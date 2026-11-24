1. Key takeaways

A “fundamental legal question” requiring appellate review only exists if the question is genuinely doubtful

Where the Court of Appeal has already established clear principles, no fundamental legal question arises merely because the factual scenario differs slightly.

A law firm granted file access under R. 262.1(b) RoP may not pass on complete pleadings or evidence

The law firm may use the information internally for training and client advice, but any transmission of full documents – including summaries – requires a new, named application to the court. The law firm´s professional interest in sharing materials with clients does not outweigh the court´s obligation to maintain individual access control.

2. Division

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_190/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal

5. Parties

Applicant: VOSSIUS & PARTNER Patentanwälte Rechtsanwälte mbB

Respondents: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, HP Deutschland GmbH, HP Inc., , HP Belgium BV, HP Italy S.r.l., HP Finland Oy, HP France SAS, HP PPS Sweden, HP INC Denmark ApS

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 611 989

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 220.3 RoP; Rule 262.1(b) RoP

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