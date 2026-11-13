ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026
Repeal Of Advertisement Duration Regulations And Reporting Requirements
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On September 10, 2026, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (‘TRAI’) notified the Standards of Quality of Service (Duration of Advertisements in Television Channels) (Repealing) Regulations, 2026, repealing the Standards of Quality of Service (Duration of Advertisements in Television Channels) Regulations, 2012, along with the orders and directions issued thereunder. The repeal followed the omission of Rule 7(11) of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994 by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which removed the earlier ceiling of 12 minutes of advertisements per clock hour for television channels.
Consequently, by way of order dated September 14, 2026, TRAI withdrew its Order No. 23-1/2012-B&CS dated August 5, 2013, which required broadcasters to furnish, in electronic form on a weekly basis, information regarding the duration of advertisements broadcast on their television channels.
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