The Ontario Court of Appeal in Redback Tours Inc. v. Canadian Equipment Finance & Leasing Inc., 2026 ONCA 555 (Redback Tours), recently held that commercial lenders can collect unaccrued future interest upon a borrower’s default in a commercial loan agreement. The Ontario Court of Appeal also clarified the limits of when and how section 17 of the Mortgages Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. M.40 (the “Mortgages Act”) applies to unaccrued future interest obligations upon default.

Background

On January 22, 2024, Canadian Equipment Finance & Leasing Inc. (“CEFL”) provided a loan in the amount of $559,250 to Redback Tours Inc. (“Redback”) to finance the purchase of a bus. The loan was secured by a $25,000 deposit, a security interest in the bus, and a collateral mortgage over the directors’ residence.

Following Redback’s default, CEFL invoked the loan agreement’s acceleration clause and demanded the full outstanding indebtedness, including interest that had not yet accrued.

The application judge found that future interest was properly owing under the contract and that section 17 of the Mortgages Act did not apply in the circumstances. Both these conclusions were appealed by the borrower.

Did the Loan Agreement Permit the Acceleration of Future Interest?

The acceleration clause in the loan agreement provided, “The Lender, in its sole discretion, may […] declare all or any part of Indebtedness which is not by its terms payable on demand to be immediately due and payable, upon [default]”. 1 Specifically, indebtedness was defined in the agreement to mean “any and all obligations, indebtedness and liability of the Borrower to the Lender (including interest thereon) present or future, direct or indirect, absolute or contingent, matured or not, extended or renewed, incurred under this [agreement]”.2

Justice Wilson held that this language made clear that indebtedness included both principal and interest, future and present. This decision underscores the importance of the language used in commercial lending documents. Where there exists precise language and clearly defined terms, the court will not intervene to limit the right to recover that which was properly contemplated and agreed to.

How Does Section 17 of the Mortgages Act Apply?

The Ontario Court of Appeal also considered whether section 17 of the Mortgages Act limited the borrower’s obligation to pay future interest.

The application judge had concluded that the Mortgages Act did not apply because the loan was secured by a collateral mortgage rather than a conventional mortgage. The Ontario Court of Appeal disagreed, finding that the Mortgages Act’s definition of “mortgage” was broad enough to encompass a collateral mortgage.

However, this did not resolve the issue in the borrower’s favour. Justice Wilson ultimately concluded that section 17 only allows for redemption after a default in the payment of principal due on maturity.3

Accordingly, although the Mortgages Act applied to the collateral mortgage, section 17 did not relieve the borrower of their contractual obligation to pay future interest in the circumstances.

Practical Implications

Redback Tours offers several practical lessons for lenders and borrowers alike.

For lenders, the decision highlights the importance of drafting clear acceleration clauses and comprehensive definitions of indebtedness. Where a lender intends to claim future interest following default, the relevant contractual language should be reviewed carefully to determine whether that entitlement is expressly supported.

For borrowers and guarantors, the decision reinforces the importance of understanding the consequences of default before entering into commercial financing arrangements. Acceleration provisions, personal guarantees, and security documents may expose borrowers and guarantors to significant liabilities beyond the amounts they initially expect to repay.

Ultimately, Redback Tours underscores the importance of clear contractual drafting and a careful assessment of the timing and nature of a default.

Footnotes

1. Redback Tours Inc. v. Canadian Equipment Finance & Leasing Inc., 2026 ONCA 555 [Redback], at para 18

2. Ibid.