Corporate Guarantees: The Contract Law Test For Enforceability

Corporate guarantees ("CG") are a cornerstone of lending and commercial transactions in India, offering creditors an additional layer of recourse beyond the principal debtor. However, the enforceability of a CG depends heavily on how it is drafted. This article examines the essential legal principles governing corporate guarantees under the Indian Contract Act, 1872, from the perspective of a creditor and sets out ten practical drafting considerations, along with related structuring and diligence points, to ensure that a CG is robust and enforceable.

Cardinal Principle – Section 126 to Section 147 of the Contract Act, 1872

Under Indian law, a CG is typically enforceable if it satisfies the basic requirements of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 (“Contract Act”). Chapter VIII of the Contract Act deals with the law relating to ‘Indemnity and Guarantee’, with the relevant provisions relating to guarantees being Sections 126 to 147.

The essential ingredients of a guarantee are: (a) the existence of a principal debt; (b) default by the principal debtor; and (c) a promise by the guarantor to discharge the liability of the principal debtor upon such default.

For an obligation to be construed as a guarantee under Section 126 of the Contract Act, there must be a direct and unambiguous obligation of the guarantor to the creditor to discharge the obligation of the principal debtor, in case of default.

For instance, in UV Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. v. Electrosteel Castings Ltd. (2026 INSC 14), the Supreme Court of India held that the clause in question did not contain any undertaking to discharge the debt owed to the creditor nor did it provide for payment to the lender upon default. Instead, it merely reflected a commitment to support the principal debtor in complying with its financial obligations. The Court held that such an obligation to infuse funds cannot be equated with a guarantee, as it does not constitute a direct promise to the creditor to discharge the principal debtor’s liability and therefore does not satisfy the requirements of Section 126 of the Contract Act.

In light of the above principles, the following practical considerations should be borne in mind while reviewing and negotiating a CG:

S.N. Key Principle Practical Guidance Risk if not followed 1. Clear and Unconditional Payment Obligation The CG should contain a clear, unequivocal and unconditional undertaking by the guarantor to pay or discharge the liabilities of the principal debtor upon default. The instrument may not qualify as a guarantee and may be held unenforceable. 2. Consideration for Guarantee The CG should clearly record the consideration for the guarantee. The guarantor may challenge enforceability on the grounds of lack of consideration. 3. Avoid “Comfort Letter” Language The CG should not resemble a letter of comfort. Phrases such as “endeavour to ensure”, “support”, “assist” or “maintain financial discipline” should be avoided. The payment obligation must be clear, binding and unconditional. Courts may construe the document as a non-binding comfort letter rather than a legally enforceable guarantee. 4. Clear and Defined Scope of Guaranteed Obligations The guaranteed obligation should be clearly defined, including its nature, scope and amount. Ambiguity may lead to disputes on the extent of liability or limit enforceability. 5. Co-extensive and Independent Liability The CG should expressly state that the guarantor’s liability is co-extensive with that of the principal debtor and constitutes an independent obligation in favour of the creditor. It should further be clarified that release, settlement or composition with the principal debtor will not affect the guarantor’s liability. The guarantor may dispute the extent of liability or argue that its obligation is contingent/secondary. 6. Trigger Upon Default The CG should clearly provide that the guarantor’s liability arises upon default by the principal debtor. Enforcement may be delayed or challenged on the basis that conditions precedent have not been satisfied. 7. Direct Obligation to the Creditor and Right to Proceed Directly Against Guarantor The guarantee must create a direct and independent obligation in favour of the creditor. The CG should expressly permit the creditor to proceed against the guarantor, without first exhausting remedies against the principal debtor. The guarantor may argue absence of privity or that its obligation is merely collateral or indirect. The guarantor may also raise procedural objections that may delay enforcement. 8. Avoid Conditional or Discretionary Language The guarantor’s obligation should not be subject to vague, discretionary or subjective conditions. Such conditions may dilute or undermine the enforceability of a CG. 9. Consistency Across Transaction Documents The CG should be aligned with the underlying financing and security documents. Further, the CG should provide that any amendments, restructuring and/or variations to the underlying transaction documents will not discharge the guarantor. Inconsistencies may be relied upon to argue lack of intention to create a binding guarantee. Further, the guarantor may claim discharge due to material variation without consent. 10. Continuing Guarantee, Revocation and Waiver of Right clause Where applicable, the CG should expressly state that it is a continuing guarantee and restrict revocation, except as mutually agreed in writing. Include “waiver of rights” clauses where the guarantor explicitly waives their protection under the Contract Act, including Section 133 (Discharge of surety by variance in terms of contract), 134 (Discharge of surety by release or discharge of principal debtor) and 135 (Discharge of surety when creditor compounds with, gives time to or agrees not to sue principal debtor). Courts generally uphold these waivers in commercial contracts. The guarantor may revoke liability for future transactions.

In addition to the above, the following points should also be incorporated into a CG:

Valid Execution and Payment of Stamp Duty : The CG should be duly executed by authorised signatories in accordance with applicable corporate authorisations and adequately stamped in compliance with the relevant state stamp laws (depending upon the place of execution of the CG).

: The CG should be duly executed by authorised signatories in accordance with applicable corporate authorisations and adequately stamped in compliance with the relevant state stamp laws (depending upon the place of execution of the CG). Restriction on Assignment and Change of Control: The CG should restrict assignment, transfer and/or any change in control of the guarantor without the prior written consent of the creditor. Where such change is requested, the incoming or resulting entity should have at least equivalent creditworthiness (including a comparable credit rating and financial standing). Further, any such assignment or novation arrangement should be given effect by way of a supplemental deed of guarantee or assignment, duly executed by the successor entity and the creditor as well as accompanied by appropriate board resolutions, constitutional documents, approvals and where applicable, Companies Act-related compliance (e.g., Section 186 / 188).

The CG should restrict assignment, transfer and/or any change in control of the guarantor without the prior written consent of the creditor. Where such change is requested, the incoming or resulting entity should have at least equivalent creditworthiness (including a comparable credit rating and financial standing). Further, any such assignment or novation arrangement should be given effect by way of a supplemental deed of guarantee or assignment, duly executed by the successor entity and the creditor as well as accompanied by appropriate board resolutions, constitutional documents, approvals and where applicable, Companies Act-related compliance (e.g., Section 186 / 188). Indemnity Backstop : In addition to the guarantee, the CG should include a separate and independent indemnity obligation , providing that the guarantor shall indemnify the creditor against any loss arising from failure of the principal debtor to perform its obligations. The rationale behind the same is that an indemnity creates a separate obligation, which can be enforced even where the guarantee is challenged or becomes technically unenforceable.

In addition to the guarantee, the CG should include a , providing that the guarantor shall indemnify the creditor against any loss arising from failure of the principal debtor to perform its obligations. The rationale behind the same is that an indemnity creates a separate obligation, which can be enforced even where the guarantee is challenged or becomes technically unenforceable. Dispute Resolution Mechanism: From an enforcement standpoint, arbitration provides a more focused and efficient mechanism for adjudication of disputes and is therefore recommended for inclusion. As far as insolvency is concerned, it is important to recognise that proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (“IBC”) are statutory in nature and not intended as a debt recovery mechanism, but rather for resolution of insolvency involving all creditors of the debtor. Accordingly, even in the absence of extensive IBC provisions, the creditor’s rights to invoke remedies under the IBC remain available and cannot be contractually In this context, over-elaborate references to IBC-related rights in the CG are not necessary, as such rights flow from statute in any event.

The CG should further expressly provide that the liability of the guarantor survives: (a) restructuring, rescheduling or variation of the underlying debt, and (b) insolvency or resolution of the principal debtor under the IBC.

Limitation Period: The limitation period for filing a suit to enforce a guarantee is three (3) years from the date of the default. Hence, invocation is key, as the clock usually starts ticking when the guarantee is formally “invoked” by the creditor via a demand certificate/notice.

Basic internal due diligence: A basic due diligence of the guarantor should be undertaken, including a review of its latest audited financial statements, verification of its corporate structure and a search of publicly available records (including the Ministry of Corporate Affairs portal) for any pending litigations, prosecutions and/or adjudication proceedings. Further, a confirmation should be obtained from the guarantor that the CG has been issued on commercially reasonable terms, is consistent with arm’s length principles, and is supported by appropriate internal approvals and documentation evidencing the underlying commercial rationale.

Concluding Remark

A CG is only as strong as its drafting. While the legal framework under Sections 126 to 147 of the Contract Act is fairly settled, courts continue to scrutinise the substance of the obligation rather than its label — as the Supreme Court's ruling in Electrosteel illustrates. A CG that reads as a comfort letter, however well-intentioned, will not stand up when a creditor needs it most.

Creditors are therefore well advised to treat the drafting, execution and diligence of a CG with the same rigour applied to the underlying financing documents, rather than as a routine formality appended at the end of a transaction. Getting these fundamentals right at the outset is far less costly than litigating them after a default has occurred.

In the next article, we will discuss the various compliances applicable to corporate guarantees under the Companies Act, 2013.