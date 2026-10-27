Court Of Appeal, October 16, 2026, Order, UPC_CoA_145/2026

1. Key takeaways

Discretionary decisions on belated patent amendments under Rules 30.2 and 263 RoP are subject to limited appellate review

Applications to amend a patent under Rule 30.2 RoP or amend a case under Rule 263 RoP fall within the first-instance court’s judicial discretion. The Court of Appeal will not substitute its own assessment unless the appellant demonstrates that the division exceeded the boundaries of its discretion and could not reasonably have reached the impugned decision.

Applications to amend under Rule 30.2 RoP serve strictly defensive purposes and cannot expand an infringement action, respecting Article 76(1) UPCA

Under Article 76(1) UPCA and Rule 25.1 RoP, the court cannot decide ultra petita. Where unasserted claims are not attacked in a counterclaim for revocation, an amendment incorporating their subject matter cannot serve as a defence against revocation. Rule 30.2 RoP cannot be used as a vehicle to belatedly expand the claimant’s affirmative infringement case.

Belated patent amendments require reasonable diligence under Rules 30.2 and 263.1 RoP, including active alignment with parallel proceedings

Under Rules 30.2 and 263.1 RoP, the applicant must show that the amendment could not have been submitted earlier with reasonable diligence. A patent proprietor pursuing parallel proceedings bears an affirmative duty to coordinate claim sets; more lenient late-filing rules at the European Patent Office do not excuse a failure to diligently align requests before the Unified Patent Court.

Delaying the submission of an application to amend until more than seven weeks after an oral hearing in parallel proceedings – and after written pleadings have closed – fails the requirement of reasonable diligence under Rule 263.1 RoP. Awaiting written minutes does not justify the delay when the hearing’s course is undisputed.

Front-loaded proceedings preclude belated patent amendments that unreasonably hinder the opposing party under Rules 30.2 and 263.1(b) RoP

Unified Patent Court proceedings are strictly front-loaded under point 7 of the Preamble of the Rules of Procedure. Under the principle of proportionality, admitting new claim sets shortly before the interim conference and oral hearing unreasonably hinders the defendants’ conduct of the action by necessitating fresh validity and infringement assessments without adequate time for written briefing.

2. Division

Court of Appeal, Luxembourg (on appeal from Local Division Brussels)

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_145/2026 (impugned order references: UPC_CFI_806/2025, UPC_CFI_185/2026)

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal against a procedural order concerning an application to amend the patent (R. 30.2 and R. 263 RoP)

5. Parties

Appellant (Claimant / Defendant in Counterclaim / Applicant): Barco N.V.;

Respondents (Defendants / Claimants in Counterclaim): Yealink (Xiamen) Network Technology Co., Ltd. and Yealink (Europe) Network Technology B.V.

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 732 827

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 30.2 RoP

Rule 49.2 RoP

Rule 50.2 RoP

Rule 25.1 RoP

Rule 220.2 RoP

Rule 263 RoP

Rule 263.1 RoP

Art. 52(3) UPCA

Art. 76(1) UPCA

Preamble of the RoP (points 3 and 7)

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