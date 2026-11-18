The Canadian M&A market remains active but participants on both the buy and sell side of transactions are increasingly selective. While macroeconomic uncertainty continues to delay sponsor exits and extend holding time horizons for many private equity investments, demand for high-quality assets remains strong, driving competition for opportunities that offer scale, resilience and long-term strategic value.

In this quarterly update, we examine the following key themes: the third quarter performance for mergers and acquisitions in Canada; the positive sentiment behind sports M&A; trends we are seeing in the defence M&A space; and the regulatory investment outlook.

Canadian M&A Deal Activity

In Canada, Q3 2026 maintained a more measured pace, with a total deal value of US$62.96 billion across 632 deals. The Bank of Canada's decision to maintain its policy rate at 2.25% in response to rising inflation risks and energy costs, combined with ongoing uncertainty surrounding trade and tariff policies, has tempered business confidence and extended transaction timelines as buyers seek greater visibility into future operating conditions.

Against this backdrop, the market continues to be characterized by conviction-driven dealmaking. Competition for high-quality assets remains intense, particularly at the upper end of the market, where transactions exceeding US$1 billion continue to represent a growing share of overall activity. This trend reflects both ongoing industry consolidation and a willingness among strategic and financial buyers to pursue assets with strong fundamentals, attractive growth profiles and clear strategic value.

In Q3 2026, real estate, specifically real estate equity trusts (REITs) led in deal value at US$12.41 billion, driven primarily by three large, proposed acquisitions. Mining dominated deal volume with 136 transactions, supported by sustained demand for gold and critical minerals. More broadly, investment activity throughout the year has remained concentrated around several recurring themes, including materials, energy, infrastructure and digital technology. As Canada continues its efforts to strengthen its position as a global investment destination, a suite of announcements following the Canada Investment Summit aim to catalyze additional investment, with approximately US$620 billion in potential projects identified across these priority sectors, including defence as discussed later in this update. While the long-term impact of several of these policy measures will take some time to materialize in new investment and M&A activity, current market dynamics suggest investor interest in energy, critical minerals and metals are likely to remain strong throughout the remainder of the year.

Take-private transactions also remain a notable feature of the current M&A environment. Persistent public market volatility and valuation gaps continue to create attractive entry points for private equity sponsors. Public-private consortiums are also on the rise, blurring the line between public and private M&A. A notable example of this trend includes the fourth-largest deal of the quarter, the C$6.7 billion take-private transaction for H&R REIT, which included a buyer group made of real estate investment trusts, private equity and public pension investors, with Bennett Jones acting as legal counsel in connection with the transaction.

Sports Transactions in the Spotlight

While some sectors face uncertainty amid evolving trade policies, investment interest in the global sports market remains strong. The combined franchise value of the NFL, MLB, NBA and English Premier League now exceeds US$500 billion, while additional growth opportunities into vertical subsectors have helped cement sports as an institutional asset class. Beyond the qualities we highlighted in our previous article on sports private equity investments, including scarcity, loyal fan engagement and downside protection, sports assets are increasingly viewed as resilient to broader market swings and even "AI proof," according to John Hutcheson, head of Citigroup's Sport Advisory investment banking.

Canada is particularly well positioned within the North American sports landscape. The country's run to the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup has further elevated interest in domestic sports assets and adjacent opportunities across media and entertainment. A notable example from this quarter was Rogers Communications' proposed acquisition of the remaining 25% stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) for C$4.35 billion from Kilmer Sports Ventures, which will give Rogers full ownership of Canada's largest sports conglomerate and further integrating its sports, media and telecommunications offerings. Rogers has also indicated plans to combine MLSE with its other sports assets and sell a minority stake in the consolidated business over the next year, presenting a potential further M&A opportunity.

Women's Sports Expansion : Growing commercial interest in women's sports has led to the rapid expansion of women's leagues and teams in Canada, positioning women's sports as a high-growth asset class. Canada's professional women's sports market has doubled in size since 2023 and is projected to reach C$570 million by 2030. Recent investments reflect growing investor confidence, including the Professional Women's Hockey League's (PWHL) addition of its first outside investors, Kilmer Sports Ventures and Ilitch Companies, the league's first outside investors since its founding in 2023, and APEX Capital's commitment of up to C$30 million to the Northern Super League (Canada's first professional women's soccer league). The Toronto Tempo (Canada's first Women's National Basketball Association franchise) has also announced plans for a C$100 million performance centre, underscoring continued investment in league and franchise development in women's sports.

: Growing commercial interest in women's sports has led to the rapid expansion of women's leagues and teams in Canada, positioning women's sports as a high-growth asset class. Canada's professional women's sports market has doubled in size since 2023 and is projected to reach C$570 million by 2030. Recent investments reflect growing investor confidence, including the Professional Women's Hockey League's (PWHL) addition of its first outside investors, Kilmer Sports Ventures and Ilitch Companies, the league's first outside investors since its founding in 2023, and APEX Capital's commitment of up to C$30 million to the Northern Super League (Canada's first professional women's soccer league). The Toronto Tempo (Canada's first Women's National Basketball Association franchise) has also announced plans for a C$100 million performance centre, underscoring continued investment in league and franchise development in women's sports. Media Rights Growth in Hockey: Hockey remains a cornerstone of Canada's sports economy, supported by a highly engaged fan base. Interest in hockey remains exceptionally strong, with the National Hockey League (NHL) generating nearly US$8 billion in revenue as of June. Increased viewership and expanding media rights revenues have been a driving force behind this momentum. Additional recent broadcasting deals include Rogers Communications' 12-year extension of its English-language national NHL media rights, valued at C$11 billion, which begins with the 2026-27 season, and the PWHL’s first-ever season-long US TV agreement. As media rights values continue to rise across both men's and women's leagues, investors will likely continue to view hockey as a stable platform for long-term growth.

Recent Trends in Defence Investment and M&A

Global interest in bolstering national security capabilities, modernizing military procurement processes and adopting advanced defence technologies is keeping the defence and aerospace sector top of mind for dealmakers. According to PwC, the first half of 2026 global deal activity is tracking toward approximately US$32 billion for the full year, with 2026 deal volumes on track to exceed 2025. In Canada, the Defence Industrial Strategy (DIS) represents more than C$500 billion in projected investment over the next decade, with the potential to transform the Canadian M&A landscape, as we have highlighted in our recent article. However, the path from policy to transaction activity is not always linear, with recent developments illustrating a growing disconnect between investor enthusiasm and procurement-ready companies.

Increased national defence spending by governments around the world has generated a positive market sentiment for defence and dual-use assets, with significant Canadian initiatives such as the DIS and the planned Defence, Security and Resilience Bank expected to help address longstanding financing gaps for defence companies. As a result, the defence sector is experiencing a significant influx of private capital, driving valuations to unprecedented levels.

Yet elevated private market valuations have not translated into equivalent multiples in M&A transactions. Recent defence technology M&A transactions have been completed at a median enterprise value-to-revenue multiple of approximately 2.4x, while comparable public market multiples remain near 2.5x, based on data from PitchBook's Q2 Aerospace and Defence report. This distinction underscores the difference between investors underwriting future growth and acquirers who continue to prioritize demonstrated performance.

Over the next few years, we expect to see significant increases in M&A activity and cross-border investments in the Canadian defence and dual-use technology industry, primarily focused on strategic commercial transactions and joint ventures. This is due to several secular themes that we have been observing in our work and written about in our prior articles.

First, allied governments, including Canada, are poised to provide more significant defence and defence technology procurement opportunities than have been available in generations. This is increasing the opportunity for defence technology companies of today to become true national champions and prime contractors over the next few years.

Second, the desire to build national resilience in defence supply chains and manufacturing is an objective of most, if not all, allied governments. However, gaps in national manufacturing capabilities remain and will necessitate new cross-border joint ventures and investments to ensure local manufacturing and technology transfer will increasingly become standard in procurement from foreign suppliers.

Third, the decline in traditional manufacturing capabilities and decreasing competitiveness of certain traditional manufacturing companies has created an opportunity to repurpose manufacturing facilities for defence and dual-use technology. We are already seeing this trend across North America and Europe and expect these types of joint ventures or asset acquisitions to accelerate as governments increasingly view this transaction structure as a way to retain local manufacturing employment.

Increasing Focus on National Security in Foreign Investment Reviews

As Canada seeks investment in strategic sectors, such as critical infrastructure and defence, dealmakers face an increasingly complex regulatory landscape under the Investment Canada Act (ICA). The growing importance of regulatory review as a transaction planning consideration reflects a broader trend in the Canadian M&A market, where geopolitical uncertainty, economic security concerns and heightened scrutiny of foreign investment are becoming more prominent factors in deal execution. Many of these sectors are subject to heightened scrutiny, creating additional considerations for international investors while offering opportunities for those prepared to navigate the process.

Under the ICA, non-Canadian investors acquiring Canadian businesses generally must either file a notification after closing or, for larger transactions, obtain pre-closing approval based on whether the investment is likely to provide a “net benefit” to Canada. Net benefit reviews typically require binding commitments from the investor to ensure the business’s future operations benefit Canada.

The ICA also grants broad powers to review foreign investments on national security grounds, including minority investments and investments for which no filing is otherwise required. Such reviews can result in the government requiring the investor to agree to measures designed to obviate national security risk, or in rare cases, blocks on closing or orders to divest, with additional scrutiny on the strategic sectors discussed above. In March 2025, the government added economic security as a factor in national security reviews and indicated that it could intervene in investments considered opportunistic or predatory. It remains to be seen whether this expanded focus on economic security will translate into greater scrutiny of US investment—an outcome that would have seemed difficult to imagine until recently.

As further amendments to the ICA framework come into force, certain investment classes will face more stringent requirements. By mid-2027, the government is anticipated to introduce a mandatory pre-closing filing regime for investments in prescribed sensitive sectors, covering both control acquisitions and certain non-controlling investments, regardless of the investor’s country of origin. Covered transactions will not be permitted to close until national security clearance is obtained. As a result, national security considerations are an increasingly important component of transaction diligence and deal planning, particularly in sectors viewed as strategically significant.

The government aims to balance attracting international capital with protecting economic and national security interests. While outright prohibitions remain uncommon, investments may be approved subject to tailored conditions. Against a backdrop of continued interest in Canadian assets and increased attention to transaction certainty, early consideration of the ICA and the government’s priorities can help investors identify potential issues, allocate risk appropriately and shape an effective regulatory strategy. For most investments, careful engagement with the process can provide a viable path forward.

Looking Ahead

As we move into the final quarter of the year, the defining theme of Canada's M&A market remains the competition for strategic, scalable and resilient assets. Although economic uncertainty, regulatory complexity and higher operating costs continue to challenge dealmakers, long-term investment fundamentals in sectors such as energy, critical minerals, infrastructure, technology and defence remain compelling. Against this backdrop, we expect deal activity to remain relatively steady through year-end, particularly in sectors aligned with national priorities.