VIDEO · 27 NOVEMBER 2026
Mental Health, Sick Leave And Absenteeism Across The UK, France And Germany (Video)
Ius Laboris experts from across Europe gathered in Paris to examine critical HR challenges facing employers today, with a particular focus on mental health, sick leave, and absenteeism. Partner David Regan shares key insights from the panel discussion, highlighting the contrasting approaches taken by the UK, France, and Germany in addressing these workplace issues.
At our recent event in Paris, Ius Laboris experts from across Europe explored some of the key HR challenges facing employers. Following his panel discussion on mental health, sick leave and absenteeism, David Regan, Partner at our UK member firm, shares some highlights from the session and reflects on the different approaches taken across the UK, France and Germany.
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