VIDEO · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko - Franchising Basics (Part 8) (Video)
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Aird & Berlis LLP
Jennifer Shayko breaks down the essential requirements Canadian franchisors must understand when preparing franchise disclosure documents in Ontario. What are the key material facts that must be disclosed, and how do these requirements protect both franchisors and franchisees in the Canadian franchise system?
CanadaCorporate/Commercial Law
In the latest video from our series, “Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko,” Jennifer Shayko outlines the key requirements for the contents of a franchise disclosure document in Ontario.
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