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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

LD Paris, October 16, 2026, Decision, UPC_CFI_684/2025, UPC_CFI_2279/2025

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Inventive Step: Starting Points Evaluated as a Whole and Strict Thresholds for Combinations (Art. 56 EPC)

GermanyIntellectual Property
Nina Nordmeier
Nina Nordmeier
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1. Key takeaways

Inventive Step: Starting Points Evaluated as a Whole and Strict Thresholds for Combinations (Art. 56 EPC)

A realistic starting point must be evaluated as a comprehensive technical disclosure taken as a whole. Selecting an isolated drawing or embodiment merely because it structurally resembles the invention constitutes impermissible hindsight. Because the skilled person lacks inventive imagination, obviousness requires an explicit pointer prompting them to take the next developmental step. Furthermore, a skilled person’s general awareness of neighbouring technical fields does not justify importing features from disparate device classes without a concrete motivating pointer.

Legal framework and precedent applied: Art. 56 EPC; Meril v Edwards (UPC_CoA_464/2024, headnotes 4–13), Amgen v Sanofi (UPC_CoA_528/2024, headnotes 10–22), TCL v Corning (UPC_CFI_337/2025, headnote 1), and Kodak v Fujifilm (UPC_CoA_473/2025, headnote 6).

Claim construction and contextual meaning over strict anatomical definitions (Art. 69 EPC)

Claims are interpreted through the patent specification as an autonomous lexicon. Where patent drawings depict a physical feature in a specific anatomical position while applying a broader location label, that contextual teaching governs over narrower external clinical definitions. Furthermore, claim language reciting that an element is “configured to achieve” a stated therapeutic result represents a positive functional limitation, not a non-binding problem statement.

Legal framework applied: Art. 69 EPC; NanoString v 10x Genomics (UPC_CoA_335/2023), VusionGroup v Hanshow (UPC_CoA_1/2024), Hefei v Grundfos (UPC_CoA_622/2025, para. 36), Agfa v Gucci (UPC_CFI_278/2023), and Sodastream v Aarke (UPC_CFI_373/2023).

Sufficiency of Disclosure: A Single Viable Technical Concept Satisfies Enablement (Art. 83 EPC)

Enablement requires only that the specification teach the skilled person at least one viable way or technical concept to perform the invention without undue burden. The challenger bears the evidentiary burden and must substantiate serious practical doubts with verifiable facts. An insufficiency attack fails where it relies on an artificial construction requiring an individual feature to achieve the claimed result in isolation, contrary to the cooperative interaction mandated by the claim.

Legal framework and precedent applied: Arts. 83, 138(1)(b) EPC; Amgen v Sanofi (UPC_CoA_528/2024, headnotes 5–6).

Added Matter: Direct and Unambiguous Disclosure, and the Inextricable Link in Intermediate Generalizations (Art. 123(2) EPC)

Added matter under Article 123(2) EPC is governed by the overarching standard of what the person skilled in the art derives directly and unambiguously from the application as filed as a whole, using common general knowledge. This assessment includes implicitly disclosed subject-matter that is a clear and unambiguous consequence of explicit teachings. Within this framework, an intermediate generalization is unallowable only where an inextricable structural or functional link exists between a feature extracted from an embodiment and omitted features of that embodiment. Limiting an independent claim by specifying that a feature is “single” on one side or “continuous” does not extend beyond the original disclosure if the application as filed directly and unambiguously encompassed variable feature configurations as part of its general teaching, including the figures.

Legal framework and precedent applied: Arts. 123(2), 138(1)(c) EPC; Abbott v Sibio (UPC_CoA_382/2024), Meril v Edwards (UPC_CoA_646/2024), Abbott v Sinocare (UPC_CoA_901/2025), and Sibio v Abbott (UPC_CoA_884/2025, headnote 1).

Extra-Territorial Infringement: Mandatory Burden of Pleading and Proving Foreign Substantive Law (Arts. 25, 34 UPCA)

A claimant asserting patent infringement in non-contracting third countries, such as the UK, bears the mandatory burden of pleading and proving both the underlying commercial acts and the applicable foreign substantive law. Foreign national law cannot be presumed identical to Article 25 UPCA. Failure to substantiate foreign statutes or secondary liability doctrines in the statement of claim results in dismissal on the merits.

Legal framework and precedent applied: Arts. 25, 34 UPCA; Hurom v Nuc (UPC_CoA_678/2025, headnote 3, paras. 99 et seq.).

Corporate Group Liability: Active Operational Conduct vs. Passive Holding Companies (Art. 25 UPCA)

Direct patent infringement liability across affiliated corporate group entities requires concrete operational involvement, such as operating commercial platforms, managing distribution hubs, importing products, or directing territorial sales. In contrast, a pure financial holding company acting solely as a shareholder incurs no patent infringement liability absent proof of operational participation, instigation, or accessory control.

Legal framework and precedent applied: Art. 25 UPCA; Belkin v Philips (UPC_CoA_534/2024, paras. 190, 198–199) and Align v AngelAlign (UPC_CFI_723/2025, headnote 3).

Proportionality of Injunctions in Sequential Multi-Stage Regimens (Arts. 63, 64 UPCA)

Permanent injunctions, product recalls, and destruction are the statutory norm upon establishing infringement. In sequential multi-stage therapies, an injunction properly encompasses the complete system where enjoining only individual components would destroy overall therapeutic efficacy. Proportionality is preserved where the patentee carves out treatments already underway and devices already delivered to patients, balancing intellectual property enforcement with patient health.

Legal framework and precedent applied: Arts. 63(1), 64 UPCA; Fujifilm v Kodak (UPC_CoA_473/2025, para. 394).

Monetary Remedies, Commercial Confidentiality, and Dissemination Standards (Arts. 67, 68, 80, 82 UPCA; Rules 190, 262A RoP)

Post-grant damages must be strictly separated from pre-grant provisional compensation; damages run exclusively from the grant date where provisional compensation is not explicitly claimed, without applying national grace periods. Commercially sensitive accounts may be protected through a confidentiality club and audited by an independent expert. Public dissemination requires exceptional circumstances causing irreparable market harm, and enforcement security is refused where the patentee is demonstrably solvent.

Legal framework and precedent applied: Arts. 32(1)(f), 67, 68, 80, 82 UPCA; Art. 67 EPC; Rules 118, 125, 190, 262, 262A RoP; Fujifilm v Kodak (UPC_CoA_473/2025), Rematec v Europe Forestry (UPC_CoA_302/2025), and Align v AngelAlign (UPC_CFI_723/2025).

2. Division

Local Division Paris

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_684/2025, UPC_CFI_2279/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement and Counterclaim for Revocation

5. Parties

Claimant: ALIGN Technology, Inc.
Defendants: ANGELALIGN Technology Inc., ANGELALIGN France Technology SASU, Europe ANGELALIGN Technology B.V., ANGELALIGN Technology (Germany) GmbH, Italy ANGELALIGN Technology S.R.L.

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 237 738 B1

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 56 EPC, Art. 69 EPC, Art. 83 EPC, Art. 123 EPC, Arts. 25, 34 UPCA, Arts. 63, 64 UPCA, Arts. 67, 68, 80, 82 UPCA, Rules 190, 262A RoP

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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