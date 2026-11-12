Groundbreaking B.C. Securities Commission Decision On Review Of Defensive Tactics In Proxy Contests

In a groundbreaking decision in Re Zefiro Methane Corp., the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC or Commission) applied, for the first time in Canadian securities law, its public interest jurisdiction to review a defensive private placement made during a proxy contest. Prior to this decision, regulators limited the exercise of their public interest power to the review of defensive private placements undertaken in connection with take-over bids. The decision represents a positive first step toward addressing the urgent need for an expert forum in which to resolve proxy contest disputes.

Despite this progress, the Commission declined to intervene, allowing the target board to successfully alter the voting dynamics. The outcome suggests that the factors developed by the commissions to address defensive tactics in takeover bids require further modification when applied to situations in which the shareholder franchise is at stake to ensure that the principles underlying National Policy 62‑202 are adequately addressed.

Background

After Zefiro defaulted on a material loan, the company borrowed emergency funds from one of its board members and three other investors (the Investors) in exchange for an 18 percent promissory note and share purchase warrants. Following the transaction, the board terminated the CEO (Debs). Several months later, Debs announced his intention to nominate an alternative slate of directors at the company’s upcoming annual general meeting (AGM). Zefiro then disclosed that it was investigating Debs’ past conduct and that the company had amended its advance notice bylaw to provide the board with discretion to exclude nominations of director candidates who were “under investigation” (i.e., Debs).

The company’s financial difficulties continued in the weeks that followed, and management was focused on debt reduction. In the face of a contested shareholders’ meeting, the board (other than Debs) approved a debt settlement with the Investors pursuant to which the Investors effectively received shares in return for their promissory notes and additional shares as a “make-whole” payment to compensate for the early repayment. The debt settlement shares were issued “on the eve of the record date for voting” at the AGM and more than 10 months before the promissory notes were due. Debs applied to the BCSC for a public interest order rescinding the issuance of the debt settlement shares or restraining the Investors from voting at the AGM.

Public Interest Test for Reviewing Defensive Tactics Applies to Proxy Contests

In determining the legal test to be applied to the question of whether to exercise its public interest jurisdiction over a share issuance in a proxy contest, the BCSC considered the two-part test that has been developed to sanction defensive private placements in the context of takeover bids, as articulated in Re Hecla Mining and Mithaq Canada Inc. Because that test was derived from National Policy 62-202 (a defensive tactics policy designed for takeover bids), the panel considered whether the same principles ought to apply where the contest for corporate control is not a bid but instead a proxy contest. In concluding that they did apply, the Commission found support in the 2017 decision of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) in Re Eco Oro Minerals Corp. in which the OSC noted:

When the Commission considers the public interest…under…p 127 of the Act, fairness to shareholders and therefore the integrity of the markets may well yield the same result in assessing a private placement designed to thwart a bid as it does in the case of an issuance designed to tip the balance in a proxy contest. Although National Policy 62-202 addresses takeover bids, the public interest in promoting fairness to shareholders clearly extends to ensuring fair contests for control whether pursued through the proxy solicitation process for contested shareholder meetings or by way of a takeover bid…The policy considerations underlying the fair treatment of shareholders in the Act and as reflected in National Policy 62-202 applicable to takeover bids are also applicable to proxy contests. (emphasis added)

Importantly, the Commission boldly tackled the uncertainty raised in the Mithaq decision where the Ontario Capital Markets Tribunal (the Tribunal) questioned whether the test for reviewing defensive tactics in a contested bid also governs defensive tactics in proxy contests.

Sanctioning Dilutive Private Placements in Proxy Contests: A Two-Part Public Interest Test

Part One: Can the issuer show that the debt settlement was clearly not a defensive tactic?

The first part of the test is for the panel to determine whether the evidence clearly establishes that the issuance of the private placement shares was not, in fact, a defensive tactic designed in whole or in part to alter the dynamics of the contested shareholder vote. The BCSC concluded that Debs had met the initial burden of demonstrating that it was at least unclear whether the private placement was not a defensive tactic because Zefiro demonstrated a clear motivation to exclude Debs from management.

Applying Hecla/Mithaq, the BCSC then placed the onus on Zefiro to demonstrate that the private placement was clearly not a defensive tactic. Drawing on factors considered in those decisions, the Commission held that, although Zefiro was in a difficult financial position and in need of further financing with no alternative financing options available, the fact that the company had conceived of the make-whole payment to induce the Investors to participate in the debt settlement only after Debs’ announcement of the proxy contest and had also taken steps to exclude Debs from management conclusively undercut Zefiro’s efforts to establish that the issuance of the debt settlement shares was clearly not a defensive tactic.

Part Two: Was the debt settlement clearly abusive?

Since Zefiro could not demonstrate that the private placement was clearly not a defensive tactic, the panel had to determine whether the private placement “constitutes a clear abuse of shareholders and/or the capital markets.” In this part of the test, the principles underlying National Policy 62‑202 are engaged “and it is necessary to find the appropriate balance between respecting those principles, which favour facilitating shareholder choice, and respecting a board’s business judgment.”

To assist in its analysis, the panel adopted a set of non-exhaustive factors that had been proposed by staff of the BCSC. These factors, which were derived from Hecla/Mithaq1 but adapted for proxy contests, include

the issuer’s governance process and management of conflicts;

the impact of the private placement on voting dynamics (for example, whether the issuance tipped the balance in favour of management and affected the ability of shareholders to determine the outcome of the proxy contest); and

the structure and timing of the private placement, including whether the private placees are related parties of the issuer or likely to cast votes aligned with management; the proximity of the share issuance to the record date for the contested meeting; and any other evidence the transaction is designed as a defensive tactic, such as pricing or size of the issuance and resulting dilution.

The Commission’s Conclusion

In the end, the panel’s determination that Zefiro had a serious and imminent need for financing proved decisive. Factors weighing against the issuance – the fact that Zefiro’s management of potential conflicts was flawed and that the debt settlement investors were expected to vote with management and materially affect the outcome of the vote – were relevant but weighed “only modestly on the appropriate balance to be reached” because “the consideration of what course of action would most benefit shareholders is fundamental and must be determinative in light of our conclusions above regarding the company’s urgent need for financing and the lack of any reasonable alternative…”

What Went Wrong?

What the panel failed to do, however, was apply one of the most important factors proposed by staff, namely, whether the private placement was structured and timed in a tactical manner, having regard to the expected impact on the outcome of the vote; the expectation that the new shares would be voted in favour of management; and the proximity between the issuance and the record date for the meeting. In our view, this was the crux of the issue.

Given the low evidentiary bar to demonstrate “an immediate need for financing,” where a private placement is expected to have a material impact on a pending vote by tipping the balance in favour of management, the issuer should also have to satisfy the panel that it made appropriate efforts to structure and time the private placement transaction to minimize the impact on the shareholder vote (by, for example, deferring the share issuance until after the contested vote or after the record date, seeking a commitment from the placees not to vote the shares at the contested meeting, or ensuring that the dissident shareholder has an equal opportunity to participate in the issuance).

In other words, where a contest is imminent, the onus should be on the issuer to demonstrate a “compelling justification” for conduct that impacts shareholder choice – a test generally aligned with the Blasius doctrine introduced by the Delaware court in 1988 to scrutinize defensive conduct in the context of proxy contests. In cases like Zefiro, where the issuer is unable to show the absence of a defensive purpose, such a standard would impose on the issuer the burden of establishing a compelling justification for the structure and timing of the private placement. The seeds of this test are present in the factors laid out by BCSC Staff and in the adoption of those factors by the panel. If they are not nurtured, the opportunities for gamesmanship will continue to flourish.

Would the Result Be Different in Ontario?

The BCSC panel in Zefiro followed Hecla in applying a test that asks whether the issuance is clearly abusive of shareholder rights or the capital markets. In Mithaq, the Ontario Tribunal questioned whether “abuse” was the appropriate test for a defensive private placement. Later, in Riot Platforms, Inc. v Bitfarms Ltd., the Tribunal adopted a more liberal standard, namely, whether the conduct undermined one or more clearly discernible animating principles under Ontario securities law. It remains to be seen what the Tribunal may decide is the appropriate standard for defensive private placements going forward, and whether something short of abuse would more readily equip a panel to impugn a private placement that impacted the outcome of the vote in the absence of a compelling case for the need, structure and timing of the issuance.

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