1. Key takeaways

Rule 30.1(a) RoP: description amendments cannot alter the patent’s meaning; comprehensive amendments redefining claim scope breach the principle of third-party legal certainty

While a patent proprietor may adapt the description to conform with an amended claim under Rule 30.1(a) RoP, it cannot confer a fundamentally new meaning upon the patent. The patent proprietor’s attempt to retrospectively redact all references to digital signatures to evade prior art was held inadmissible, as it undermines legitimate third-party reliance on the patent specification

Pursuant to Rule 30.1 RoP, a patent proprietor cannot delete or amend dependent claims that have not been challenged in the counterclaim for revocation

Because the parties determine the scope of the dispute, the patent proprietor is procedurally barred from amending or deleting claims that the defendants have not attacked in their revocation counterclaims. Consequently, the patent proprietor’s conditional auxiliary requests deleting an unchallenged dependent claim were rejected as procedurally inadmissible under Rule 30.1 RoP

Under Article 65 UPCA, the patent proprietor bears the burden of substantiating in its written pleadings the standalone validity of dependent claims if the independent claim is revoked

When facing a revocation counterclaim, the patent proprietor must explain in its written briefs why specific dependent claims or combinations remain valid if the main claim falls. Because the patent proprietor failed to provide written substantiation, and only raised oral arguments at the hearing, the asserted dependent claims were revoked automatically alongside the lead independent claim

Pursuant to Article 123(2) EPC, adding an undisclosed diagnostic inference regarding the use of an alternative calculation function constitutes an unallowable extension of subject-matter

During prosecution, the patent proprietor added a feature stating that a failed comparison indicates that an alternative calculation function was used. Because the application as filed contained no direct and unambiguous disclosure that a discrepancy per se reveals the use of a different algorithm, the granted independent claim was declared invalid under Article 138(1)(c) in conjunction with Article 123(2) EPC.

2. Division

Court of First Instance, Local Division Paris

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_530/2025, UPC-CFI-0002281/2025, UPC-CFI-0002285/2025, UPC-CFI-0000003/2026, and UPC-CFI-0002274/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action and counterclaims for revocation (decision on the merits)

5. Parties

Claimant in the infringement action / Defendant in the revocation counterclaims:

KEEEX SAS

Defendants in the infringement action / Counterclaimants for revocation:

Adobe Systems Software Ireland Limited Adobe Inc. OpenAI OpCo LLC OpenAI Ireland Ltd Truepic Inc. Joint Development Foundation Projects LLC Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA)

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 949 070 B1

7. Jurisdictions

UPC (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden)

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 19 RoP

Rule 30.1(a) RoP

Rule 30.2 RoP

Rule 150.2 RoP

Article 25 UPCA

Article 26 UPCA

Article 32(1)(a) UPCA

Article 63 UPCA

Article 65(1), (2), (5) UPCA

Article 69 UPCA

Article 82 UPCA

Article 54(1) EPC

Article 69 EPC

Article 123(2), (3) EPC

Article 138(1)(a), (c) EPC

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