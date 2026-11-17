1. Key takeaways

Undue delay arises where an applicant conducts extensive, time-consuming investigations that were not necessary to assess infringement of the patent-in-suit (R. 211.4 RoP)

It constitutes an undue delay for the applicant, instead of promptly undertaking a limited investigatory effort that would have been sufficient to assess infringement of the patent-in-suit, to conduct more extensive and time-consuming investigations that were not necessary for determining infringement of the patent-in-suit before filing its application for preliminary measures.

Where mechanical claim features can be readily ascertained with minimal effort upon acquiring sample products, sending samples abroad for complex CT scans, without explaining why this was needed for the patent-in-suit, constitutes unreasonable delay in asserting provisional relief.

Deferring an application for provisional measures to simultaneously prepare claims under multiple patents constitutes an undue delay under Rule 211.4 RoP

A patentee is not obliged to assert all patents simultaneously; withholding an application until extensive technical analyses on other patents are finalized eliminates the required urgency. Where potential infringement across multiple patents is suspected, the applicant must investigate with due diligence and cannot delay asserting readily verifiable patent rights to coordinate filings.

A successful respondent in preliminary injunction proceedings may be awarded preliminary cost reimbursement under Rule 150 RoP and Rule 211.1(d) RoP

Although Rule 211.1(d) RoP does not expressly mention respondents, summary proceedings follow main action principles; interim cost reimbursement avoids separate cost assessment proceedings under Rule 150 RoP.

2. Division

Local Division Düsseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_1534/2026; UPC_CFI_1532/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Proceedings for provisional measures

5. Parties

Applicant: Cilag GmbH International

vs.

Respondents (UPC_CFI_1534/2026): Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd.; Ningbo Verykind Medical Device Co., Ltd

Respondents (UPC_CFI_1532/2026): RiVOLUTION GmbH; Shanghai International Holding Corporation GmbH (Europe)

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 349 022

7. Jurisdictions

UPC (Germany, France, Italy)

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 211.4 RoP, R. 206.2(c) RoP, R. 211.3 RoP, R. 211.1(d) RoP, R. 150.2 RoP, R. 118.5 RoP, R. 8.5(c) RoP, Art. 31 UPCA, Art. 33(1)(a) UPCA, Art. 62(1), (2) UPCA, Art. 63(1) UPCA, Art. 67 UPCA, Art. 69(1) UPCA, Art. 21 UPCA.

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