Industrial leases differ from other commercial leases in ways that shape the negotiation. The terms are longer, the premises frequently require substantial construction before occupancy, the tenant’s operation places heavier wear on the building and may involve hazardous materials, a tenant of an entire building is often expected to carry obligations that would otherwise be the owner’s, and the operation can affect neighbouring properties through traffic and use.

Basic rent is the term that receives the most attention in negotiation, but it is rarely the term that gives rise to disputes. The disputes that involve significant cost turn on provisions that received little attention at signing: the allocation of capital repairs, the compatibility of the permitted use with municipal zoning, and the mechanism for setting renewal rent once the tenant is in no position to relocate. We act for landlords as well as tenants and see these provisions from both sides. For each of the eight below, we set out the tenant’s ask, the landlord’s position, and where the parties usually settle, because a tenant that understands the landlord’s position negotiates against the right issue.

1 Capital replacement of roof, structure and HVAC:

A lease described as “net” or “absolutely net” does not settle the question of who pays for capital replacements. A general statement that the lease is net will not override a specific clause allocating a particular cost, and the courts enforce the allocation as written. In an Ontario case upheld on appeal, a tenant recovered the cost of a roof it had replaced because the lease placed exterior replacements on the landlord, and the landlord’s general net lease clause did not displace that covenant. The question therefore turns on what the lease says about each component of the building, not on the label the lease gives itself.

THE TENANT’S ASK

An express carve-out for replacement of roof, structure, foundations, HVAC, paving and base building systems, unless caused by the tenant’s negligence.

Where capital costs are recovered, amortization over useful life, with the tenant paying only the portion falling within its term.

A condition report and equipment age inventory at possession, and service records kept throughout.

THE LANDLORD’S POSITION

The landlord will say that, where the tenant occupies the whole building, the net rent was priced on the assumption that the tenant would carry the building, roof and structure included, as if it owned it.

Where the parties usually settle: In the landlord standard forms we draft, the single-tenant form places roof and structure on the tenant and the multi-tenant form keeps them with the landlord and recovers other capital items through operating costs on an amortized basis. The negotiation that follows is over amortization and the final years of the term, and in both forms the rooftop HVAC units are the contested item.

2 Additional rent and the administration fee:

On the industrial deals we see, realty taxes, insurance and common costs make up a substantial share of total occupancy cost. The landlord does not set the taxes or the insurance premium, but it does decide what fee is charged on them, what management charge is added, and which capital items are recovered through operating costs, and those decisions determine the cost to the tenant. Consider a tenant that wins fifty cents off net rent but accepts a fifteen percent administration fee charged on taxes and insurance, with the cost of repaving recovered in the year the work is done: the saving will have been returned to the landlord by the second year of the term. The base on which the fee is charged is of greater consequence than the rate. The fee is also payable only if the lease lists it: the Court of Appeal for Ontario has held that a lease described as completely carefree and net does not, by that description alone, entitle the landlord to an administration or management fee.

THE TENANT’S ASK

A detailed budget and two or three years of actual costs before the offer is signed.

An administration fee charged only on costs the landlord actively manages (not taxes, insurance, utilities or capital amortization), and never stacked on a management fee.

Exclusions for financing costs, leasing commissions, pre-existing contamination, capital replacements (except as amortized) and anything recoverable from insurance or other tenants.

Annual reconciliation within a fixed period, an audit right, and the same window for the tenant to object as the landlord has to correct.

THE LANDLORD’S POSITION

The landlord will say that taxes and insurance are pass-through costs it does not set, that a cap would force it to carry increases it cannot influence, and that the fee pays for real overhead in running the property.

Where the parties usually settle: On a recent tenant-side industrial lease the client chose to keep the landlord’s fifteen percent fee and spend its leverage on narrowing the base. That is the usual order of priority: the base first, a cap on controllable costs second, the rate last.

3 Building specifications and operational alterations:

An office tenant adapts to its premises, but an industrial tenant usually cannot, because racking, forklifts, trailers and automation depend on building specifications that are expensive or impossible to change. Consider a distributor that leases on the strength of a brochure promising twenty-eight feet of clear height and ample power, and then learns that the height holds only at the centre of each bay and that its cold storage requires a utility upgrade costing several hundred thousand dollars. A lease that describes the premises by address and area alone places that risk entirely on the tenant. Alterations are the second problem: landlord forms usually agree not to withhold consent unreasonably for non-structural work, but they classify racking anchors, slab penetrations and roof exhaust as structural and reserve an arbitrary refusal for those, which is precisely the work an industrial tenant must do to operate.

THE TENANT’S ASK

A specification schedule: clear height, shipping and drive-in doors (number and clear opening), slab thickness and load, sprinkler type, electrical service in amps and volts, water, gas and drainage.

A landlord representation that the schedule is accurate at possession, with a remedy if it is not, or a due diligence condition in the offer so the tenant can confirm it.

Consent to operational alterations not to be unreasonably withheld, with racking anchors and slab penetrations pre-approved subject to engineering, and no consent required for non-structural alterations below a stated cost.

Guaranteed access to docks, truck court and trailer parking: the Court of Appeal for Ontario has confirmed that a landlord’s removal of a tenant’s access to its loading docks and driveway was a repudiation of the lease.

THE LANDLORD’S POSITION

The landlord will say that the tenant and its broker inspected the building and could have measured anything they wished, that the landlord cannot warrant how the tenant’s own equipment will perform, and that the utility, not the landlord, decides whether additional power is available.

Where the parties usually settle: On the same lease the client confirmed door height and electrical capacity itself before signing rather than negotiate a termination right for either, because the condition costs the landlord nothing and the termination right costs it the deal.

4 Landlord’s work, delivery and tenant’s work:

Industrial premises frequently require substantial construction before the tenant can occupy them, whether a new building, the demising of part of an existing one, or base building upgrades to power, docks and floor. The lease allocates that work between the landlord and the tenant, and the allocation determines when rent begins, who bears the cost of delay, and what the tenant receives if the work is late or deficient. Consider a tenant whose commencement date is fixed by the calendar rather than by delivery of the premises: if the landlord’s work runs four months late because of permitting, the tenant pays rent on premises it cannot use while paying holdover rent at its existing location.

THE TENANT’S ASK

A schedule of landlord’s work with specifications and a target delivery date, with the commencement date tied to substantial completion and delivery of possession rather than to a fixed date.

A defined completion standard, certified by the landlord’s architect with a deficiency list, and a fixturing period that does not begin until the premises are delivered.

Rent credits for each day of delay after a short grace period, and a termination right if delivery is late beyond an outside date; delay caused by the tenant’s own changes is excluded, but force majeure and permit delay, while they may extend the delivery date, must not extend the outside date or shorten the fixturing period.

For tenant’s work: landlord approval within a fixed period and not to be unreasonably withheld, any allowance paid on a defined schedule with the lien holdback and its release stated, and an express right to set off against rent both an unpaid allowance and the cost of completing unfinished landlord’s work. The express right matters because subsection 35(1) of the Commercial Tenancies Act (Ontario) allows set-off only of a debt due by the landlord, and most leases exclude set-off altogether.

THE LANDLORD’S POSITION

The landlord will say that construction timing depends on permits, trades and weather it does not control, that the tenant’s own changes are the most common cause of delay, and that an open-ended termination right leaves the landlord with a half-built, tenant-specific building and no tenant.

Where the parties usually settle: On a landlord-side build this year the lease settled on a rent credit for late substantial completion, with the tenant’s own delay not extending the commencement date and force majeure and municipal delay extending it. That is the shape of most resolutions: a credit, defined categories of delay, and a termination right confined to a date.

5 Permitted use and zoning:

The permitted use clause in a lease does not establish that the use is permitted by the municipality, and most forms make the tenant responsible for zoning compliance and permits while imposing no obligation on the landlord if the use turns out to be prohibited. For an operation that depends on outdoor storage, trailer parking or fuel, the exposure is considerable. Consider a tenant whose lease permits “outdoor storage in the area shown on the site plan”: that tenant can find itself committed to seven years of rent for a yard that the zoning by-law permits only as an incidental use, confined to a small portion of the lot and screened from the street, when the yard is the business.

THE TENANT’S ASK

A permitted use clause describing the actual operation, including outdoor, after-hours and hazardous materials components, with an override of the general prohibitions elsewhere in the form, followed by a right to use for any other lawful purpose, subject to the landlord’s reasonable consent.

A condition period to confirm zoning, obtain municipal feedback and review title.

A defined, preferably exclusive, outdoor storage or trailer area on an attached site plan.

A termination right if a change in law or an act of the landlord prevents the permitted use.

THE LANDLORD’S POSITION

The landlord will say that zoning is a matter of public record, that the tenant knows its own operation better than anyone, and that a termination right for a risk the tenant could have checked before signing is a free option at the landlord’s expense.

Where the parties usually settle: The condition period and the site plan resolve the zoning issue; the termination right survives only for a change in law or an act of the landlord, which are the risks the tenant could not have checked. In our experience the condition period is not refused and the termination right for pre-existing zoning is not granted.

6 Renewal options and renewal rent:

A tenant that has invested in cranes, power and racking cannot realistically relocate at expiry, and for that reason the renewal rent mechanism is, in a rising market, among the most valuable clauses in the lease. Consider a manufacturer that spends $1.5 million on crane rails and a mezzanine under an option at an undefined “fair market rent”: at renewal it will be asked to pay rent on its own investment. The courts require strict compliance with exercise deadlines, and although relief from forfeiture is available in some circumstances, it is discretionary and expensive to seek.

THE TENANT’S ASK

Fair market rent defined to exclude the tenant’s improvements and equipment and to reflect the inducements then being offered to new tenants, which a renewing tenant does not receive.

Binding arbitration if the parties cannot agree, rather than an agreement to agree.

A realistic exercise window, a landlord reminder before it closes, and the option to survive a sale of the business.

No landlord demolition or redevelopment carve-out from the option, or if one is unavoidable, a long notice period and a payment for unamortized improvements.

THE LANDLORD’S POSITION

The landlord will say that an option is a one-way benefit, because the landlord gives up the right to re-let at market while the tenant retains the right not to renew, and that it is entitled to a rent floor and strict exercise mechanics in return.

Where the parties usually settle: On a recent tenant-side lease the client accepted a floor at the final year’s rent to secure the fair market rent definition, which is the trade we see most often; the landlord reminder was not obtained.

7 Environmental baseline, restoration and holdover:

The cost of vacating an industrial property is frequently underestimated, and it is determined by provisions agreed at the start of the term. Consider a fleet maintenance tenant that vacates after fifteen years: the landlord’s assessment finds hydrocarbons near the service bays and the fuel tanks, and with no baseline report neither side can show what predated the tenancy, and either side may find itself liable for the cleanup.

THE TENANT’S ASK

A Phase I environmental site assessment (Phase II where warranted) and a photographic condition report before possession, both attached to the lease as the baseline.

A landlord indemnity for pre-existing and migrating contamination; tenant liability limited to contamination it caused.

Deletion of any “base building condition” standard of surrender, which in landlord forms means bare concrete with services capped at the point of entry; surrender instead in the condition at possession, reasonable wear and tear excepted.

Removal obligations for leasehold improvements fixed when each alteration is approved, with anything not designated left in place, and cranes, racking and machinery classified expressly as trade fixtures that remain the tenant’s property and may be removed, with damage repaired.

A short post-expiry period to complete restoration without holdover rent, and holdover at a modest premium, since sections 58 and 59 of the Commercial Tenancies Act (Ontario) can otherwise expose an overholding tenant to double rent.

THE LANDLORD’S POSITION

The landlord will say that the tenant had exclusive possession for the whole term and knows what it did there, that without a baseline the landlord cannot separate the tenant’s contamination from anyone else’s, and that a tenant that leaves late blocks the next deal.

Where the parties usually settle: We are acting for a landlord whose tenant has held over month to month for decades under a lease signed more than forty years ago, and the fuel system decommissioning and roof default now in negotiation turn on provisions nobody read for decades. The baseline report is rarely refused; the indemnity and the holdover rate are where the negotiation takes place.

8 Assignment, change of control and subleasing:

Over a five- to ten-year term a business may outgrow its space, consolidate, bring in an investor or be sold. Consider a family-owned manufacturer selling a majority interest to private equity: the lease treats the change of control as an assignment, the landlord asks for a larger deposit, a guarantee and a rent increase, and closing slips by two months. Where consent is required, the Court of Appeal for Ontario has ordered a landlord’s consent to be given where its refusal was unreasonable, and has held that a consent made conditional on new terms is no consent at all. Subtenants face a further risk, because they take on covenants in a head lease they have never seen for a building they occupy only in part.

THE TENANT’S ASK

Consent not unreasonably withheld or delayed, a fixed response period and capped processing fees, and deletion of any provision allowing the landlord to withhold consent arbitrarily, which is the only way the reasonableness standard in section 23 of the Commercial Tenancies Act (Ontario) is displaced.

Notice only, with no consent, for transfers to affiliates and successors by amalgamation; for a purchaser of substantially all of the business, consent not to be unreasonably withheld against a financial test agreed in the lease; internal reorganizations and estate planning carved out of change of control.

A release of the original tenant and indemnifier on assignment to a creditworthy assignee, or at minimum no liability for a renewal term exercised by the assignee.

Any landlord share of transfer profit limited to value attributable to the premises, excluding the proceeds of a sale of the business, and a right to withdraw a consent request if it triggers a landlord termination or recapture right.

For subtenants: the complete head lease with all schedules in hand, not promised, a recognition agreement from the head landlord, and obligations limited to the subleased premises.

THE LANDLORD’S POSITION

The landlord will say that it underwrote this tenant’s covenant, that a release on assignment hands it a credit risk it never priced, and that any sublease profit exists because the landlord’s rent is below market rather than because of anything the tenant did.

Where the parties usually settle: On a landlord-side lease this year the landlord refused any release of the original tenant and held a fifty percent share of transfer profit, while the tenant obtained notice-only transfers to affiliates and a reasonableness standard. That is the common landing point.

The offer to lease:

The offer settles the business terms and usually becomes binding once its conditions are waived, while the landlord’s form arrives later, when the tenant is already committed. A landlord-side offer to lease we reviewed this year named the wrong party on its first page, headed its schedules as an agreement of purchase and sale, and gave a commencement date in the schedule that conflicted with the one in the body; both sides had signed it, and it bound them. The tenant should therefore attach the form to the offer and negotiate both together, or write the protections above into the offer itself. The broker who raises these eight points at the offer stage, while the landlord is still competing for the tenant, secures more for the client than any later negotiation can, because the provisions agreed at the offer stage determine the allocation of costs that may not arise for years. A tenant whose lease expires within three years should review its renewal and exit provisions now, and a tenant entering a new lease should involve broker and counsel together before the offer is signed.

The eight clauses at a glance: