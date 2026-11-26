ARTICLE · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
Global Mobility: Four Points For Employers To Keep In Mind (Video)
Ius Laboris experts from across Europe gathered in Paris to examine critical HR challenges facing modern employers, with particular focus on global mobility strategies. Following a panel discussion, French employment law expert Virginie Pecorella reveals four essential insights about global mobility that apply to organizations of all sizes, emphasizing the critical importance of advance planning.
At our recent event in Paris, Ius Laboris experts from across Europe explored some of the key HR challenges facing employers. Following her panel discussion on global mobility, Virginie Pecorella, an expert at our French member firm, shares four key points about global mobility, including why it can be relevant to organisations of any size and the importance of planning ahead.
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