Corporate & Commercial Updates - Sep - Oct 2026

Regulatory Updates

Sep- Oct 2026

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA UPDATES

Amendments to KYC Directions for Banks: September 18, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) issued six parallel amendments to the following KYC Directions

The amendments extend to Foreign Portfolio Investors (“FPIs”) an existing facility under the KYC framework that permits certain non-resident customers, including Non-Resident Indians (“NRIs”) and Persons of Indian Origin (“PIOs”), to provide original certified copies of specified documents in lieu of the standard certification process.

The amended provisions permit the relevant banks to accept original certified copies certified by specified overseas authorities, including authorised officials of overseas branches of Scheduled Commercial Banks registered in India, branches of overseas banks with which Indian banks have relationships, Notaries Public abroad, Court Magistrates, Judges, and Indian Embassies or Consulates General.

The amendments take effect immediately. For banks and FPIs, the changes provide an alternative document-certification route for onboarding and KYC verification, subject to the conditions specified in the applicable Directions.

Minimum Capital Requirements for Market Risk: September 21, 2026

The RBI issued the Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks - Minimum Capital Require-ments for Market Risk) Directions, 2026, on September 21, 2026. The Directions consolidate and update the framework for calculating minimum capital requirements for market risk and will come into effect on April 1, 2027. They apply to commercial banks, excluding Small Finance Banks, Payments Banks and Local Area Banks. 1

Classification of the banking book and trading book: The Directions clarify the boundary between the banking book and the trading book. Instruments classified as Held for Trading (“HFT”) will form part of the trading book, while instruments under Held to Maturity (“HTM”), Available for Sale (“AFS”), Fair Value Through Profit and Loss (“FVTPL”) non-HFT, and investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates will generally remain in the banking book, subject to the applicable classification requirements.

Restrictions on reclassification:

Banks cannot reclassify instruments between the banking book and the trading book for regulatory arbitrage. Where reclassification results in a reduction in total capital requirements, the difference must be maintained as a disclosed Pillar 1 capital surcharge.

Market risk coverage and capital calculation:

Market risk requirements cover interest rate risk and equity risk for trading book instruments, as well as foreign exchange risk, including gold and precious metals, for both trading book and banking book positions.

Banks are required to use the Simplified Standardised Approach for calculating risk-weigh-ted assets for market risk. The capital requirement is based on three principal risk classes: interest rate risk, equity risk and foreign exchange risk. The Directions also prescribe specific capital charges for interest rate risk based on the nature, credit quality and residual maturity of debt securities, with different treatment for government securities, foreign government securities and other categories of issuers.

Foreign exchange risk and structural positions: Foreign exchange risk arising from both the trading book and the banking book must be considered for market risk capital requirements. Banks may exclude eligible structural foreign exchange positi-ons, including certain investments in overseas subsidiaries, joint ventures and branches, from their Net Open Position, subject to specified conditions. The exclusion must be designed to neutralise the impact of exchange rate movements on the bank’s capital ratio, documented, consistently applied and reviewed at least quarterly.

Hedging and internal risk transfers:

Banks may use internal risk transfers between their banking and trading books for hedging purposes, subject to documentation and external hedging requirements. Specific provisions have also been introduced for credit risk, general interest rate risk and Credit Valuation Adjustment (“CVA”)-related hedges.

Ongoing capital maintenance:

Banks must maintain the required market risk capital on a continuous basis, including at the close of each business day, rather than merely meeting the requirement at periodic reporting dates.

Novation of OTC Derivative Contracts: September 22, 2026

The RBI finalised its framework governing the novation of over-the-counter (“OTC”) derivative contracts following feedback on the draft directions issued in 2025. The instructions have been incorporated into the respective regulatory directions governing OTC foreign-exchange derivatives, interest-rate derivatives, government-securities derivatives and credit derivatives. 2

The framework applies to eligible market participants and consolidates the applicable requirements across the relevant derivative directions. It is intended to provide a common regulatory treatment for the novation of OTC derivative contracts.

The instructions apply to any novation undertaken on or after September 22, 2026.

Valuation of InvIT and REIT Units: September 22, 2026

The RBI issued parallel amendments to the investment portfolio directions applicable to Commercial Banks, Local Area Banks, Small Finance Banks, Payments Banks and All India Financial Institutions. The amendments establish specific valuation treatment for units and other unquoted instruments issued by Infrastructure Investment Trusts (“InvITs”) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”).3

Quoted securities and units of InvITs and REITs are to be valued in accordance with the existing treatment for quoted securities. Unquoted units are generally to be valued at the Net Asset Value (“NAV”) disclosed by the relevant InvIT or REIT. Where the trust fails to compute and disclose NAV in accordance with the applicable Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) regulations, or where the units are classified as infrequently traded, the value is to be treated as ₹1 for the purposes of the relevant RBI Directions.

The five amendments are substantively aligned but have been issued separately for each category of regulated entity. The changes take effect from the date of issue.

Amendment to FEMA Regulations on Export and Import of Goods and Services: September 22, 2026

The RBI amended the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) Regulations, 2026. The amendment reduces the general period for realisation and repatriation of export proceeds from fifteen months to nine months and the period specified in the first proviso from eighteen months to twelve months.4

Exporters placed on the Caution List as on September 30, 2026, continue to be governed by the relevant existing RBI order until their removal from the Caution List.

The amendment also empowers Authorised Dealers to handle specified export, import and merchanting-trade transactions undertaken before October 1, 2026, which previously required RBI approval under the earlier FEMA framework. The amendment comes into force on October 1, 2026.

Government of India-Supported Line of Credit for the Maldives - September 23, 2026

The RBI notified a ₹4,850 crore Government of India-supported Line of Credit (“LoC”) extended by the Export-Import Bank of India (“Exim Bank”) to the Government of Maldives for financing developmental projects in the Maldives. The LoC became effective on August 27, 2026. 5

Eligible goods and services exported from India may be financed under the LoC, subject to their eligibility under India’s Foreign Trade Policy and approval by Exim Bank under the relevant financing arrangements.

At least 75% of the contract value of eligible goods, works and services must be supplied from India. The remaining 25% may be procured from outside India by the seller for the eligible contract.

Individual Credit Agreements will be entered into under the umbrella LoC following the identification and approval of projects, with each individual credit having a minimum value of ₹500 crore. Shipments under the LoC must be declared through the prescribed Export Declaration Form or Shipping Bill.

No agency commission is payable for exports under the LoC. However, exporters may pay such commission from their own resources or their Exchange Earners’ Foreign Currency (“EEFC”) Account, subject to applicable RBI requirements and after realisation of the full eligible export value.

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (SEBI) UPDATES

Consultation on Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery for Market Infrastructure Institutions: September 15, 2026

SEBI proposed measures to strengthen the Business Continuity Plan and Disaster Recovery framework of Market Infrastructure Institutions (“MIIs”), with a focus on improving operational resilience and ensuring effective recovery from disruptions.6

The extended mechanism will allow Clearing Members to submit compliance reports through a single platform, with the reports being made available to all Clearing Corporations with which the member is registered, thereby removing the need for multiple submissions.

The duration of mock Disaster Recovery drills is proposed to be reduced, with MIIs permitted to commence operations from the Primary Data Centre and subsequently switch to the Disaster Recovery Site. The drill would continue for at least four hours, including the switchover.

MIIs would be required to conduct comprehensive stress testing covering transaction volumes, database records and table sizes, along with regular testing of fault-tolerance mechanisms to ensure that redundant systems operate effectively in the event of component failures.

The proposed framework would require MIIs to test realistic disruption scenarios and system loads, including system limits, boundary conditions, error logging and configuration differences between the Primary Data Centre, Near Site and Disaster Recovery Site. Such scenarios would also be reviewed by the Standing Committee on Technology.

Stock Exchanges would be required to establish mechanisms for recovering trade data from Clearing Corporations where replication of data at the Near Site or Disaster Recovery Site is disrupted.

SEBI invited public comments on the proposals until October 5, 2026.

Extension of Samuhik Prativedan Manch to Clearing Members: September 17, 2026

SEBI extended the Samuhik Prativedan Manch, a technology-based common reporting mechanism, to Clearing Members who are also stock brokers and hold memberships with multiple Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations.7

The extended mechanism will allow Clearing Members to submit compliance reports through a single platform, with the reports being made available to all Clearing Corporations with which the member is registered, thereby removing the need for multiple submissions.

The first phase will commence on September 30, 2026, and will cover 14 compliance reports, representing approximately 60% of the reporting requirements of eligible Clearing Members.

The second phase is proposed to commence on December 31, 2026, and will consider bringing the remaining compliance reports of Clearing Members within the common reporting mechanism. SEBI will also examine the feasibility of extending the mechanism to Professional Clearing Members having memberships with multiple Clearing Corporations.

Approximately 1,066 Clearing Members who are also stock brokers and have multiple memberships with Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations are expected to benefit from the initiative through simplified reporting requirements and reduced compliance costs.

Key Decisions at the SEBI Board Meeting: September 24, 2026

The SEBI Board approved several regulatory measures concerning portfolio management, settlement proceedings, advertising, REITs, InvITs, listed debt securities and investor protection.

Portfolio Managers:

The Board approved the introduction of the SEBI (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2026, which will replace the 2020 framework. The revised framework proposes greater flexibility for Portfolio Managers, including investments in IPOs, primary debt issuances, certain unlisted debt securities, foreign securities and exchange-traded derivatives, along with measures to simplify compliance.

Settlement of administrative and civil proceedings: The Board approved the SEBI (Settlement of Administrative and Civil Proceedings) Regulations, 2026, which will replace the existing settlement framework. The new framework provides for settlement amounts, disgorgement of wrongful gains and remedial or regulatory terms, along with a revised formula for determining settlement amounts.

Common Advertisement Code:

A Common Advertisement Code was approved for specified SEBI-regulated entities, including6 Stock Brokers, Depository Participants, Investment Advisers, Research Analysts, Online Bond Platform Providers, Portfolio Managers and Mutual Funds or Asset Management Companies.

The framework removes mandatory prior approval for most advertisements and instead introduces post-issuance reporting within three working days, while permitting celebrity endorsements subject to specified safeguards.

REITs, InvITs and listed debt securities:

The Board approved amendments relating to REITs, InvITs and listed debt securities. These include permitting Depository Receipts against units of REITs and InvITs, changes to unitholder voting requirements and exit-offer provisions, and removal of the requirement for an issuer listing non-convertible debentures (“NCDs”) for the first time to mandatorily list all its outstanding unlisted NCDs.

Alternative Investment Funds and Accredited Investors:

The Board also approved measures concerning Alternative Investment Fund (“AIF”) investor protection and the Accredited Investor framework. Investor protection provisions applicable to trust-form AIFs will be extended to AIFs irrespective of their legal form, while accreditation may additionally be undertaken by specified AIF managers, Asset Management Companies (“AMCs”) and Portfolio Managers and may be based on prescribed levels of securities-market exposure.

Master Circular for Debenture Trustees: September 28, 2026

SEBI issued a revised Master Circular for Debenture Trustees, consolidating the applicable regulatory requirements into a single framework and superseding the earlier Master Circular dated August 13, 2025. The framework covers registered Debenture Trustees and also prescribes requirements for issuers, credit rating agencies, stock exchanges and depositories. 8

Due diligence and security creation:

Debenture Trustees are required to undertake due diligence in relation to the issue and creation of security, including verification of documents, creation and registration of charges, and continuous monitoring of compliance with the terms of the issue. Trustees must also maintain appropriate systems and infrastructure for carrying out these functions.

Monitoring of security cover:

The Master Circular prescribes requirements for monitoring security cover, including periodic Security Cover Certificates and valuation of secured assets. Issuers must provide the relevant certificates to Debenture Trustees within 60 days of the end of each quarter, or within 75 days for the last quarter, following which the Trustee must submit them to the stock exchange within 75 days or 90 days, respectively.

Recovery Expense Fund:

Issuers are required to establish a Recovery Expense Fund equivalent to 0.01% of the issue size, subject to a maximum of ₹25 lakh per issuer. The Fund is intended to enable the Debenture Trustee to meet expenses connected with enforcement and recovery proceedings in the event of default.

Covenant monitoring:

The framework strengthens the monitoring of financial and security-related covenants. Debenture

Action in the event of default:

In the event of default by an issuer, the Master Circular prescribes timelines for informing debenture holders, obtaining their consent and convening meetings where required. For privately placed securities, investors are to be notified within three days of the default, with the prescribed approval thresholds being 75% by value and 60% by number at the ISIN level for specified enforcement or restructuring decisions.

Disclosure and investor grievances:

Debenture Trustees are required to disclose specified information on their websites and to stock exchanges, including breaches of security cover and certain consents or permissions granted to issuers. Investor grievances must also be addressed within the prescribed timelines, with Action Taken Reports to be filed on the SEBI Complaints Redress System (“SCORES”) platform.

Outsourcing and anti-money laundering requirements: The Master Circular regulates outsourcing and conflicts of interest by restricting the outsourcing of core business and compliance functions. It also requires Debenture Trustees to comply with applicable anti-money laundering requirements, including registration or re-registration with the Financial Intelligence Unit–India’s FINNET 2.0 system.

Separate Business Unit for non- SEBI- regulated activities:

Debenture Trustees are required to implement the framework concerning non-SEBI-regulated activities through a Separate Business Unit under Regulation 9C, with the prescribed arrangements to be implemented by October 27, 2026.

The new Master Circular also preserves actions taken, pending applications, accrued rights and liabilities arising under the superseded framework.

Exemption from Mandatory Merchant Banker Appointment for Certain Private Placements: October 7, 2026

SEBI relaxed the mandatory requirement to appoint a merchant banker for certain private placements of debt securities and non-convertible redeemable preference shares with a face value of ₹10,000, subject to the following conditions:

Eligible issuers: The issuer must be regulated by SEBI, RBI, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (“IRDAI”) or the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (“PFRDA”), and must have been listed for at least one year, with no pending fines or penalties for applicable non-compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“LODR Regulations”).

Repayment track record: The issuer must have no defaults in specified debt repayment or interest/dividend obligations during the previous three financial years and the current financial year.

Security and credit rating: The securities must generally be senior and secured by a first or pari passu charge, and carry a minimum credit rating of AA-. Central Public Sector Enterprises (“CPSEs”), Public Sector Undertakings (“PSUs”) and statutory bodies are permitted to issue unsecured securities.

Certification and exchange confirmation: The prescribed statutory auditor certification and stock exchange confirmation requirements must be met.

Footnotes

1 https://rbi.org.in/Scripts/NotificationUser.aspx?Id=13705&Mode=0

2 https://rbi.org.in/Scripts/NotificationUser.aspx?Id=13705&Mode=0

3 https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/NotificationUser.aspx?

4 https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/NotificationUser.aspx?

5 https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/NotificationUser.aspx

6 https://www.sebi.gov.in/reports-and-statistics/reports/sep2026/consultation-paper-on-measures-to-strengthen-business-continuityplan-bcp-and-disaster-recovery-dr-of-market-infrastructure-institutions-miis_104492.html

7 https://www.sebi.gov.in/media-and-notifications/press-releases/sep2026/key-decisions-taken-in-the-sebi-board-meeting-dated-24th-september2026_104725.html

8 https://www.sebi.gin/legal/master-circulars/sep-2026/master-circular-for-debenture-trustees_104743.html