A Minority Stake Is Still An "Investment": What India's Loss In RAKIA Means For Anyone Structuring Into India

In 2016, the Government of Andhra Pradesh reversed the orders that had authorised a state-owned mining company to supply bauxite to an alumina refinery built by ANRAK Aluminium Limited. The Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority (RAKIA), which had invested US$42.5 million in ANRAK and by then held about 12 percent of its shares, brought a claim against India under the India–UAE bilateral investment treaty of 2013. A tribunal chaired by Lord Hoffmann decided that it had no jurisdiction, because the State's actions were aimed at ANRAK and its supply contract, and affected RAKIA's minority shareholding only indirectly.

On 22 October 2026, the English Court of Appeal disagreed. In Republic of India v Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority ([2026] EWCA Civ 1358), Lord Justices Males, Phillips and Miles dismissed India's appeal and upheld the Commercial Court's decision that the tribunal does have jurisdiction. The Court held that the cancellation of the bauxite supply applied directly to RAKIA's investment, even though that investment was a 12 percent shareholding in an Indian company and the State's actions were directed at the company and its contract.

The judgment turns on the particular wording of a treaty that has since been replaced, and it decides jurisdiction only, not whether India breached the treaty. However, it addresses a question that every foreign investor holding a stake in an Indian company should ask, i.e. when does treaty protection follow a shareholding into the company's business? This article explains the decision, compares the 2013 treaty with India's current treaty practice, and sets out what it means for holding companies, joint ventures and minority investors. It is written for foreign investors, private equity funds and joint venture partners, and complements our earlier note on India's new investment treaties and tax, which addressed waiting periods and the exclusion of taxation.

A 12 Percent Stake and A Cancelled Bauxite Contract

The facts, as summarized by the Court of Appeal, began with a 2007 memorandum of understanding between the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, under which RAKIA would incorporate ANRAK to establish an alumina refinery, aluminium smelter and power plant in Andhra Pradesh, and the State would direct the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) to supply bauxite. A bauxite supply agreement between APMDC and ANRAK followed in 2008.

RAKIA initially subscribed for 30 percent of ANRAK, with the remainder held by an Indian company, Penna Cement Industries. RAKIA pledged its shares to support US$650 million of lending to ANRAK, but did not keep pace with later equity contributions, and its stake fell to about 12 percent. ANRAK built the refinery and a captive power plant between 2010 and 2013.

After forest clearance was granted in 2015, the State reversed course following public protests. In April 2016, it issued an order nullifying the orders that had authorised the supply agreement, and in November 2016 APMDC cancelled the agreement. RAKIA commenced arbitration under the UNCITRAL Rules in December 2016.

Three Decisions, Two Answers

The case has now been decided three times, and the difference between the decisions lies in how each characterised RAKIA's investment.

Decision Outcome Reasoning Tribunal (London-seated), final award of 11 May 2022 No jurisdiction RAKIA's investment was its shareholding; the State's actions were directly applied only to ANRAK and APMDC, with only an indirect effect on the shares Commercial Court (Robin Knowles J), 20 June 2025 Jurisdiction upheld; award set aside and remitted The actions were "targeted at" RAKIA's investment and therefore applied directly to it Court of Appeal (Phillips LJ, with Males and Miles LJJ agreeing), 22 October 2026 India's appeal dismissed A shareholding acquired for capital invested in the host State retains the character of an investment in the project the company was formed to carry out; actions applied to that project apply directly to the investment

The jurisdictional question arose because Article 10.2 of the 2013 treaty limited the offer to arbitrate, in India's case, to "Measures" taken by the Central or State Governments in exercise of their executive powers, and Article 1.8 defined a "Measure" as binding action "applied directly to an Investment". Hence, unless the cancellation of the bauxite supply applied directly to RAKIA's investment, the tribunal had no jurisdiction at all.

What The Court of Appeal Decided

Lord Justice Phillips gave the leading judgment. Its key steps are as follows.

The investment was the shareholding. The Court rejected India's argument that the judge had treated the whole project as RAKIA's investment. The investment was the US$42.5 million, which became shares in ANRAK, and, according to Phillips LJ, the rights arising from the pledge of those shares. Males and Miles LJJ preferred to reserve their view on whether the pledge was itself an investment. A minority shareholder does not own the company's assets. RAKIA's alternative argument, that its investment included ANRAK's assets such as the supply agreement, was rejected. Tribunals and courts have treated assets held through intermediate companies as the investor's own where the investor owns or controls the chain, but RAKIA was a minority shareholder and could not be described as the owner or controller of ANRAK or of any of its assets. The shareholding retains its character as an investment in the project. The decisive step was the treaty's provision that a change in the form in which assets are invested does not affect their character as an investment. Capital transferred into India in exchange for shares does not become a mere interest in a company that could be held anywhere in the world. It remains capital invested in India in the project the company was formed to establish and operate. Whether an action applies directly to the investment must therefore be judged on that basis. The test of "directly". The Court agreed that the State's actions applied directly to RAKIA's investment, since they ended the primary supply of bauxite to the company formed to establish the industry. However, Phillips LJ did not accept the judge's explanation that "directly" distinguishes targeted action from wider regulation, noting that an industry-wide regulation would apply directly to every company in the industry. In his view, the word excludes the indirect or consequential effect of actions directed elsewhere, for example the effect on separate businesses servicing the mine or the refinery. India's narrower reading. India argued that an action applies directly to a shareholding only if it applies to the shares themselves, for example by expropriating them or restricting their transfer or dividends. The Court observed that this would have left most of the treaty's protections ineffective for what is likely to be the most common form of investment, i.e. shares in a locally incorporated company, and that if invested capital were expropriated immediately after it had been paid for shares, the action would on any ordinary understanding be regarded as applied directly to the investment. The negotiating history did not help India. India relied on the background to the treaty, concluded after the White Industries award in 2011, to support a narrow reading. The Court held that the materials did not meet the strict threshold for recourse to supplementary means of interpretation under the Vienna Convention.

The Court also refused to allow RAKIA to revive an argument, abandoned before the judge, that Article 10 contained a freestanding offer to arbitrate any dispute. The dispute now returns to the tribunal to be decided on its merits, subject to any further appeal.

Why The Minority Point Matters

Most of the earlier authority on indirect investments concerned investors who owned or controlled the intermediate companies, typically a holding structure in a third country. In those cases, tribunals and courts have generally treated the assets held through the chain as the investor's own. RAKIA was in a weaker position, holding only 12 percent and controlling nothing, and the Court accepted that it could not claim ANRAK's assets as its investment.

The significance of the decision is that this did not end the claim. A minority shareholder's protection does not depend on owning the company's assets, but on whether the State's action applies directly to the investment that the shareholding represents, viewed as capital invested in the project. Hence, under a treaty with an asset-based definition and language similar to the 2013 treaty, a minority investor in a joint venture may be able to bring a claim in respect of executive action that strikes at the joint venture's core business, even though the investor has no control over the company.

The Court was careful to limit the point. Action directed elsewhere, which damages the investment only consequentially, will not qualify, and the line between direct and consequential effect "may not be clear cut in every case". The Court also emphasised that the treaty is to be interpreted even-handedly, while accepting that the object and purpose of protecting investors may tip an otherwise uncertain outcome in their favour.

Would The Same Claim Work Today?

The 2013 treaty is no longer the treaty that governs new UAE investment into India. It was replaced by a new India–UAE treaty that came into force on 31 August 2024, and claims under the old treaty in respect of matters on or before that date had to be brought within a short transitional window that has since closed. Across India's treaty network, the scope of "investment" now differs considerably.

Feature India–UAE BIT (2013) 2016 Model BIT and treaties based on it India–UAE BIT (2024) Definition of investment Asset-based: "every kind of asset", expressly including shares and other forms of participation in a company Enterprise-based: an enterprise constituted and operated in good faith by the investor, together with its assets, with characteristics such as commitment of capital, duration and significance for development Asset-based categories with characteristics of commitment of capital, expectation of gain and assumption of risk Portfolio and minority holdings Shares covered without a control requirement Portfolio investments excluded Shares and other equity interests covered, including portfolio investment Measures covered Executive measures of the Central and State Governments, "applied directly" to the investment Broad definition of measures, but measures of local governments excluded Measures of local governments excluded

The 2016 model, reflected for example in India's treaty with Kyrgyzstan, is built around an enterprise operated by the investor and excludes portfolio investments, so a passive minority stake is unlikely to be protected under treaties of that type. The 2024 India–UAE treaty, by contrast, covers shares and portfolio investment, so the question addressed in RAKIA, i.e. whether action against the company reaches the shareholder's investment, remains relevant to UAE investors, although it will be decided under different wording and subject to that treaty's own conditions and exclusions.

Older treaties also remain relevant. Many of the treaties India terminated in 2016 and 2017 contain survival clauses that continue to protect investments made before termination for a further period, and those treaties typically use broad asset-based definitions similar to the one considered in RAKIA. Investors with legacy investments should check whether such protection continues to apply.

A Structuring Checklist

The decision does not change the rule that treaty protection depends on the words of the specific treaty. However, it offers several practical lessons for anyone investing into India through a holding company or a joint venture.

Identify the treaty and its definition of investment. Whether the treaty is asset-based or enterprise-based, and whether it excludes portfolio investments, will determine whether a minority stake is protected at all. This is the first question for a non-controlling investor. Hold through a jurisdiction whose treaty fits the stake. A minority investor relying on treaty protection should consider holding through a jurisdiction whose treaty with India covers shares and portfolio investment, while ensuring that the holding entity meets the treaty's definition of investor, which in recent treaties may require substantial business activities in that jurisdiction. Document the purpose of the investment. The Court of Appeal treated RAKIA's shareholding as capital invested in the project the company was formed to establish. Shareholders' agreements, investment approvals and board papers that record the project for which capital is contributed will help establish that connection if the State acts against the company's business. Consider direct rights where possible. RAKIA could not treat ANRAK's supply contract as its own asset. An investor that wants protection for key contracts or licences should consider whether it can hold direct contractual rights, for example under a direct agreement or a tripartite arrangement, rather than relying solely on rights held by the company. Record capital commitments and credit support. Contributions such as share pledges and guarantees given to support the company's financing may themselves be argued to form part of the investment, although two members of the Court reserved their view on the pledge, so this should not be relied on alone. Watch the time limits. The 2013 treaty required claims to be brought within five years of knowledge of the measure and the resulting loss, and recent treaties impose their own limitation and local remedies periods. Disputes involving State action should be assessed for treaty implications promptly. Think about the seat. RAKIA's arbitration was seated in London, so the tribunal's jurisdictional decision was reviewed by the English courts, which decide such questions afresh. The choice of seat in a treaty arbitration determines which courts will have the final word on jurisdiction.

Conclusion

India's loss in RAKIA is significant less for its immediate result, which only sends the dispute back to the tribunal, than for the reasoning that produced it. The Court of Appeal accepted that a 12 percent shareholder owned none of the company's assets, and still held that the State's cancellation of the company's raw material supply applied directly to its investment, because the investment was capital committed to the project the company was formed to carry out. For investors under treaties with broad asset-based definitions, that is an important protection for minority and joint venture stakes. For those investing under India's newer treaties, the lesson is that the question whether a stake is protected will be answered by the treaty's definition of investment, and the time to check it is when the holding structure is chosen, not after the State has acted.