David Webb, senior associate in our IP practice commented:

“The Milan LD’s decision sits in contrast to previous FRAND decisions of the UPC, which have taken a relatively SEP holder-friendly approach. It is particularly noteworthy that the court did not allow the SEP holder to remedy the failure to provide notice to the implementer prior to commencing proceedings, effectively closing off the possibility of an injunction.”

Ericsson v ASUS

On 6 November 2026, the UPC’s Milan LD handed down its first instance decision in Ericsson v ASUS, representing the first successful FRAND defence in the UPC.

The case concerns Ericsson’s SEPs related to video coding technologies that are allegedly essential to the High Efficiency Video Coding standard (HEVC/H.265). Ericsson alleged that ASUS and other defendants had infringed these SEPs by implementing this standard in its laptops, desktop computers and related hardware equipped with processors and graphics processing units.

Although the Milan LD held that ASUS had indirectly infringed Ericsson’s SEPs, it also upheld ASUS’s FRAND defence. In its decision it explained that Ericsson failed to comply with the negotiation procedure laid down by the Court of Justice (ECJ) in Huawei v ZTE before bringing proceedings seeking an injunction.

According to the Milan LD, applying the Huawei/ZTE factors (the so called “FRAND dance”) in a strict sequential way, before filing an action for an injunction the SEP holder must notify the implementer of the alleged infringement, including the patent concerned and details of the infringement. The notice must provide sufficient information to enable the implementer to understand and assess the infringement allegation before deciding whether to enter into a licence agreement, and the implementer must be given sufficient time to consider and respond to the notice before proceedings can be commenced. Importantly, the Milan LD held that an SEP holder’s failure to do so cannot be remedied after the commencement of proceedings to seek injunctive relief.

In light of this finding, the court confirmed that Ericsson was not entitled to an injunction, but could still pursue other relief for ASUS’s infringement of its patents, including damages.

The Milan LD’s approach mirrors the one of the European Commission in its Amicus Curiae in the VoiceAge v HMD case, pending at the Munich Court of Appeals. In that case, the Commission said the ECJ had decided in the Huawei/ZTE decision that mutual behavioural requirements must be met by the parties in a sequential order. This approach was rejected by the Munich appeals court and later the BGH. The BGH and other German courts had previously decided that the ECJ did not require parties to exercise the FRAND factors in a strict sequential manner. The Mannheim district court has applied a procedure that is close to the Commission’s and Milan LD’s approach: It required a notice of infringement before a plaintiff should commence proceedings. In the event that the SEP complaint constitutes the notice of infringement (i.e. there was no separate notice of infringement before the complaint was filed), the Mannheim court offered parties to stay the case for a couple of months in order to enable parallel out of court FRAND negotiations.

As the Milan LD’s decision differs from the approaches of the other UPC courts, it will be interesting to see how the UPC Court of Appeal approaches the matter in a possible appeal. It remains to be seen whether fewer SEP complaints are filed at the Milan LD in the meantime.

Fraunhofer v Acer

Also on 6 November 2026, the Hamburg LD handed down a procedural order in Fraunhofer v Acer, rejecting the defendants’ request to adjourn the oral hearing due to parallel FRAND proceedings before The Hague LD.

The case in the Hamburg LD concerned Fraunhofer’s audio coding patent, which is listed in a standard specification known as the Opus codec, and has been licensed to implementers via the Vectis patent pool. In the Hamburg proceedings, Fraunhofer sought an injunction against Acer, with an oral hearing scheduled for March 2027. In parallel, Acer also faces rate-setting proceedings before The Hague LD brought by another Vectis contributor, Dolby, with a hearing scheduled for May 2027.

The Hamburg LD rejected Acer’s request to adjourn the Hamburg hearing pending the determination of the Vectis pool’s FRAND licensing terms in The Hague. The Hamburg LD held that the fact that there is another case with another pool contributor pending against the same defendant, who raised a FRAND defence in both cases, does not justify postponing the already scheduled oral hearing in Hamburg.

The Hamburg LD highlighted the fact that, while both cases concern the same pool, the parties are not identical. It also noted that it is not uncommon for requests for an injunction to be paralleled by applications for a licence determination at another court, but this does not mean that one “predominates” over the other. The Hamburg LD suggested that a decision at The Hague LD would not settle the dispute once and for all for every pool contributor, although accepted that a decision of an earlier court could be “of factual interest for the next decision”. The Hamburg LD’s decision follows the approach of other courts in comparable scenarios.