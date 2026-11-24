Key takeaways

Under Rule 263.1 RoP, amending a counterclaim for revocation to add new prior art attacks is generally excluded, however, may be permitted, if the requiremennts of Rule 263.2 RoP are satisfied.

In line with established UPC case law, the LD The Hague remarked that given the front-loaded and expedited nature of UPC proceedings, a defendant cannot belatedly raise an entirely new novelty attack in its counterclaim for revocation unless it proves the amendment could not have been made earlier with reasonable diligence and will not unreasonably hinder the claimant.

In the case at hand, however, the LD granted leave for the defendants to to amend their counterclaim for revocation by introducing a new novelty attack based between the initial filing of the counterclaim and the patent proprietor’s response. The court found that Moderna plausibly demonstrated reasonable diligence in discovering the prior art and that the claimant would not be unreasonably hindered, as it was granted an extension to respond without disrupting the overall procedural timetable.

Reasonable diligence under Rule 263.2(a) RoP is assessed under a plausibility standard.

The defendant met the diligence requirement where a specialized prior art search missed the prior art, which was discovered fortuitously in an unrelated search. The court applied commercial plausibility, concluding no rational litigant would deliberately withhold a highly relevant attack at the risk of preclusion.

No unreasonable hindrance occurs under Rule 263.2(b) RoP where the claimant receives targeted additional response time and the overall procedural calendar is preserved.

Because the request to amend the claim was made well before the defence to the counterclaim for revocation was due, giving the claimant supplementary time to reply to the new attack and formulate auxiliary requests avoided prejudice and respected its right of defence under Rule 263.2(b) RoP.

The court ordered the defendants’ subsequent rejoinder deadline to run from the claimant’s original defence date, thereby maintaining the overall procedural timetable without disruption.

Division

Court of First Instance, Local Division The Hague

UPC number

UPC-CFI-1407/2026 and UPC-CFI-3154/2026

Type of proceedings

Infringement proceedings and counterclaim for revocation (Application for leave to amend the Counterclaim for Revocation pursuant to Rule 263 RoP)

Parties

Claimant (Main Proceedings) / Defendant to Counterclaim:

CureVac Manufacturing GmbH

Defendants (Main Proceedings) / Counterclaimants (Applicants under R. 263 RoP):

Moderna Inc., Moderna Netherlands B.V., Moderna Switzerland GmbH, Moderna Biotech Spain SL, ModernaTX, Inc., Moderna Poland Sp. Z o.o., Moderna Biotech UK Ltd, SAS Moderna France, Moderna Germany GmbH, Moderna Italy S.r.l., Moderna Norway AS, Moderna Sweden AB, Moderna Portugal Unipessoal LDA

Patent(s)

EP 4 108 769

Jurisdictions

UPC

Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 263 RoP (Rule 263.1, Rule 263.2(a), Rule 263.2(b) RoP, Rule 9.1 RoP

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