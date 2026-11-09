The Class Action Weekly Wire – Episode 171: "100% De Agave” Tequila Labeling Suit Dismissed By Washington Federal Court (Video)

Duane Morris Takeaway: This week’s episode features Duane Morris partner Jerry Maatman and associates Jamar Davis and Kenny Tran with their analysis of a Washington federal court’s dismissal of a product labeling class action brought by Costco customers over its “100% de Agave” Kirkland tequila.

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Episode Transcript

Jerry Maatman: Welcome back, everyone, to our podcast, the Class Action Weekly Wire. I’m Jerry Maatman, a partner at Duane Morris, and joining me today here from our Los Angeles office are my colleagues, Jamar Davis and Kenny Tran. Thank you, gentlemen, for both being here.

Jamar Davis: Thank you for having me, Jerry.

Kenny Tran: Happy to be here, Jerry.

Jerry: Today, we’ll be discussing an interesting class action decision involving Costco’s Kirkland Signature Tequila and allegations that products labeled “100% de Agave” actually contained alcohol derived from other sources. The case is called Salisbury v. Costco Wholesale Corporation, and it was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Recently, Judge Kymberly Evanson dismissed the proposed class action with prejudice, and what makes the ruling particularly interesting is that the court did not ultimately decide whether or not Costco’s tequila was adulterated. Instead, it concluded that based on international comity and the act of state doctrine, it prevented a U.S. court from adjudicating the plaintiff’s claims. Jamar, can you give us some background? What were the plaintiffs alleging here?

Jamar: Absolutely. The case involved five Kirkland tequila products: Blanco, Resposado, Añejo, Cristalino, and Extra Añejo. Each was labeled “100% de Agave”, and Costco represented that the products were made in Jalisco, Mexico, using 100% Blue Agave. Fourteen plaintiffs from nine states allege that they purchased the tequila between 2019 and 2025 in reliance on those representations. They claimed the products contained cheaper, non-agave alcohol, and that they either would not have purchased them or would have paid less if they had known that. The plaintiffs asserted a federal RICO claim and proposed a nationwide class action under Washington Consumer Protection Law and a number of state law claims.

Jerry: Any of the plaintiffs claimed in this case to have scientific testing that supported their allegations in the complaint. What did that testing show?

Kenny: So, they relied on a methodology called SNIF-NMR testing. We’ll call it “SNF and NMR” testing for short, which the complaint alleged could identify the plant origin of ethanol. The plaintiffs commissioned testing of Kirkland tequila samples and alleged none of them had met the threshold they said would indicate alcohol derived entirely from agave sugars. But that evidence ultimately presented a significant problem, because substantially similar allegations based on SNIF and MRR testing had already been considered by Mexican regulatory authorities. Mexico’s DGN, essentially their National Standards and Regulations Authority, considered a complaint involving Kirkland Tequila concluded that SNIF and MRR testing was not competent or sufficient evidence to establish noncompliance with Mexico’s tequila standards. It dismissed that complaint as inadmissible and unfounded, and a separate Mexican criminal proceeding involving similar allegations also ended in a decision not to prosecute.

Jerry: So, Jamar, how did the U.S. court treat that mosaic of background facts in terms of what had occurred in Mexico?

Jamar: The plaintiffs tried to characterize the lawsuit as a domestic consumer protection case. They were U.S. consumers who purchased products in U.S. stores from an American company. But the court concluded that characterization did not account for the central issue underlying their claims, which was whether the tequila had been adulterated during production. Tequila can legally be produced only in Mexico, and its production, authentication, and certification are governed by a comprehensive Mexican regulatory system. U.S. law also requires tequila to be produced in Mexico in compliance with Mexican law. That led the court to apply the doctrine of international comity.

Jerry: And Kenny, what did that analysis look like in terms of the court then looking into that particular issue?

Kenny: So, the court considered the interests of both countries and the adequacy of the Mexican proceedings. It acknowledged that the United States had an interest because the plaintiffs were American consumers. Costco was an American corporation, and the alleged misconduct implicated U.S. consumer protection concerns. But the court found that most of the conduct at the heart of the dispute, including the alleged adulteration, the production, authentication, and the certification of tequila, all occurred in Mexico. So, Mexico’s interests were particularly strong because tequila is a distinctive product in Mexico, and is governed by Mexico’s regulatory framework. The court also pointed to the U.S. regulations and the USMCA as recognizing Mexico’s authority over tequila production.

Jerry: I found it interesting that the plaintiffs argued, as one might expect, that they couldn’t obtain justice, and that the same consumer protection remedies available under Washington state law were unavailable in Mexico. How did that argument fly?

Jamar: Absolutely. So, the court acknowledged that Costco had not established that these U.S. plaintiffs could pursue these same claims or obtain the same remedies in Mexico. But the court concluded that the absence of an identical remedy did not make the Mexican proceedings inadequate. Instead, it emphasized that the plaintiffs had not shown fraud, manifest injustice, or a failure of fundamental procedural fairness in those proceedings. The court ultimately held that international comity warranted dismissal of plaintiffs’ claims.

Jerry: And Kenny, Costco had a second defense that independently supported dismissal, what they characterized as the act of state doctrine. Could you explain the background on that concept?

Kenny: Of course, Jerry. So, the active state doctrine generally prevents U.S. courts from sitting in on judgment on certain official acts of foreign sovereigns within their own territory. The court determined that both the DGN and Mexico’s CRT, their Tequila Regulatory Council, had undertaken official acts for purposes of that doctrine. The CRT had certified Kirkland tequila as 100% agave, while the DGN had rejected adulteration allegations based on SNIF and NMR testing. So, if the U.S. courts had accepted plaintiffs’ theory and found that the products were adulterated based on that testing, it wouldn’t necessarily conflict with those Mexican determinations. The court concluded that at the active state doctrine, therefore, independently required dismissal.

Jerry: I thought that the court’s distinction was very important. It was not making a factual finding, of course, that the plaintiffs’ testing methodologies were wrong, or conclusively determining that the tequila only obtained agave alcohol. Instead, it basically concluded that adjudication of the plaintiff’s theory without official actions taken in Mexico under its tequila regulatory system would implicate all of these concerns. So, let’s finish with the practical implications. Jamar, what are the biggest takeaways for companies in this situation?

Jamar: For companies selling internationally regulated products, I think the first takeaway is to understand the regulatory framework behind the representations appearing on the actual product. Here, Mexico’s certification process was not merely background evidence. It became central to Costco’s defense because the very representation the plaintiffs challenged depended on a designation regulated in Mexico, and U.S. law itself looks to Mexican requirements governing tequila production.

Jerry: Kenny, how far should companies read this decision? Is regulatory approval something that would insulate them from consumer fraud class actions?

Kenny: No, this was a very specific regulatory situation. What companies should take away is that when a class action challenges an imported or internationally regulated product. Counsel should ask at the outset whether the plaintiffs’ theory would require the court to contradict a foreign government certification or a regulatory determination. If it would, doctrines like international comity and the active state doctrine may provide important threshold defenses.

Jerry: And I think there’s also a broader litigation lesson to be learned here as well. Costco did not win because the federal court decided as a factual matter that the plaintiffs were wrong. It won, basically, because the court concluded that it was not the appropriate tribunal to make the determination that the plants wanted. That means companies, engaged in defending product labeling class actions should think about concepts far beyond whether the label is technically accurate. They should examine the entire regulatory chain, both domestically and internationally, particularly where a product is manufactured or regulated abroad, and its labeling or its certification may depend on that country’s regulatory regime.

Well, Jamar and Kenny, thanks so much for joining me, and thank you to our listeners for tuning in. We’ll see you next time on the Class Action Weekly Wire.

Kenny: It was great to be here, Jerry. Thanks to all the listeners for joining in.

Jamar: Thanks for having me, Jerry, and thanks, listeners.