Language, Culture And Identity In Canada: What Foreign Brands Need To Know

A franchisor preparing to open its first Quebec location sends its marketing department a one-line instruction: translate the signage and packaging into French. The marketing department treats it as a translation job — hire a translator, swap the English copy for French, print the new signs. By the time the store opens, the signage fails inspection. The Charter of the French Language does not ask for a French version of the English sign. It sets a specific visual standard that a direct translation does not automatically meet, and that gap is where franchisors run into trouble.

Two separate rules share the word “language”

Two legal regimes govern language on a product and a storefront in Canada, and they operate independently of each other. The federal Consumer Packaging and Labelling Act requires prepackaged consumer products sold anywhere in Canada to carry certain information in English and French: the product identity, the net quantity in metric units, the manufacturer’s name and address, and any mandatory safety or nutrition disclosures. This is a national floor. It applies in every province, including the nine that have no language legislation of their own.

Quebec’s Charter of the French Language is a separate legal regime with its own scope and its own enforcement mechanism. It governs commercial signage, advertising, product packaging beyond the federal baseline, and the language of certain contracts, through the Office québécois de la langue française. A franchisor that satisfies the federal bilingual labelling requirement has met the national floor. The Charter is a distinct set of obligations still to be addressed.

What the charter now requires on exterior signage

Quebec’s signage rules changed substantively on June 1, 2025, with no transition period. A trademark in a language other than French may still appear on a storefront sign without translation, but only if it qualifies as a recognized trademark under the federal Trademarks Act — registered, or established through consistent use, with no French equivalent on the trademark register — and even then the sign is not finished. French wording must appear alongside the trademark, and that wording must be markedly predominant: the French text has to occupy at least twice the visual space of the other-language text, with equivalent legibility and permanence. A generic term, a description of the products or services, or a slogan in French satisfies the wording requirement. A trademark on its own, however compliant, does not.

The same multiplier governs dynamic and digital signage. Where a sign alternates between French and English text, the French version must be displayed for at least twice the duration of the English version in each cycle.

What the charter requires on packaging

Packaging operates under a related but distinct standard. A recognized trademark may appear on a product, its container, or accompanying material exclusively in a language other than French, with no French-language size or placement requirement attached to the trademark itself. If that trademark incorporates a generic term or a description of the product — wording that explains what the product is or does, distinct from the brand name itself — that generic or descriptive component must be translated into French, either on the product or on a label permanently attached to it. The enterprise name, the product’s name as sold, and a geographic designation of origin are not treated as generic or descriptive terms, so none of them require translation. Product inventory manufactured before June 1, 2025 may still be sold in Quebec until June 1, 2027, provided no French equivalent of the trademark was on the trademark register as of June 26, 2024.

The trademark itself is a filing decision

The recognized-trademark exception turns on a fact a marketing department does not control: whether a French equivalent of the mark exists on the trademark register. A franchisor that registers only its English mark preserves the exception. A franchisor that later files a French version of the same mark — even defensively, to block a competitor from doing so — closes the exception for itself, because the Charter denies the exception once a French version of the mark is on the register. This is a trademark-filing strategy question, and it has to be answered at the filing stage, well before the brand enters Quebec. My view: counsel should review a franchisor’s existing and planned trademark portfolio against this rule as a standard part of Quebec market-entry diligence, alongside the disclosure and structuring work this series has already covered.

The franchise agreement is subject to the same rule

Section 55 of the Charter governs contracts of adhesion — agreements with non-negotiable terms imposed by one party — and has required, since June 1, 2023, that a complete French version be provided before the parties may expressly choose to be bound by an English one. Quebec courts have historically treated standard-form franchise agreements as contracts of adhesion, so a franchisor should plan on that classification applying and not wait for a court to confirm it in a dispute. The practical consequence is sequencing: a French version of the franchise agreement has to exist and be delivered before a Quebec franchisee can validly agree to sign the English version, which reorders the translation work most franchisors are used to treating as a closing-stage task.

Meeting the charter does not Close the loyalty gap

Article 15 established that Quebec carries a distinct and measurable brand-loyalty pattern: a new entrant should expect a longer adoption curve there than an equivalent launch in English Canada, independent of how well the brand’s marketing has been translated. A storefront and a package that satisfy every requirement described above can still read to a Quebec consumer as an outside brand making its first appearance. Legal compliance establishes the floor a franchisor is required to clear. It does not establish the Quebec-specific launch strategy — local media, local partnerships, a market-entry timeline long enough to let the loyalty curve move — that the commercial side of the business still has to build on its own.

The compliance framework in context

A foreign brand entering Quebec is working against three separate requirements that happen to share the word “language.” The federal bilingual-labelling floor applies everywhere in Canada. The Charter of the French Language imposes a specific, measurable visual standard on signage and packaging, built around a trademark-filing decision made long before the first store opens. Section 55 imposes a drafting sequence on the franchise agreement itself. None of the three is satisfied by instructing a marketing department to translate what already exists, and none of them, on its own, closes the brand-loyalty gap Article 15 identified. A franchisor that treats language as a single compliance checkbox will clear some of these requirements and miss others — usually the one the Office Québécois de la langue française or a Quebec court finds first.

Looking ahead

The next article in this series returns to geography, mapping Canada’s urban concentration and population distribution in more granular detail than the overview in Article 14.