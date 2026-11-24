ARTICLE · 24 NOVEMBER 2026
CoA, Order Concerning A Request For Review Of Discretion By The Court Of Appeal Pursuant To R. 220.3 RoP, UPC_CoA_190/2026
Bardehle Pagenberg
IP practitioners with technical expertise As one of Europe’s leading IP law firms, BARDEHLE...View firm profile
Where the Court of Appeal has already established clear principles, no fundamental legal question arises merely because the factual scenario differs slightly.
1. Key takeaways
A “fundamental legal question” requiring appellate review only exists if the question is genuinely doubtful
Where the Court of Appeal has already established clear principles, no fundamental legal question arises merely because the factual scenario differs slightly.
A law firm granted file access under R. 262.1(b) RoP may not pass on complete pleadings or evidence
The law firm may use the information internally for training and client advice, but any transmission of full documents – including summaries – requires a new, named application to the court. The law firm´s professional interest in sharing materials with clients does not outweigh the court´s obligation to maintain individual access control.
2. Division
Court of Appeal
3. UPC number
UPC_CoA_190/2026
4. Type of proceedings
Appeal
5. Parties
Applicant: VOSSIUS & PARTNER Patentanwälte Rechtsanwälte mbB
Respondents: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, HP Deutschland GmbH, HP Inc., , HP Belgium BV, HP Italy S.r.l., HP Finland Oy, HP France SAS, HP PPS Sweden, HP INC Denmark ApS
6. Patent(s)
EP 3 611 989
7. Jurisdictions
UPC
8. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 220.3 RoP; Rule 262.1(b) RoP
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.