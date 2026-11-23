VIDEO · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
How Can Employers Prepare For And Manage A Workplace Crisis? (Video)
Ius Laboris experts from across Europe gathered in Paris to examine critical HR challenges facing international employers in today's volatile environment. Partner Fadi Sfeir shares actionable insights from a panel discussion on workforce management during times of crisis, offering guidance on preparation, response, and recovery strategies for multinational organizations.
At our recent event in Paris, Ius Laboris experts from across Europe explored some of the key HR challenges facing international employers. Following his panel discussion on managing a workforce in a world in crisis, Fadi Sfeir, Partner at our French member firm, shares practical takeaways on how employers can prepare for, respond to and recover from a crisis, including specific considerations for those with operations in France.
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