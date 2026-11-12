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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

LD Hamburg, November 4, 2026, Decision On Infringement And Counterclaim For Revocation, UPC_CFI_660/2025 & UPC_CFI_1326/2025

Bardehle Pagenberg
Bardehle Pagenberg
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Scope of protection for features defined by physical properties (Art. 69 EPC, Art. 1 Interpretation Protocol)

GermanyIntellectual Property
Janina Ertmer
Janina Ertmer
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1. Key Takeaways

Scope of protection for features defined by physical properties (Art. 69 EPC, Art. 1 Interpretation Protocol)

A claim feature described solely by physical properties covers only embodiments capable of performing the function the patent attributes to it.

Claim 1 of the patent-in-suit defines the “non-conductive fluid” only by its immiscibility and its absence of significant conductivity at rest. Because such a definition does not specify a substance class, the Court used the description to determine the function of this feature, which the patent calls the “defining element of the invention”: covering the valleys of the metal surface and increasing interparticle connectivity. Claim 1 does not mention emulsions. However, among emulsions, the patent discloses only water-in-oil emulsions. The accused oil-in-water emulsion has a conductive continuous aqueous phase and therefore could not perform that defining function. The Court accordingly dismissed the infringement action.

Costs of an undecided conditional counterclaim for revocation (Art. 69(1) UPCA)

A counterclaim for revocation conditional on a finding of infringement is admissible. If the condition is not met, it remains undecided and each party bears its own costs, at least where the condition was attached from the outset. The division thereby departs from LD Munich, LD Mannheim and LD Paris.

2. Division

Local Division Hamburg

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_660/2025,
UPC_CFI_1326/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action and counterclaim for revocation

5. Parties

Claimant: Steros GPA Innovative S.L.
Defendant: OTEC Präzisionsfinish GmbH

6. Patent

EP 4 249 647 B1

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 69(1) UPCA; Art. 69 EPC and Art. 1 of the Protocol on its Interpretation.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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