Preventing Workplace Sexual Harassment: A Transatlantic Comparison Of Employer Obligations In The US & UK

For employers, responding to a sexual-harassment complaint is not enough; regulators and courts on both sides of the Atlantic now want to know what was done to stop the harassment from happening in the first place. In the United Kingdom, that shift becomes concrete on October 30, 2026, when employers must take “all reasonable steps” - up from the existing “reasonable steps” - to prevent workplace sexual harassment, and may be liable for harassment by third parties unless they can show sufficient prevention efforts. The United States is moving in the same direction: California, New York State and New York City have expanded prevention obligations, mandated training, lowered liability thresholds and broadened employer accountability. Although the legal frameworks differ, the message is consistent – employers are expected to identify workplace risks, maintain effective reporting procedures and act proactively to prevent misconduct. In this article, we compare how the UK, New York State, New York City and California frameworks differ and how they are evolving. We also offer practical guidance to help employers on both sides of the Atlantic meet their growing duties in this complex and sensitive area.

How the Prevention Frameworks Differ

United Kingdom

The Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Act 2023, effective October 26, 2024, requires employers to take “reasonable steps” to prevent sexual harassment in the course of employment. The duty is anticipatory: employers are expected to identify and address workplace-specific risks before misconduct occurs and to document their prevention efforts. The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) may enforce the duty without an individual claim, and a tribunal may increase compensation by up to 25% for noncompliance.

Beginning October 30, 2026, the Employment Rights Act 2025 will require employers to take all reasonable steps and will extend potential liability to third-party harassment unless the employer can establish the required preventative efforts. Failing to meet this increased standard risks direct enforcement action from the Equality and Human Rights Commission or an automatic compensation uplift of up to 25% in successful Employment Tribunal claims.

What constitutes “all reasonable steps” will depend on the employer’s circumstances, including its size, sector and any further steps that can reasonably be taken. The UK framework increasingly focuses on what employers did to prevent harassment before it occurred, not simply how they responded after receiving a complaint.

US Federal Law

Title VII creates no standalone failure-to-prevent claim and does not expressly require training or other preventative measures. Instead, prevention is encouraged through the Faragher/Ellerth defense, under which an employer may avoid or limit liability in certain circumstances by showing that it took reasonable steps to prevent and promptly address harassment and that the employee unreasonably failed to use available reporting mechanisms. Federal harassment claims also generally require conduct that is sufficiently severe or pervasive to alter the employee’s working conditions. Federal law focuses more on whether actionable harassment occurred and how the employer responded than on imposing affirmative prevention obligations.

California

California Government Code section 12940(k) makes it unlawful to fail to take all reasonable steps necessary to prevent discrimination and harassment, creating an affirmative prevention obligation and a separate failure-to-prevent cause of action. Employers should maintain legally compliant training, policies, reporting channels, investigation procedures, corrective-action protocols and other preventative measures. Liability may arise from underlying misconduct, as well as deficiencies in prevention and response efforts.

New York State and New York City

Neither New York State nor New York City has adopted the UK’s new “all reasonable steps” standard or created a standalone failure-to-prevent claim. Both nevertheless strongly incentivize prevention through mandatory training and policy requirements, broad employer-liability standards and lower thresholds for actionable harassment. New York State no longer requires employees to satisfy the federal “severe or pervasive” standard and instead permits claims unless the alleged conduct is limited to petty slights or trivial inconveniences. New York City is even more employee-protective, generally requiring only a showing that an employee was treated less well because of a protected characteristic. New York City also imposes strict liability for certain supervisory harassment. Conduct that may not satisfy federal standards may therefore be actionable under New York law, making preventative measures, accessible reporting channels and prompt investigations especially important.

What Employers Should Do Now

Employers in the U.S. should first confirm that their anti-harassment programs satisfy applicable training, policy, notice and reporting requirements. New York State, New York City and California each impose specific training and policy obligations, while federal law strongly encourages employers to maintain effective prevention programs. Although Title VII, the primary federal anti-discrimination law, does not expressly require a written anti-harassment policy or training, employers with effective prevention and complaint-response programs are better positioned to demonstrate reasonable care in preventing and addressing harassment.

In the UK, employers should prepare for the enhanced duty to take “all reasonable steps” to prevent sexual harassment from October 30. Statutory guidance is expected to be published in 2027 or 2028, after the new regulations have come into effect. In the meantime, updated guidance from ACAS (a UK government body) on Preventing Sexual Harassment and existing guidance from the EHRC, including its Employer 8-Step Guide: Preventing Sexual Harassment at Work and Sexual Harassment and Harassment at Work: Technical Guidance provide helpful advice to employers on how to satisfy the enhanced standard. These materials recommend regular workplace risk assessments, updated anti-harassment policies, effective reporting and complaint procedures, tailored employee and manager training, ongoing monitoring and measures addressing third-party risks posed by clients, customers and contractors. A U.S. program designed for California may already include many of these elements, but multinational employers should not assume that a single global policy will satisfy all local requirements.

Employers should treat third-party harassment as a related but distinct compliance workstream. Again, statutory guidance is expected in the UK after the regulations have come into effect, but employers should assess risks involving clients, customers, vendors, contractors, suppliers and other nonemployees and incorporate “anti-harassment” provisions into third-party contracts. Establishing clear reporting and escalation procedures and training managers to recognize and respond to complaints will also help employers in the UK demonstrate they took “all reasonable steps” to prevent third-party harassment. New York State, New York City, California and federal law likewise may impose liability where employers know or should know of harassment by nonemployees but fail to take appropriate corrective action.

Employers should also review settlement, separation, confidentiality and nondisparagement provisions. New York broadly regulates provisions involving discrimination, harassment and retaliation claims; California protects individuals’ ability to discuss underlying unlawful conduct and the UK increasingly restricts nondisclosure provisions covering harassment, discrimination, related allegations or an employer's response. Although employers may continue to protect trade secrets and other legitimate confidential business information, agreement templates should be tailored by jurisdiction rather than applied globally.