Recent Vandalism In France: What Government Support Can Affected Employers Access?

The recent acts of violence and vandalism across France have left some employers dealing with damaged premises, disrupted operations and temporary business closures. In response, the French government has introduced emergency measures designed to help affected organisations protect jobs and manage immediate financial pressures.

The French government published details of the emergency measures along with answers to some frequently asked questions on the Ministry of Labour and Solidarity website on 20 October 2026. They include enhanced funding for short-time work (activité partielle) and the deferral of employer social security contributions.

Employers with operations in France should review whether they are eligible for support and consider applying promptly. Full details of the measures available can be found in our French law firm’s recent insight. Below, we summarise the main areas of support and set out some practical considerations for organisations affected.

Enhanced support for short-time work

Employers that have had to reduce or suspend operations as a result of direct damage sustained during the demonstrations on 17 and 18 October 2026 may be able to use France’s existing short-time work scheme. The scheme allows employers facing temporary disruption to reduce employees’ working hours or suspend work while maintaining part of their pay.

To support organisations affected, the government has announced exceptional funding arrangements for employers with fewer than 250 employees. Under these temporary measures, the State will fully reimburse the compensation paid to eligible employees, meaning there will be no remaining cost for qualifying employers.

In practice:

employees who cannot work will receive compensation equal to 60% of their gross remuneration;

employees paid the minimum wage will continue to receive 100% of their remuneration; and

organisations with fewer than 250 employees will receive full reimbursement from the State for those payments.

The aim is to help employers retain staff during periods of disruption and avoid job losses while operations recover.

These exceptional support measures may not apply if the business closes voluntarily, in the absence of any instructions, circumstances or compelling reasons.

Deferral of employer social security contributions

The government has also introduced measures to support employers experiencing cash flow difficulties.

Affected businesses may be able to defer employer social security contributions due over the next three months for up to one year.

The Minister of Labour and Solidarity has also asked Urssaf, the official French body that collects social security contributions from employers, to strengthen the information available to organisations about the support measures for which they may be eligible.

Takeaway for employers

The French government’s response to the recent acts of violence and vandalism focusses on two immediate priorities: preserving employment through enhanced short-time work support and easing financial pressure through social security contribution deferrals. Employers affected should assess their eligibility as soon as possible and consider whether these measures could support workforce stability and business recovery during the period of disruption.

More broadly, the recent acts of violence and vandalism highlight the importance of business continuity and workforce resilience planning. Employers should review their arrangements for managing operational disruption, communicating with employees and supporting affected staff. For further practical guidance, please see the Ius Laboris infographic on preparing for and managing workplace disruption.