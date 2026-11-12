Draft Directions Restricting Revolving Credit Products By NBFCs

On August 6, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (‘RBI’) issued the draft RBI (Non-Banking Financial Companies – Credit Facilities) Amendment Directions, 2026, inviting comments by August 28, 2026.

The draft proposes that non-banking financial companies (‘NBFCs’) offer only term loans, i.e., fund-based facilities of a fixed principal amount where:

the sanctioned limit is disbursed in one or more instalments and repaid under a predetermined amortisation schedule, either as periodic instalments or as a bullet on the stated due date(s); and once disbursed, the sanctioned limit cannot be restored/replenished upon repayment.

Accordingly, NBFCs (other credit card-issuing NBFCs) would be prohibited from offering revolving credit products, i.e., any fund-based facility that is not a term loan.