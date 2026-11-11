An Extension Of Your Legal Team, Not An Outsourced Desk

Every stretched legal team adds capacity eventually. The question is whether it leaves the team stronger.

Ask a General Counsel what keeps their team stretched and they rarely point to one big matter. It’s the steady build-up of everything else. Sales wants an NDA back before a call on Friday, a batch of customer contracts has to close before the quarter ends, and a procurement agreement has been sitting in someone’s inbox for a fortnight. When it piles up, the senior lawyers who should be advising the business end up spending their days on paperwork.

Most teams respond in a few familiar ways. They hire another lawyer if the budget allows, or send the overflow to a law firm when the matter can bear the fees. More often, they ask the team to absorb a little more, again. Each of these buys a few weeks. Then the next wave of contracts arrives, and the team is stretched again.

Capacity is only half the answer

Resourcing decisions in legal teams usually come down to headcount: how many people we need, and how fast we can get them. In a crunch, that’s a fair place to start. But a headcount tells you nothing about how well the work gets done.

A team that only adds hands will get through more contracts, but it won’t necessarily handle them any better. Positions drift from one agreement to the next, and the same clauses get negotiated from scratch with each new counterparty. Whatever the lawyers learn along the way rarely gets written down, so it leaves when they do.

The more useful question is whether the way you add capacity also leaves the function stronger. That is the idea behind Managed Solutions at Counselect: the right people, streamlined processes and smart tools, working as an extension of your legal team, so you save costs and gain bandwidth without giving up on capability.

What "extension" actually means

We call it an extension because the team works inside your workflows, with your templates, business teams and approval chains, and takes ownership of the outcome. That is what sets it apart from an outsourced desk, which often only sends back marked-up documents.

In practice, that means three things.

First, the team owns a defined body of work, such as contracting or a compliance programme, and runs it end to end, from intake to signature.

Second, it collaborates directly with your commercial teams and drives each matter to closure against agreed turnaround times. Where a matter needs it, the team works with your senior in-house lawyers for guidance or approval.

Third, it flexes with demand. It scales up after an acquisition or at quarter-end and back down when things settle, so you aren’t left carrying the fixed cost of a larger team.

Where capability comes in

When one team owns a stream of work for months at a time, it starts to see patterns that one-off reviews miss. In contracting, that might be the clauses that keep coming back or the points where negotiations go round in circles. In compliance, it might be obligations that are hard to track, or a manual step that a workflow tool could take over.

Across our engagements, it has shown up in different forms. Jurisdiction-specific templates for European contracting. Interactive negotiation playbooks on a client’s SharePoint, with clauses broken down, risks explained, fallbacks set out and approval requirements mapped. A contracting workflow where a deal initiated in Salesforce triggers a customised contract in the CLM system. Compliance tools with adoption tracked on a central dashboard.

None of these were standalone projects. Each grew out of the day-to-day work.

What this looks like in practice

We have seen the model work in quite different situations. A global technology company used it to absorb a surge in contracting after an acquisition. A global IT services provider used it to keep European contracting moving through long absences and attrition, bringing turnaround down to one or two days. A fast-growing SaaS business with no legal team used it to own contracting end to end, handling 30 to 50 requests a month with single-day turnaround.

In two cases, the scope grew well beyond contracting. A Swedish-headquartered technology partner extended the engagement into data privacy governance across its group entities. An Indian B2B medical marketplace used it as a bridge while it built its own in-house legal team, which now runs the tools and processes the Managed Solutions team created.

Questions for your legal team

Which work takes up your senior lawyers’ time without needing their judgement?

When volumes spike, does your model flex, or does your team work longer hours?

Is your day-to-day work teaching you anything, or is it done and forgotten?

If a key member of your team left tomorrow, how quickly could the rest of the team absorb their work?

A closing thought

There are plenty of ways to add legal capacity, and most of them will get this quarter’s work done. What is harder to find is capacity that also leaves behind standards and playbooks your team keeps using once the surge has passed. When you weigh up a resourcing model, it’s worth asking where your team will stand a year from now because of how this year’s work was handled.