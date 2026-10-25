Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 25 OCTOBER 2026

CCI Finds HP India And Five Resellers Guilty Of Bid Rigging In Government Tenders For Personal System Products

AZB & Partners
AZB & Partners
Contributor
AZB & Partners

AZB & Partners

AZB & Partners, one of India’s premier law firms was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to...

View firm profile
Explore more from AZB & Partners

The CCI examined allegations of cartelisation among HP India, an OEM of personal system products (laptops, desktops, workstations, thin clients, and related accessories), and 10 of its Tier-2 resellers in relation to GeM tenders in the Delhi region for the supply of personal system products exceeding INR one crore in value.

IndiaAntitrust/Competition Law
AZB & Partners
AZB & Partners
Author LinkedIn connections

Suo Moto Case No. 07 of 2020, In Re: Cartelisation amongst HP India and its resellers in the sale and supply of Personal System Products in India

Background

The CCI examined allegations of cartelisation among HP India, an OEM of personal system products (laptops, desktops, workstations, thin clients, and related accessories), and 10 of its Tier-2 resellers in relation to GeM tenders in the Delhi region for the supply of personal system products exceeding INR one crore in value. The case originated from a lesser penalty application filed by HP India itself under Section 46 of the Act pursuant to which the CCI formed a prima facie opinion and directed the DG to investigate the matter.

The DG’s investigation analysed 60 GeM tenders, shortlisted 41 that met the prescribed criteria, and further narrowed the examination to 30 tenders in which HP India and/or its resellers participated. Incriminating email evidence was found in respect of seven GeM tenders establishing collusion among HP India and its resellers. The modus operandi involved HP India communicating bid prices to designated resellers, restricting the issuance of MAFs to limit participation, and directing resellers to submit support/cover bids thereby manipulating the reverse auction process on GeM to enhance its own chances of emerging as the lowest bidder (‘L-1’).

CCI Findings

At the threshold, a common ground was raised by resellers regarding their relation with HP India is vertical in nature and not horizontal thereby meaning that Section 3(3) of the Act is not applicable. The CCI rejected the same and held that both HP India and its resellers participated as competing bidders in the same GeM tenders and emerged as L-1 in various instances. Further, while bidding for a particular tender, the OEM and resellers ‘stepped into the shoes of competitors’ and were in a competing horizontal relationship.

The CCI found that HP India was at the centre of the entire collusive arrangement as it used its control over MAFs and transfer prices both essential for reseller participation in any GeM tender to dictate bid prices, restrict reseller participation by withholding MAFs on the pretext of ‘tagged accounts’, and direct resellers to upload documents and quote specific prices. In tenders where HP India participated directly, it was already aware of the resellers’ prices (having communicated them itself), giving it a decisive advantage to manipulate bid outcomes.

With respect to individual resellers, the CCI undertook a granular, evidence-based assessment of each party’s role. It found contravention against five resellers, where evidence demonstrated either admissions of submitting bids on HP India’s directions, email communications dictating bid prices (as distinct from transfer prices), or participation in tenders on OEM instructions without any material to show independent price determination. Conversely, the CCI exonerated the remaining five resellers on the grounds that, either the communications were limited to routine business inquiries for transfer prices and MAFs, the resellers had quoted prices independently of HP India’s suggestions, or there was insufficient evidence to establish that they acted in concert with HP India.

On the question of AAEC, the CCI rejected the contention that the presumption under Section 3(3) stood rebutted on account of inter-brand competition from other OEMs such as Dell, Acer, and Lenovo. The CCI observed that HP India’s control over transfer prices and MAF issuance enabled it to regulate and enhance participation of its resellers in a given tender, thereby distorting the price discovery mechanism. Neither the monetary threshold set out in the prima facie Order nor the MSME status of certain resellers could serve as a defence, clarifying that there is no monetary threshold safeguard under the provisions of the Act.

In view of the foregoing, the CCI held HP India and five of its resellers to have acted in contravention of Section 3(3)(d) read with Section 3(1) of the Act. HP India did not receive a 100% reduction in penalty, as the CCI granted only a partial reduction due to its orchestrating role. Further contravening resellers penalised at a lower rate as compared to HP India with reductions accounting for mitigating factors such as MSME status, limited role, cooperation during investigation, and first-time contravention.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

An Update On India’s Proposed Digital Competition Law

India’s proposed Digital Competition Law has evolved through several stages, from the 2022 Parliamentary Committee report and the 2024 Committee on Digital Competition Law’s draft Bill, through a 2025 government reconsideration, to renewed Parliamentary backing for an ex-ante framework in August 2026. Drawing on comparative experience from the EU, UK, and Japan, this article argues that legislative reform must be matched by a strengthened Competition Commission of India if ex-ante regulation is to work in practice.
IndiaAntitrust/Competition Law
Corporate Professionals - Advisors & Advocates
Corporate Professionals - Advisors & Advocates
Article

Competition Law Updates August 2026

On 13 July 2026, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed penalties exceeding ₹142 crore on HP India and several reselers under Section 27 of the Competition Act, 2002 (Competition Act) for cartelisation and bid rigging in the sale and supply of HP personal system products, including laptops, desktops, workstations and accessories (Computers Case), and ink and toner cartridges (Cartridges Case). The orders arose from lesser penalty applications filed by HP India under Section 46 of the Competition Act read with the CCI (Lesser Penalty) Regulations, 2009.
IndiaAntitrust/Competition Law
King, Stubb & Kasiva
King, Stubb & Kasiva
Article

Sectoral Regulatory Laws And The Competition Commission Of India: Revisiting The Interface After The Amendment Act Of 2023

India has two regulatory layers- sector regulators since the 1990s and the CCI, which alone handles competition matters since 2002, and this has created real gaps and clashes, as seen in telecom, electricity, aviation, and conflicting court rulings. The article argues this isn’t a genuine conflict but a design flaw as the CCI is best placed to judge competition consistently, while sectoral regulators bring technical expertise the CCI lacks. This gap was flagged back in 2011 in a policy draft that was never implemented. The article proposes practical fixes, mandatory coordination, sunset clauses for outdated rules, and a revived regulator forum.
IndiaAntitrust/Competition Law
Corporate Professionals - Advisors & Advocates
Corporate Professionals - Advisors & Advocates
Article

Rethinking E-Commerce Compliance: Key Changes Under The Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026

On September 9, 2026, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Consumer Affairs) notified the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026 (“Amendment Rules”), amending the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 (“E-Commerce Rules”). The Amendment Rules will come into force on January 1, 2027.
IndiaConsumer Protection
AZB & Partners
AZB & Partners
Article

Enhancement Of PF Wage Ceiling To INR 25,000

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has issued a notification dated September 17, 2026, notifying INR 25,000 per month as the new wage ceiling for the purposes of the provident fund provisions (“PF“) of the Code on Social Security, 2020 (“SS Code”). The notification is effective from September 17, 2026. The wage ceiling was last revised 12 years ago in September 2014, when it was increased from INR 6,500 per month to INR 15,000 per month.
IndiaEmployment and HR
AZB & Partners
AZB & Partners
Article

FCRA Amendment Rules, 2026: Key Changes And Practical Implications

AZB & Partners provides important disclaimers regarding the nature and purpose of their website, clarifying that no solicitation or advertising has occurred and that the information is provided solely at the user's request. The firm outlines the limitations of the website content and emphasizes that accessing it does not create a lawyer-client relationship. Users are informed about their responsibilities when using the site and the firm's intellectual property rights over the content.
IndiaCorporate/Commercial Law
AZB & Partners
AZB & Partners
Article

New Social Security Schemes For Employees In India

India has introduced three new social security schemes under the Code on Social Security, 2020, effective July 1, 2026, fundamentally restructuring the country's provident fund, pension, and insurance frameworks. These schemes replace decades-old regulations and introduce special provisions including enrollment campaigns, damage relief programs, and retrospective exemptions for establishments. The new framework maintains contribution structures while introducing significant operational changes and transitio
IndiaEmployment and HR
AZB & Partners
AZB & Partners