communication, provision or access to UPSI except in circumstances permitted under the Regulations, including legitimate purposes, performance of duties or discharge of legal obligations.

The Code of Fair Disclosure under Regulation 8, read with Schedule A of the PIT Regulations, requires prompt public disclosure of UPSI when credible and concrete information comes into being, uniform and universal dissemination to avoid selective disclosure, and prompt dissemination where UPSI is disclosed selectively or inadvertently. It also requires an appropriate and fair response to queries on news reports and requests for verification of market rumours by regulatory authorities.

Further, the definition of “generally available information” under Regulation 2(1)(e) of the PIT Regulations was amended with effect from 17 May 2024 to expressly exclude unverified events or information reported in print or electronic media. Accordingly, an unverified media report does not, merely by being published, make the underlying information generally available for the purposes of the PIT Regulations. Whether the information constitutes UPSI must still be assessed against the applicable definition and the materiality of the information.

Confidentiality agreements and statutory disclosure obligations

Confidentiality agreements and non-disclosure agreements (“NDAs”) are commonly executed during M&A negotiations to protect commercially sensitive information. However, such contractual arrangements cannot be relied upon to avoid a mandatory disclosure obligation under the LODR Regulations.

Where the conditions under Regulation 30(11) are satisfied, the listed entity must comply with its obligation to confirm, deny or clarify the reported information. The requirement to disclose the current stage of a confirmed transaction must also be observed.

This does not mean that the company is required to disclose every confidential detail of the negotiations or publish the complete terms of a proposed transaction. The clarification should be accurate, sufficient to address the reported information and consistent with the applicable disclosure requirements. The company should also avoid selective communication of UPSI to individual investors, analysts or other market participants.

Responsibilities of promoters, directors and senior management

Regulation 30(11A) of the LODR Regulations requires promoters, directors, key managerial personnel and senior management of a listed entity to provide adequate, accurate and timely responses to queries raised or explanations sought by the listed entity for ensuring compliance with Regulation 30(11). The listed entity must promptly disseminate the responses received to the recognised stock exchanges.

This provision recognises that relevant information concerning a potential transaction or corporate development may be held by persons involved in the negotiations or decision-making process. Listed entities should therefore establish internal escalation procedures to obtain timely and accurate inputs from relevant personnel.

Structured Digital Database and inquiry into leaks

The PIT Regulations also prescribe internal controls for handling UPSI. Regulation 3(5) and Regulation 3(6) require the maintenance and preservation of a Structured Digital Database (“SDD”) containing prescribed details of UPSI and the persons with whom such information has been shared, together with the required identifiers, time stamps and audit trails.

Separately, Regulation 9A(5) requires every listed company to formulate written policies and procedures for inquiry into cases of actual or suspected leaks of UPSI. Such policies must be approved by the board of directors, and the company must initiate an appropriate inquiry upon becoming aware of a leak or suspected leak and inform SEBI promptly of the leak, inquiry and its results.

Accordingly, where a market rumour indicates a possible unauthorised disclosure of UPSI, the company may need to examine the circumstances of the disclosure under its internal leak-investigation procedures, in addition to complying with its market-rumour verification obligations.

Consequences of delayed, incomplete or inaccurate verification

Failure to comply with the market-rumour verification framework may expose a listed entity to regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action. The nature and extent of the consequences will depend on the facts, the nature of the contravention and the statutory provisions invoked.

Potential consequences include:

Regulatory proceedings: SEBI may examine whether the listed entity has complied with its disclosure obligations and may exercise its statutory powers under the SEBI Act, 1992, including its powers to issue appropriate directions under Sections 11 and 11B.

SEBI may examine whether the listed entity has complied with its disclosure obligations and may exercise its statutory powers under the SEBI Act, 1992, including its powers to issue appropriate directions under Sections 11 and 11B. Monetary penalties: Depending on the nature of the violation, proceedings may be initiated under the applicable penalty provisions of the SEBI Act or the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956. Section 15HB of the SEBI Act may be relevant where a contravention is established and no separate penalty is provided for that contravention.

Depending on the nature of the violation, proceedings may be initiated under the applicable penalty provisions of the SEBI Act or the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956. Section 15HB of the SEBI Act may be relevant where a contravention is established and no separate penalty is provided for that contravention. Stock-exchange action: Recognised stock exchanges may take action in accordance with the applicable LODR enforcement framework and the relevant exchange procedures.

Recognised stock exchanges may take action in accordance with the applicable LODR enforcement framework and the relevant exchange procedures. Insider-trading and market-abuse scrutiny: An inaccurate or misleading clarification, particularly where it involves concealment of material information or misleading the market, may invite further scrutiny under the PIT Regulations or the SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Market) Regulations, 2003, where the relevant legal requirements are satisfied.

A failure to provide an accurate response may also undermine investor confidence and create reputational and governance concerns for the listed entity. A denial that is inconsistent with the actual stage of a transaction may be particularly problematic where subsequent disclosures reveal that negotiations or approvals were already underway. The consequences should not, however, be treated as automatic. The applicable regulatory action and penalty depend on the specific statutory provision, the nature of the default and the evidence available.

Conclusion

The mandatory market-rumour verification framework under Regulation 30(11) of the SEBI LODR Regulations represents an important development in the disclosure obligations of large-cap listed entities. By linking verification to mainstream-media reporting and prescribed Material Price Movement, the framework seeks to address information asymmetry and promote fair and transparent price discovery in the securities market.

For listed companies, the obligation extends beyond issuing a timely clarification. It requires coordination between the board, compliance officer, key managerial personnel, promoters and senior management, while ensuring consistency with the company’s disclosure controls and insider-trading compliance framework. M&A law firms in India can also play an important role in advising companies on managing market-sensitive disclosures and ensuring regulatory compliance during mergers, acquisitions and other corporate transactions.

The implications are particularly significant for M&A transactions and other strategic corporate developments, where confidentiality, transaction certainty and regulatory disclosure obligations must be managed together. The unaffected-price mechanism provides a specific pricing-related safeguard for qualifying transactions, provided the prescribed conditions are satisfied.

Accordingly, listed entities should incorporate market-rumour monitoring, internal escalation procedures, accurate response protocols and UPSI controls into their broader SEBI LODR compliance and corporate governance frameworks. Early preparation and appropriate legal review can help companies meet their disclosure obligations while managing the commercial sensitivities of ongoing corporate transactions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which listed entities are required to verify market rumours under SEBI LODR Regulations?

The mandatory market-rumour verification requirement applies to the top 250 listed entities based on market capitalisation, with the top 100 covered from 1 June 2024 and the next 150 from 1 December 2024.

What is the deadline for verifying market rumours under Regulation 30(11)?

Listed entities must confirm, deny or clarify qualifying market rumours as soon as reasonably possible, but no later than 24 hours from the trigger of the prescribed Material Price Movement (MPM).

How does the unaffected price mechanism apply to M&A transactions?

The unaffected price mechanism excludes specified price movements attributable to market rumours and their confirmation when calculating prices for qualifying transactions under applicable SEBI pricing regulations, subject to prescribed conditions.

Can listed companies avoid market-rumour verification obligations by relying on confidentiality agreements?

No. Confidentiality agreements and non-disclosure agreements cannot override mandatory disclosure obligations under Regulation 30(11). Listed entities must provide accurate and timely clarifications when the prescribed conditions are met.