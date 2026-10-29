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ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Who Is Legally Responsible When AI Agents Go Rogue?

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP
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Max Jarvie shared his insights in a recent article published by The Globe and Mail, examining the legal uncertainty surrounding liability when AI systems behave in unexpected or unintended ways.

CanadaTechnology
Alexander Max Jarvie
Alexander Max Jarvie
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Courts contend with the unintended consequences of AI tools

Max Jarvie shared his insights in a recent article published by The Globe and Mail, examining the legal uncertainty surrounding liability when AI systems behave in unexpected or unintended ways.

Max notes that, while product liability principles would make the manufacturer of an AI system the natural home for liability, the challenge lies in assessing whether someone should be liable in a particular case. He adds that many typical software development and cybersecurity rules are difficult to apply, given that the technology’s output and behaviour are not predictable.

Read the full article, available to subscribers, on The Globe and Mail’s website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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