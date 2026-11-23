Key takeaways

A customer’s standard master services agreement is built for many vendors and may not reflect your specific deal or the realities of an early-stage company.

Indemnities, liability caps and privacy obligations can, depending on how they’re structured, shift significant risk to your company. Some of that risk may be reasonable for you to absorb, but it should be allocated appropriately for the specific deal.

Read the intellectual property and data provisions carefully to ensure you are not inadvertently assigning your IP to your customer and that you have sufficient rights to data to operate your business as intended.

When you’re bootstrapped or newly funded, every signed customer is a win. The pressure to get revenue in the door is high, legal budgets are often thin, and many larger customers prefer to contract on their own standard master services agreement. That is understandable since a standard form helps a customer manage risk consistently across its many vendors. However, a form designed for a broad range of suppliers may not fully reflect the specific business deal you discussed, and some of its terms may not fit the realities of an early-stage company. For example, certain clauses may allocate liability in ways that are difficult for a smaller vendor to absorb, affect your product roadmap or data strategy, or have implications for your ability to scale or raise funds. Many customers are open to reasonable, well-explained adjustments, and you may still choose to accept some risk, but you should know what you’re signing. Below, we highlight certain key areas worth reviewing carefully before you commit.

1. Indemnities and liability caps

Indemnities

An indemnity is a contractual promise by one party to compensate the other for specified losses, typically those arising from third-party claims or particular risks identified in the agreement. Indemnities are not, in and of themselves, a cause for concern; they are a common and legitimate way for parties to allocate risk, and most commercial agreements include them in some form. What matters is what the indemnity actually covers, so it is important to review it carefully to ensure its scope is reasonable and proportionate to the risks you control. For example, an indemnity for “any loss arising out of or in connection with this agreement”, or for “any breach of any representation, warranty or covenant in this Agreement”, can effectively turn you into your customer’s insurer if the loss isn’t tied to your fault or the loss is disproportionate to an immaterial breach. This risk is compounded where broad indemnities of these kinds are also carved out of the limitation of liability, since your exposure under the entire agreement may then be uncapped. As a practical matter, review each indemnity and, where needed, seek to narrow it to matters within your control or risks that are fairly yours to bear, such as third-party claims that your product infringes a third party’s intellectual property rights.

For data-intensive services, privacy breaches are a matter of “when, not if”. A privacy breach is not limited to a cybersecurity incident or malicious attack. Unauthorized access to, use and disclosure of personal information can arise from a rogue employee, lost device, misdirected email or system configuration error. Any of these may trigger contractual and statutory obligations. Customers will often seek to recover costs associated with responding to a privacy breach, which may include notifying impacted individuals and regulators, providing credit monitoring to impacted individuals, responding to regulatory inquiries, and, in some cases, penalties and fines. When negotiating privacy indemnities, seek to limit the indemnity to defined privacy or security incidents caused by your breach of applicable privacy, security or data protection obligations under the agreement. Request a reciprocal indemnity covering the customer’s failure to obtain required consents, provide required privacy notices or otherwise have the legal authority necessary for you to process personal information and provide the contracted services.

Liability caps

In simple terms, a limitation of liability clause restricts the types and amount of damages a party can recover from the other if something goes wrong under the agreement, typically by excluding certain categories of loss and capping the total amount recoverable. Like indemnities, liability caps are a common and legitimate way for parties to allocate risk, and most commercial agreements include them in some form. Without a limitation of liability clause, a party’s liability is generally unlimited. For that reason, it matters who the cap protects. For example, if the clause caps only the customer’s liability, your own liability remains unlimited. Check that any cap is mutual and applies to both parties.

Most limitation of liability clauses have several moving parts, and it helps to read them together. The first is typically an exclusion of indirect damages, meaning losses that do not flow naturally from the breach itself but arise from the customer’s particular circumstances. Check that this exclusion is mutual. The second is the general cap, which applies to most claims. Check that it bears some relationship to contract value, such as 12 months’ fees, a floor amount or a multiple of fees, and that it is clear whether the cap applies per claim or in the aggregate. The third element is any “stretch cap” or “super cap”, a higher limit that applies to specific categories of claims, often privacy breaches, breaches of confidentiality and certain indemnities. These are increasingly common, but check that the categories are narrowly defined and that the higher amount is one your business can realistically absorb.

The last element is the list of exclusions, being the claims that sit outside any cap altogether. Some exclusions are widely accepted, such as fraud, wilful misconduct or gross negligence, but broad exclusions, such as all indemnity obligations or any breach of confidentiality or data protection obligations, can quietly hollow out a cap. Read the indirect damages exclusion, general cap, stretch caps and exclusions together, since the combined effect determines your actual exposure. Finally, be cautious about tying liability caps to the limit of your insurance policies. Your insurance policy typically covers your entire business on an aggregate basis, it will not stretch across multiple contracts. For example, 10 customer contracts each having a $10-million super cap for data breaches will not be entirely covered by a single $10-million aggregate cyber insurance policy.

2. Intellectual property

As a technology startup, your intellectual property (IP) is often your most valuable asset, and investors will want to see that you clearly own it. Customer standard master services agreement are frequently drafted with outsourcing or bespoke development projects in mind, so they may define “deliverables” broadly and assign ownership of all of them to the customer. If you are providing a platform or other standard product rather than genuinely custom work, that language can unintentionally transfer rights in your core technology to the customer. It is therefore important to make sure the contract states clearly that you own your platform, any improvements to it and any feedback on it, while the customer retains ownership of its own data and content. Ideally, customer ownership of deliverables will be limited to custom work that both parties have expressly agreed will be owned by the customer.

3. Data usage rights and restrictions

Data has become one of the most valuable assets a business can hold, and for technology companies it is often central to how products are built, improved and differentiated. The insights drawn from how a service is used can shape your product roadmap, power new features and, increasingly, train AI models, all of which can directly affect your company’s value and its appeal to investors. Yet most data cannot truly be “owned” in an IP sense, so the more useful question is who has the right to use it, and for what purposes. Customers understandably want strong protection over the data they provide to you. However, if “customer data” is defined too broadly, it can also sweep in the usage data and metadata your service generates as it operates. Combined with a restriction on use, that definition could prevent you from monitoring, maintaining or improving your service, or from training your models. Review the agreement’s data definitions carefully, and make sure the agreement gives you the rights to data you need to operate your business as you intend. At the same time, be realistic in what you ask for. Customers increasingly view their data as a valuable asset too, and requests that are narrowly tailored to a clear operational need are far more likely to be accepted than broad rights to use customer data or data derived from customer data for any purpose.

4. Personal information considerations

Personal information adds another layer of complexity. Customers remain accountable for the personal information you process on their behalf and will typically require a data processing agreement (DPA) that imposes privacy and security obligations on you and your subprocessors. Review those obligations carefully to ensure they are reasonable and align with your actual practices, technical architecture and operational capabilities.

Pay particular attention to restrictions on where personal information may be stored or accessed. Customers may seek approval rights over subprocessors or impose data residency requirements that are inconsistent with how your service operates. Know where your subprocessors process data and offer advance notice of new subprocessors rather than a customer consent right.

DPAs also frequently include onerous privacy breach and notification provisions. Pay attention to definitions that treat any breach of the DPA as a privacy breach. Instead, align the definition with Canadian privacy laws which generally defines a breach as unauthorized access to, use of or disclosure of personal information. Ensure breach notification obligations are practical and achievable for your organization, including notification triggers and timelines.

Canada has a consent-based privacy regime and, as a service provider, you generally cannot use personal information for your own purposes such as product improvement, analytics or AI model training. A common solution is to anonymize the information first and use only the anonymized data. If your business relies on these activities, ensure the agreement expressly authorizes you to anonymize customer data and use the resulting anonymized information for defined business purposes.

Obligations under a DPA will apply to you and your subprocessors so ensure your agreements with subprocessors contain similar obligations, including restrictions on the use of personal information.

5. Terms that limit scalability and cash flow

Commercial terms that seem minor at signing can have a lasting impact on your growth, revenue and future financing, so keep the following in mind:

Fixed pricing: Multi-year fixed pricing gives customers welcome certainty, but your costs, such as hosting, third-party licences and staffing, will likely rise over time. Consider a mechanism for adjusting prices over a longer term, such as a predictable increase at renewal or an annual adjustment tied to inflation.

Multi-year fixed pricing gives customers welcome certainty, but your costs, such as hosting, third-party licences and staffing, will likely rise over time. Consider a mechanism for adjusting prices over a longer term, such as a predictable increase at renewal or an annual adjustment tied to inflation. Termination for convenience: Customers often want the flexibility to exit if their needs change, but a right to terminate at any time can affect the predictability of your annual recurring revenue (ARR), a metric investors watch closely. Consider a minimum term, a reasonable notice period or a reasonable early termination fee.

Customers often want the flexibility to exit if their needs change, but a right to terminate at any time can affect the predictability of your annual recurring revenue (ARR), a metric investors watch closely. Consider a minimum term, a reasonable notice period or a reasonable early termination fee. Exclusivity: Customers may seek exclusivity to protect a competitive advantage. If exclusivity is requested, aim to narrow its scope and duration, for example to a specific product, territory or named competitors for a defined period, so it doesn’t block markets on your roadmap.

Customers may seek exclusivity to protect a competitive advantage. If exclusivity is requested, aim to narrow its scope and duration, for example to a specific product, territory or named competitors for a defined period, so it doesn’t block markets on your roadmap. Most-favoured customer clauses: These promise a customer pricing or terms at least as good as those offered to others. Make sure comparisons are limited to customers with genuinely similar volumes, terms and services, and consider how compliance will be measured in practice.

These promise a customer pricing or terms at least as good as those offered to others. Make sure comparisons are limited to customers with genuinely similar volumes, terms and services, and consider how compliance will be measured in practice. Assignment and change of control: Customers have a legitimate interest in knowing who they are contracting with, but a requirement for customer consent to any assignment or change of control can affect a future financing, sale or exit. Make sure these restrictions are proportionate, for example by permitting assignment to a successor in a sale of the business.

Diligence is key

Investors and acquirers will review your customer contracts and your subprocessor agreements, and any gaps they find can become significant issues. Taking the time to read your contracts carefully before you sign will pay off at that point.