1. Key takeaways

Parallel Rate-Setting Proceedings Do Not Take Priority (R. 334 RoP; Preamble Nr. 7 RoP)

The Hamburg Local Division rejected the argument that a pending pool-wide rate-setting counterclaim at another Local Division should take precedence over infringement proceedings involving a different pool contributor. Pursuing a licence determination elsewhere does not, in itself, justify postponing an already scheduled infringement hearing. The one-year target for oral hearings under Preamble Nr. 7 RoP weighs strongly against adjournment.

Same Patent Pool, Independent FRAND Assessments

Even where parallel disputes concern the same patent pool licence, each panel must assess the FRAND defence independently. Findings in one case may be of factual interest for the other, but neither proceeding automatically takes priority or is prejudicial to the other. This applies equally to decisions by UPC panels and national courts. The parties in the two proceedings are not identical, which further precludes any binding effect.

Injunction Timing Can Be Addressed Without Delaying the Hearing (R. 352 RoP)

The court identified enforcement timing under R. 352 RoP and a request for suspensive effect before the Court of Appeal as available tools to manage the consequences of a potential injunction. These mechanisms allow enforcement risks arising from parallel licensing proceedings to be addressed separately, without deferring the infringement hearing itself.

2. Division

LD Hamburg

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_2231/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement; request to adjourn oral hearing

5. Parties

Claimant: Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Förderung der angewandten Forschung e.V.

Defendants: Acer Computer GmbH; CPYou B.V.; Acer Italy s.r.L.; Acer Computer B.V. (Benelux); Acer Computer France

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 304 723

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8.Body of legislation / Rules

R. 334 RoP; R. 331.1 RoP; R. 335 RoP; R. 352 RoP; R. 223 RoP; Preamble Nr. 7 RoP

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