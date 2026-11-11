Press Pause: Recording Corporate Board Meetings In The AI Age

In his testimony before the Senate Watergate Committee in July 1973, little-known White House staffer Alexander Butterfield revealed the existence of a recording system in the Oval Office that recorded all of President Nixon’s private discussions with advisors during the Watergate crisis. The revelation of the recordings led to a constitutional crisis and the ultimate downfall and resignation of the President. The recordings were intended to serve as a private historical record; instead, they became an instrument of Nixon’s demise. When the US Supreme Court ordered their disclosure, the recordings provided devastating, firsthand evidence of obstruction of justice. Also damaging were the suspicious gaps in the tapes—most notably an infamous gap of eighteen and a half minutes.

More than 50 years later, technological advances have rekindled the question of whether to record confidential meetings in the boardrooms of corporations across Canada and around the world.

Temptation to Record

Virtual meeting platforms have made the recording of meetings easier, less expensive and more tempting than ever before. These platforms offer built-in recording functionality and a growing number of AI-powered tools can, at the touch of a virtual button, transform raw audio and video into searchable (if imperfect) transcripts, automated summaries and action item lists.

These capabilities contrast with the traditional and still very common practice of relying on handwritten notes of the recording secretary or designated board member and memory, to produce minutes, often well after a meeting has concluded.

For boards of directors, the appeal of fully recording and transcribing meetings is considerable. Board meetings often involve lengthy discussions where complex issues are debated and important decisions are made. The accuracy and completeness of the record of those meetings can be of considerable importance for good governance, litigation, or regulatory investigations. Against that backdrop, the prospect of a record of every word spoken in the boardroom might seem desirable. Generally speaking, it is not. As Nixon’s experience shows, deciding to create a verbatim recording also means creating a document that may one day be produced in legal proceedings, scrutinised by regulators, or even published in the media—and you will not get to choose the timing. Recording can also discourage or “chill” board members from speaking frankly during meetings. Whether to record board meetings requires a careful weighing of legal obligations, governance principles, practical benefits and significant risks.

Legal and Regulatory Considerations

In Canada, the starting point is the governing corporate statute. The Canada Business Corporations Act (CBCA) requires corporations to maintain minutes of meetings of directors and of committees of directors.¹ Provincial business corporations statutes contain analogous requirements. However, none of these statutes require that board meetings be audio or video-recorded or that verbatim transcripts be maintained.

Canadian criminal law does not prevent recording—even secret recording—as long as at least one participant (such as the Board Chair) has consented.

Canadian privacy legislation does not expressly prohibit recordings. However, under the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) and its provincial counterparts, recording individuals at a board meeting triggers privacy obligations because it captures their voices, opinions and identifiable statements. This is personal information and informed consent is required before recording it.

Laws of other jurisdictions may also apply if directors and other attendees reside outside of Canada and some of those jurisdictions may require consent to record.

Corporate Governance

Good corporate governance requires accurate records of board deliberations to demonstrate, among other things, that directors have fulfilled their duties. Well-prepared minutes serve this purpose effectively in a curated and considered fashion. Minutes are typically drafted to capture the decisions reached and for substantive or important discussions, the basis for those decisions, without reproducing every word uttered during the meeting. References to legal advice received by the board may be noted, but the substance of that advice is usually not detailed in the minutes. Details from in-camera portions of board meetings, for example where the performance of senior executives who may also be board members is discussed, are also typically excluded from board minutes.

A verbatim recording or transcript, by contrast, captures every word spoken. Such a record can provide ammunition for plaintiffs, regulators, or dissident shareholders seeking to characterise the board’s deliberations in the most unfavourable light possible.

Chilling Effect on Candid Discussion

A significant concern is the chilling effect that recording could have on boardroom candour. Effective governance depends on directors feeling free to challenge management, raise difficult questions, voice dissent and test ideas without fear that every word will be preserved and potentially used against them or the corporation later. Verbatim recordings of board meetings may lead directors to self-censor on controversial issues and avoid raising sensitive topics. A lack of frankness may lead to less robust discussion and less fully considered and ventilated decision-making.

Ironically, the tool that is meant to improve the quality of the board’s record may, by discouraging candid discussion, diminish the quality of the board’s governance.

Discoverability and Litigation Risk

From a litigation perspective, recordings and AI-generated transcripts and summaries raise serious issues. In most Canadian civil actions, parties are required to produce all documents that are in their “possession, control or power” and that are relevant to any matter in issue in the action. “Document” is defined broadly to include audio recordings, video recordings, as well as data and electronically stored information—including AI-generated transcripts and summaries. Even in more summary legal proceedings such as applications where there is no initial positive obligation to identify and produce all relevant documents, recordings and transcripts of board meetings may be obtained through questioning and requests on cross-examination or by order of the court.

Once a recording of a relevant board meeting exists, it is typically subject to production in litigation, most regulatory investigations and in most arbitration proceedings. Unlike carefully drafted minutes, which reflect a considered editorial process and the exercise of professional judgment about what is material and what is not, a verbatim recording is raw and unfiltered. It may contain statements that are ambiguous, poorly phrased, or susceptible to interpretations that the speaker never intended. A recording may reveal the preliminary or exploratory nature of discussions that, in the final board minutes, were appropriately summarised as reflecting a considered and unanimous decision. And if a recording is created and subsequently deleted—whether inadvertently or pursuant to a retention policy—the corporation may very well face serious allegations of spoliation of evidence, with all the adverse inferences and reputational harm that such allegations entail. Moreover, deleted recordings are in any event often recoverable or may exist in other unanticipated electronic locations.

AI-generated summaries and transcripts pose additional concerns. These tools, while impressive, are not infallible. They may misattribute statements to the wrong board members, introduce errors in transcription (particularly where board members interrupt or speak over top of each other), omit vocal emphasis or context, or generate summaries that inaccurately characterise the tenor or outcome of a discussion. An inaccurate AI-generated summary that is inconsistent with the approved minutes of a board meeting could create confusion, undermine the reliability of the corporate record and provide fertile ground for cross-examination in litigation. Board meetings frequently involve discussions of legal advice, litigation strategy and other matters protected by solicitor-client privilege or litigation privilege. Recordings of such discussions may complicate the assertion and preservation of privilege, particularly if access to the recordings is not carefully controlled or if AI tools process the content in ways that may potentially constitute disclosure to third parties (such as where recordings or transcripts are prepared, managed or stored by third party providers).

Guidelines for Recording Board Meetings (If you Plan to Record)

For boards considering whether and how to engage with recording and AI meeting tools, the following practical guidance may be of assistance.

The Do's

Do develop and adopt a formal board policy on recording. Before any recording takes place, the board should adopt a clear, written policy addressing whether recordings are permitted, the circumstances in which they may be made (e.g. for the entire meeting or only for specified agenda items), the technology that may be used and the procedures for storage, access, review and maintenance/destruction of recordings. The policy should be approved by board resolution, reviewed periodically and communicated to all directors, officers and regular attendees of board meetings.

Do ensure informed consent. All participants in a board meeting that is to be recorded should be advised at the outset that the meeting (or parts thereof) is being recorded and their consent should be obtained. This is both a legal requirement under Canadian and international privacy legislation and a matter of basic courtesy and good governance. Consent obligations may vary depending on the jurisdiction, particularly in the case of multi-jurisdictional boards or meetings attended by participants in different provinces or countries. Legal counsel should be consulted to ensure compliance with all applicable requirements.

Do address security and access controls. Recordings and AI-generated content should be stored securely, with access limited to those who have a legitimate need. Encryption, access logging and other appropriate technical safeguards should be employed. Particular care should be taken when using cloud-based AI tools, as the terms of service of many such platforms may grant the provider rights to access, use, or store the content for its own purposes, including the training of AI models. The terms of service and data processing agreements of any AI tool should be reviewed by a qualified reviewer before it is used in connection with board meetings.

Do establish clear data retention and destruction policies. If recordings are made, the policy should specify how long they will be retained, where they will be stored and when and how they will eventually be destroyed. Retention periods should be informed by legal and regulatory requirements, litigation hold obligations and the principle of data minimisation. Recordings should not be retained indefinitely “just in case”—doing so increases both the cost of data management and the risk of disclosure in future proceedings. However, the board must be alive to the risk that destruction of evidence may be alleged in a lawsuit, even where the destruction of the recording takes place pursuant to established policies and before litigation on an issue is anticipated. For example, a discussion about manufacturing expediency at a board meeting may become relevant years later in a product liability case when a product later fails with serious consequences.

Do treat AI-generated content with appropriate caution. AI-generated transcripts and summaries should be reviewed for accuracy, corrected where necessary and clearly labelled as AI-generated drafts rather than approved corporate records. They should never be treated as a substitute for properly prepared and board-approved minutes. Unless there is a specific purpose, AI-generated content should be used solely as an aid in preparing minutes and the final board minutes should be the product of human review and judgement.

Do consider the litigation hold implications. The board and its legal counsel should ensure that recording and retention policies are integrated with the corporation’s litigation hold procedures. When litigation is reasonably anticipated, all relevant recordings and AI-generated content must be preserved and routine destruction under the retention policy must be suspended.

The Don'ts

Don’t record without a clear purpose and policy. Recording board meetings simply because the technology makes it easy, or because “it might be useful someday”, is a recipe for governance and litigation headaches. The decision to record should be deliberate, purposeful and grounded in a considered assessment of the benefits and risks.

Don’t allow individual directors or attendees to make their own recordings. It has become common for board members—especially those joining remotely—to use personal “AI note-taker” software that creates their own near-verbatim record and perhaps a summary. The board’s policy should make clear that only authorised recordings may be made and that individual participants may not record meetings on their own devices or through their own AI tools without express authorisation. Unauthorised recordings create serious risks relating to confidentiality, privilege, privacy and consistency of the corporate record.

Don’t assume AI-generated transcripts are accurate. AI transcription tools are prone to errors, particularly in meetings involving multiple speakers, technical or legal terminology, accented speech, or crosstalk. An uncorrected AI transcript that conflicts with the approved minutes can create significant legal and evidentiary problems.

Don’t use recordings as a substitute for well-prepared minutes. The purpose of board minutes is to create a considered, authoritative record of the board’s deliberations and decisions. Board minutes are and should remain, the product of professional judgment. Recordings may, in appropriate cases, serve as a useful reference in the preparation of minutes, but they should not replace the discipline of thoughtful note-taking and the considered preparation of official minutes.

Don’t overlook privilege considerations. When discussing matters that involve legal advice, legal counsel should assess and advise on the solicitor-client and litigation privilege implications before any recording is made.

Don’t forget to revisit the policy regularly. The technology landscape is evolving rapidly and the legal and regulatory framework governing AI, data protection, privacy and corporate governance is evolving with it. A recording policy may quickly become inadequate or non-compliant.

Conclusion

AI tools offer boards quick, cost-effective benefits for record-keeping, accountability and efficiency. But they also introduce risks that, if not carefully managed, can undermine the very governance objectives they are meant to serve. The lesson of the Nixon tapes—that the decision to record is never merely a technological one, but a strategic, legal and consequential one—remains as relevant today as it was more than 50 years ago.

Boards that choose to use verbatim recording and AI meeting tools should do so with a full understanding of the benefits and risks and with a comprehensive policy in place. Those that do not carefully consider the implications—and do not develop suitable policies—may find, as Nixon did, that the record they created is not one they wished they had.